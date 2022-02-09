Steve Wilks leaves Mizzou for Carolina Panthers

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eli Drinkwitz will have a third defensive coordinator for his third season as Missouri's head coach. Steve Wilks has agreed to terms to take over as the Carolina Panthers defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, the NFL club confirmed Wednesday. Wilks, a Charlotte native, coached for the Panthers from 2012-17, serving as the team's coordinator and assistant head coach in 2017 before leaving for the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching job in 2018.

After not coaching in 2020, Wilks was a surprise choice to lead Mizzou's defense last year when Ryan Walters left the staff for the coordinator position at Illinois. Wilks, an Appalachian State graduate, was familiar with Drinkwitz during Drinkwitz's year as App State's head coach in 2019.

After 15 years in the NFL, Wilks' return to college was hardly a smooth transition. The Tigers were ranked among the nation's worst defenses for the first half of the season, especially struggling against the run, before making modest progress in the final month of the regular season. MU finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference in both total defense (434.7 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (33.8 points per game).

Wilks interviewed for the coordinator position with the New York Giants earlier this week.

What's next for Mizzou? Drinkwitz could promote his newly hired safeties coach who has Power 5 coordinator experience. Blake Baker, who just came to Mizzou after one year as Louisiana State's linebackers coach, served as Miami's defensive coordinator from 2019-20 and before that held the same role at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18. Baker and Drinkwitz coached together at Arkansas State in 2013.

"I felt like that was an opportunity to add somebody who has coordinating experience at the collegiate level," Drinkwitz said last week, "who's seen a lot of different things, been in the SEC, been in the ACC, can be a sounding board for Steve and continue to help us improve and be somebody who can really be a number two in that room to help us."

Wilks, 52, had one year left on his original two-year Missouri contract. His salary was set to increase from $800,000 to $1 million on March 1 through the length of the contract, which expires Feb. 28, 2023. Wilks was eligible for his first of three $200,000 continuity payments on Feb. 15. Under the terms of his buyout, Wilks does not owe Mizzou any money if he leaves for an NFL coordinator position after Jan. 15, 2022.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.