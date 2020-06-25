You are the owner of this article.
Tennessee running back commits to Mizzou
Mizzou football's recruiting spree continued Thursday with another verbal commitment, the team's sixth pledge since last Thursday and the fifth for the 2021 class. 

B.J. Harris, a three-star running back from Chattanooga, Tenn., is the latest, announcing his commitment on Twitter

Harris is rated the nation's No. 32 running back for the 2021 class and the 14th-best player in the state of Tennessee. He's the second running back to commit to Mizzou's class, joining De Smet's Taj Butts. 

MU's class, now with 16 commitments, has climbed to No. 19 in Rivals.com's national rankings. Harris also holds offers from SEC schools Kentucky, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, plus Georgia Tech, Memphis, Nebraska and Virginia Tech. 

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

B.J. Harris, RB, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Tyler Hibbler, S, St. Louis (Trinity Catholic)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX   

Zachary Lovett, OLB, Rockledge, Fla.

Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)

Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.

Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano, Texas (Garden City CC)

Zxaequan Reeves, CB, Cocoa, FL

Davion Sistrunk, CB, Melbourne, FL         

Connor Tollison, OL, Jackson, MO (Jackson)

Dameon Wilson, LB, Kings Mountain, N.C.

Mekhi Wingo, DT, St. Louis (De Smet) 

