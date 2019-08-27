COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Barry Odom held his first game-week press conference on Tuesday in the new south end zone facility interview room and touched on a wide variety of topics as the Tigers prepare for Saturday’s game at Wyoming. Here’s a sampling …
THE TOPIC
There are two roster departures: wide receiver Alex Ofodile has decided to end his playing career while quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. is looking to transfer. Ofodile, a graduate transfer from Oregon, came to Mizzou last year and played a minor role in the offense. He was a second-team player in spring practices and at the start of preseason camp but lost ground to freshman Maurice Massey. Ofodile, a Columbia native and the son of tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile, has gone through a difficult offseason. His mother, Krystal, died in April after a long bout with cancer.
Scott came to Mizzou last year as a junior college transfer hoping to succeed Drew Lock but struggled to climb the depth chart. He challenged Taylor Powell for the backup job in camp but would have been, at best, MU’s No. 3 quarterback heading into the season. His next school will be his fourth. Scott began his career at LSU then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, where he won the 2017 junior college national championship.
THE QUOTE
Odom on Ofodile: “Alex met with me early this morning and decided that he was going to be finished with football. Such a great kid and kind of a different story on how his career has gone. A local kid from Rock Bridge. I’ve known his family for forever I feel like and then he went to Oregon transferred here. I respect the reasons he wanted to step away from the game and I appreciate the work that he put into our program. He's graduated. He's already got his master's degree, and he's working on a second degree within the master's program. So he's content with what his career ended up being. There's always a point when you realize maybe you need to step away, and for him he said this has been weighing on him. This offseason was hard for him with all the things that he went through, and at this point, he feels like it's better to be finished with football and we’ll support him and make sure that he's got things he needs to continue to be successful.”
Odom on Scott: “Over the weekend, I met with Lindsey a couple times and he's going to look at possibly transferring. I don't want to lose anybody in our program. With these two guys … I don't like losing guys. But also you look at the experience on what each student-athlete wants and what they think is best for them and their future. And there's only one quarterback that’s going to play unless there's injuries and all those things. Lindsey's been through a couple different schools and a transfer and for him with the window of opportunity left in his college career, he thought he's going to look at the opportunity to go somewhere else.”
THE TAKEAWAY
After he didn’t earn a regular role in the receiver rotation last year, Ofodile seemed like a long shot to play a prominent role this season. Injuries dogged his time at Oregon and his homecoming could never gain traction. Here’s what A.J. Ofodile said about his son earlier this month: “His spirit has been good. That’s the most important thing for me. He completed his masters, so that’s a real milestone. And he's come out here and practiced well.
“It was a hard thing. I think for a lot of guys, that's your greatest fear, losing the person that you love most on this planet. Then you wake up and you face that fear. And one way or another it’s going to change you a little bit. I think it’s caused a certain level of maturity. He's always been a good kid, but I think now he sees the world a little bit differently.”
As for Scott, Odom said he wondered if the backup quarterback was going to transfer earlier this year during spring practices. Quarterbacks generally do one of two things: They start or they transfer. And it was clear that Scott wasn’t going to start at Mizzou anytime soon, if ever. Moving forward, his departure means freshman Connor Bazelak has to prepare like he’s going to play this year. He’s now the No. 3 QB by default —because there’s no one else. Powell is Kelly Bryant’s backup and the only other QB on the roster, Shawn Robinson, isn’t eligible to play until 2020.
“Connor has trained in a way that I admire his maturity because he understands he's a play away from being in the mix — and being maybe even more than in the mix,” Odom said. “So he's done a great good job mentally of preparing. Two weeks ago we got him a lot of reps with the twos and threes to make sure we kind of knew what we had and if that ever got to the point that he was out there in a game situation that we knew what we could do offensively.”
THE TOPIC
The team chose five team captains for 2019: Bryant, running back Larry Rountree, linebacker Cale Garrett, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and cornerback DeMarkus Acy.
THE QUOTE
Odom: “The things that those guys have done from the day that they stepped on campus they've earned respect. They've gone about everything that they've done and in a way that that commands leadership and responsibility. I'm proud of them for that. But also the challenge of the rest of the team, we got a lot of leaders on our team, and it doesn't matter if you're a freshman or fifth-year senior we've still got our leadership council and we've got all the different guys in position that … it's going to take us all. So just because we designated five captains that doesn’t mean that the leadership stops there. … I'm humbled by the way that this group continues to work and the vision and the togetherness and the love that they've shown for each other.”
