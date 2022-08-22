Tennessee's Josh Heupel claims to be more competitive than Vols' Tony Vitello

Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel appeared as a guest on the "Always College Football with Greg McElroy" podcast on Aug. 16.

Heupel and McElroy spent most of the podcast talking about the upcoming Vols football season, but near the end of the podcast, McElroy steered the conversation to get Heupel to compare himself and his program to Tennessee Vols baseball head coach Tony Vitello and the baseball team.

"Who is going to score more points this year, Tennessee baseball or Tennessee football," McElroy asked Heupel.

It prompted a laugh from Heupel.

"Tennessee football's going to score more points this year, but I expect the ball to be pounded out of the yard when we get to spring in baseball season, too," Heupel said.

In the spring of 2022, the Tennessee Vols baseball team scored 613 runs in 66 games. In the 2021 season, Tennessee Vols football scored 511 points in 13 games.

"Finally, who is a more intense competitor — you or Tony Vitello," McElroy asked.

"Not even close, I am," Heupel said. "Tony is a fierce competitor for sure, but he's a close second."

"That sounds like a competitor's answer," McElroy said. "That's the way I see it."

"Dang right," Heupel said.

The Tennessee Vols football team is scheduled to open the 2022 season at home against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Heupel served as an offensive coordinator for the Missouri football team from 2016-17. Vitello played baseball at Mizzou from 2000-02, and he was a Missouri baseball assistant coach from 2003-10.

