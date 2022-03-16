Still shopping for QBs, Mizzou will host former Georgia starter JT Daniels

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Another high-profile transfer quarterback plans to visit Missouri this weekend. He even has the last name as the last guy. Earlier this month, Mizzou missed out on former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels, who ultimately chose LSU. The Tigers now will host former Georgia starter JT Daniels for Saturday’s spring game, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.

Daniels appeared in just five games for national champion Georgia this year while recovering from an upper body injury and then entered the NCAA transfer portal in January. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz was the first coach to contact Daniels and has pursued him heavily the last several months, a person with knowledge of the process confirmed.

The 22-year-old Daniels, a former five-star recruit who began his career at USC, has thrown for 32 touchdowns and 4,840 yards, with 16 interceptions, over parts of four seasons with the Trojans and Bulldogs. He became UGA's starter late in 2020 but struggled with injuries all of this past season as former walk-on Stetson Bennett guided the Bulldogs to the national championship. At Georgia, Daniels has thrown for 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a strong passer rating of 168.1. One of his better games came at Mizzou in 2020, when he threw for 299 yards and three TDs in UGA's 49-14 win.

Daniels recently visited Oregon State. West Virginia and Notre Dame also have been mentioned as possible destinations. He plans to finish the spring semester at UGA and enroll at his next school as a graduate transfer.

Drinkwitz has been transparent that he'd like to add a transfer quarterback before the 2022 season begins. In-house candidates Brady Cook and Tyler Macon are competing for the job in spring practices, while four-star recruit Sam Horn joins the mix this summer. Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter at Arizona State, visited Mizzou in late February.

"They're both going through their second spring and they're both in a quarterback battle for the first time where it's not defined who's going to win it," Drinkwitz said Tuesday of Macon and Cook. "It's really a lot of fun for me to watch because I can see it from a 30,000-feet view, and I don't think they quite have as much fun because they're in the middle of that nitty gritty. But I'm really excited because they're both showing growth. They're both maturing. They're both trying to do what we asked them to do. It means a lot to both. God, they both want to be the starting quarterback for the University of Missouri. And they've both got the right stuff. So I can't wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. Can't wait to add other guys to it. Man, look forward to Sam getting in here this summer. And as the late Colin Powell said, 'The only thing better than a little competition is a lot of competition.' We're gonna continue to add competition to this quarterback battle because we need it. We need it in order to win. We need it in order to win in this league."

