Styles clash in LSU-Mizzou rematch at SEC tourney

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been nearly two weeks since Missouri traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the Tigers dropped a fifth straight game and suffered their seventh 20-point loss — thanks to a needless, last-second 3-pointer that compelled LSU coach Will Wade to apologize to Missouri coaches during the handshake line. The game clearly left Cuonzo Martin irked — maybe it was the late 3, LSU’s late pressure defense when the win was already secured or just his team’s abysmal ball-handling — but his postgame press conference was noticeably terse.

“Good win for LSU. Any questions?”

Twelve days later, its Tigers vs. Tigers again, this time in the second round of the SEC tournament, a matchup rich with story lines. Here are a few to graze before tipoff, set for approximately 1 p.m. CT.

• PINSON PART 2: It’s been well documented over the last year that Xavier Pinson’s time at Mizzou was defined by friction with the coaching staff. No need to rehash. He didn’t play particularly well against his former team in the first matchup, committing five turnovers while shooting 2 of 6 from the field in 30 minutes.

“I did miss being in the black and gold and seeing the jerseys,” he said after his team’s 75-55 win, “but tonight was just another normal game.”

Pinson has been far more committed to playing defense for LSU this season, but he’s been in a horrific shooting slump since returning from a knee injury in late January, shooting 3 of 31 (9.7%) from 3-point range over the last 10 games, including an 0-for-7 game against Arkansas a week ago.

Asked about his team’s game plan for Pinson in the rematch, Martin broke into a big smile and laughed Wednesday night.

“I can't give you that insight because you’ll write it, but if you come by the (team) hotel, I'll tell you after the game,” he joked. “But I can't give it to you now.”

“We're familiar with him,” he added, “but they have a talented team. It's not like you're just defending him. He does a great job of distributing the ball and making plays for them. But they have talented guys, so it's not just one guy.”

• PROTECT THE BALL: LSU’s strength is defense and especially its ability to force turnovers with its swarm of athletes when Wade deploys pressure. LSU averages 11 steals per game and forces nearly 18 turnovers per game.

Mizzou is 0-8 when it commits turnovers on 23% or more of its turnovers. The LSU game is among those eight, when MU gave away 28% of its possessions.

As usual, the ball-handling duties will fall on point-guard-by-default Boogie Coleman, who has been shaky as MU’s lead guard and comes into Thursday’s game with 18 turnovers over the last four games.

“They did a great job of turning us over in the press,” Martin said. “I thought we had a good opportunity, especially in the second half of settling in. We're familiar with (the press), so I think we'll be better prepared just to kind of go through it. I think (Coleman) had six turnovers in the first half, but we'll be better prepared.”

• MARTIN’S LAST STAND?: This has little do with the game, but it’s impossible to overlook what’s happening with these two head coaches. Martin could very well be coaching his final game for Mizzou on Thursday if LSU wins. (DraftKings has LSU as an 11-point favorite.) Should MU make a coaching change, the school could term Martin’s departure as a retirement or a mutual parting. Either way, until there’s closure on the topic, one way or the other, Martin’s future remains uncertain.

The same goes for LSU’s Will Wade for much different reasons. His team is positioned for a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under his watch. The Tigers are 22 games over .500 in SEC play in his five seasons. Under normal circumstances his job security would be as sturdy as any coach in the conference. But these are not normal times. For nearly four years, his program has been ensnared in the federal investigation into college basketball corruption. He was reportedly caught on a wiretap discussing a “strong-ass offer” to former recruit Javonte Smart, who played three seasons for the Tigers. LSU recently received a notice of allegations from the NCAA, Sports Illustrated first reported. LSU has suspended Wade and amended his contract throughout the ongoing saga. In some ways, he’s become the face of the NCAA’s seemingly endless — you might say feckless — follow-through of the initial FBI investigation. But here he is in Tampa, still coaching, still guiding his team toward the NCAA bracket.

Across the sideline he’ll coach against Martin, who might own the sport’s cleanest record when it comes to the kind of shenanigans that compelled the FBI to record Wade’s phone calls four years ago.

It’s a callback to the fall of 2017, before Martin coached his first game at Mizzou, when news first broke of the FBI investigation that has since targeted LSU, Arizona, Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Kansas and Oklahoma State, among others.

Back then, when asked about any measures he’d taken in light of the investigation, Martin answered, “I am compliance.”

“That won’t be an issue in my program that we worry about,” he added. “It’s not an issue for me. I don’t wait for compliance to give me that information. I’ve always been a guy that’s been on top of that. We’ve been blessed not to have those type of issues. I’m thankful for that, grateful for that. Not to say people don’t make mistakes, and I’m not judging anybody else, but those aren’t things I worry about.”

Now, nearly five years later, of all the coaches who could put the punctuation mark on Martin’s run at Mizzou, it’s Wade.

“I am compliance” vs. “Strong-ass offer.”

What a sport.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.