THE TAKEAWAY
No surprise on the captain choices. Center Trystan Colon-Castillo would have been another possibility. Coincidentally, four of the five captains were also Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 6 on our preseason countdown of the team’s most important players for 2019.
THE TOPIC
Only four true freshmen appear on the two-deep depth chart, but others will play, Odom said. Tight end Niko Hea will play at Wyoming and probably play a lot as the No. 3 tight end. Safety Stacy Brown will see the field. Linebacker Devin Nicholson could factor at special teams. Odom called running back Anthony Watkins “kind of a difference maker in a lot of different roles.”
THE QUOTE
Odom on the freshmen: “As a staff, you continue to push those guys and find ways that they can help you. I met with the newcomers the other night. I don't want them just because week one they’re fourth or whatever it is on the depth, that means nothing other than that week, that's where you are and let's keep working and pushing, because last year we played 13 or 15 true freshmen. If we can get them ready to go play they're going to go help us.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Philosophies have changed across college football about playing freshmen. No longer are coaches concerned about saving players for that fifth year of eligibility. If they can find a niche as a freshman, even on special teams, and contribute somewhere they’re more than likely going to play. Massey is one to watch this fall. Odom believes he’ll be a much better player after four games than he is right now. The receiver from Kirkwood has a chance to expand his role as the season grows old.
THE TOPIC
Last week, Mississippi State avoided a postseason ban after cooperating with the NCAA over academic misconduct charges similar to what landed Mizzou heavier sanctions, including a postseason ban. Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk spoke out about the MSU sanctions last week. Odom didn’t go as far.
THE QUOTE
Odom on Mississippi State’s ruling: “It doesn't change my level of optimism, comfort, knowledge. Not one bit. I think every case is different. Now should it (change my optimism)? Probably so. But I've learned months ago any time that I spend on that I'm not I'm not doing right for my football team. So if I sit around and read and think and try to predict the future, then I’m a fool.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Odom is done wasting breath on the NCAA situation. Like everyone else he’s playing the waiting game for the final ruling on MU’s appeal. “We know that we’re going to get the news whenever that happens, whatever it’s going to be,” he said. “Then you look at how you handle that? The attitude, the mindset, the demeanor, the grit, the toughness, the togetherness, the love, the things you build your program on, they’ll shine through.”
THE TOPIC
The Tigers are going to play in high altitude Saturday night. Laramie, Wyo., sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level. Players and coaches were asked about it ad naseum Tuesday. The nutrition staff has adjusted the team’s diet and supplement intake for the last several weeks to prepare for the elevation. There was a lot of talk about beet juice after practice. (Bryant’s been drinking it for years; Colon-Castillo is not a fan.)
THE QUOTE
Odom on Wyoming’s altitude: “How do you make it a big point, but also not make it a big point? Right? I think it's important … but also the first time I brought it up, there was a handful of our guys who looked at me like, So what's the big deal about altitude? I went into a history lesson 101 on what altitude was and what that did to your body. It was a pretty good lesson. I wish you guys would have been there.
“But just like if we were stepping in a game that's going to be 110 degrees, we talk about that. We talked about the factors, the environment, the arena that we're stepping into, and I think more than anything our sports medicine and nutrition department reached out in the offseason and did as many studies that they could on how to change our diet three weeks up to the game. We did that.
And then also understanding when the ball’s kicked off at 5:33 p.m. Mountain Time, we're playing ball. I know they post the elevation (at the stadium) and I would, too. But, you know, I think the field is 100 yards long and it's 53 and a third yards wide. We got to be aware of it. We don't need to spend too much time on it.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Mizzou’s staff will is taking a cautious but not overboard approach. As offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said, “It’s only a problem if you make it a problem.” Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said the altitude there is “overrated” and said it’s only an issue for athletes like long-distance runners. He also pointed out that he’s probably biased on the issue considering he grew up in Colorado and played his college ball in Boulder. This will be a talking point during the week and probably during the broadcast but shouldn’t be a major factor once the ball is kicked off as long as Mizzou substitutes intelligently, especially along the defensive line.