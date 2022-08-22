Tennessee's Josh Heupel claims to be more competitive than Vols' Tony Vitello

Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel appeared as a guest on the "Always College Football with Greg McElroy" podcast on Aug. 16.
Heupel and McElroy spent most of the podcast talking about the upcoming Vols football season, but near the end of the podcast, McElroy steered the conversation to get Heupel to compare himself and his program to Tennessee Vols baseball head coach Tony Vitello and the baseball team.
"Who is going to score more points this year, Tennessee baseball or Tennessee football," McElroy asked Heupel.
It prompted a laugh from Heupel.
"Tennessee football's going to score more points this year, but I expect the ball to be pounded out of the yard when we get to spring in baseball season, too," Heupel said.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, right, has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Josh Heupel, right, is introduced as the new Central Florida head football coach by Danny White, UCF Athletic director in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Heupel has been the offensive coordinator at Missouri the past two seasons. He replaces Scott Frost, who accepted the Nebraska coaching job after leading UCF to a 12-0 record and the American Athletic Conference title. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talks with an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Bowling Green on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues a call in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, right, is greeted by commissioner Greg Sankey as he steps to the podium to speak during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacts to the ruling that the Purdue defense stopped Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright short of the goal line in overtime of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue kicked a field goal to win in overtime 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to his players in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, right, has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel drops back during the first quarter against Florida State during the Orange Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2001 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Tony Guiterrez)
Josh Heupel, Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator, answers a question during a news conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, Sept. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
In this Saturday, Aug. 2, 2014 photo, Josh Heupel, Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, answers a question during media day in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel during Missouri's Black and Gold spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Josh Heupel, right, is introduced as the new Central Florida head football coach by Danny White, UCF Athletic director in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Heupel has been the offensive coordinator at Missouri the past two seasons. He replaces Scott Frost, who accepted the Nebraska coaching job after leading UCF to a 12-0 record and the American Athletic Conference title. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talks with an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Bowling Green on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues a call in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches the video board during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks on his headset during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks on his headset during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days NCAA college football news conference Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, right, is greeted by commissioner Greg Sankey as he steps to the podium to speak during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacts to the ruling that the Purdue defense stopped Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright short of the goal line in overtime of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue kicked a field goal to win in overtime 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues a call in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to his players in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In the spring of 2022, the Tennessee Vols baseball team scored 613 runs in 66 games. In the 2021 season, Tennessee Vols football scored 511 points in 13 games.
"Finally, who is a more intense competitor — you or Tony Vitello," McElroy asked.
"Not even close, I am," Heupel said. "Tony is a fierce competitor for sure, but he's a close second."
"That sounds like a competitor's answer," McElroy said. "That's the way I see it."
"Dang right," Heupel said.
NCAA Tennessee Notre Dame Baseball
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello watches the action during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Notre Dame Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello (22) watches a Notre Dame home run in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello (22) and Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett (5) meet at home plate before an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello talks with pitcher Kirby Connell (35) before an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Notre Dame Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)
Arkansas third base coach Tony Vitello congratulates Chad Spanberger (24) as he rounds third after hitting a home run against Florida during the first inning in the Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
University of Arkansas assistant baseball coach Tony Vitello speaks to reporters during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Baum Stadium during the Razorbacks official media day in Fayetteville. Photo by Michael Woods, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
University of Arkansas assistant baseball coach Tony Vitello speaks to reporters during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Baum Stadium during the Razorbacks official media day in Fayetteville. Photo by Michael Woods, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The Tennessee Vols football team is scheduled to open the 2022 season at home against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Heupel served as an offensive coordinator for the Missouri football team from 2016-17. Vitello played baseball at Mizzou from 2000-02, and he was a Missouri baseball assistant coach from 2003-10.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
