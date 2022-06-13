Speedy Texas receiver commits to Mizzou's 2023 class

Missouri landed a verbal commitment Monday from recent camper and MU legacy Marquis Johnson, a three-star wide receiver from Dickinson, Texas. He's the son of former Tigers cornerback Domonique Johnson, who played at Mizzou in 2004-06 before finishing his college career at Jackson State then spent five years bouncing around NFL rosters.

Marquis Johnson announced his pledge on social media a day after wrapping up an official visit to his father's alma mater. Johnson also holds Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Utah and Washington State. Johnson is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ranked the nation's No. 145 receiver for the 2023 class and No. 152 player in Texas. Last fall, he caught 11 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD.

Johnson doubles as a standout sprinter and jumper at Dickinson High. This past April he was timed in the 100 meters at 10.37 seconds - the race was considered wind-aided - and had three other races timed in 10.60 seconds or faster. He placed in the 6A state meet in the long jump with a personal-best jump of 23 feet, 11 inches.

Johnson gives Mizzou five verbal commitments for the 2023 class. Here's a snapshot of the class so far ...

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS); unranked (247, Rivals, On3)

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS); 4 stars, No. 19 QB (247), 4 stars, No. 4 dual-threat QB (Rivals), 4 stars, No. 17 QB (On3)

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas; 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars, No. 145 WR (247), unranked (Rivals), 3 stars, No. 115 WR (On3)

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS); 3 stars, No. 42 edge rusher (247), 3 stars, No. 31 weakside DE (Rivals), 3 stars, No. 47 edge (On3)

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell); 4 stars, No. 14 TE (247), 4 stars, No. 13 TE (Rivals), 4 stars, No. 16 TE (On3)

