Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams wants billboards celebrating Cuonzo Martin in St. Louis

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams spent some time reflecting on his relationship with former Missouri men's basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin during Monday's "Buzz Williams Radio Show."

The Texas A&M and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to play in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT. Dennis Gates is the current Mizzou men's basketball head coach.

TAMU broadcaster Andrew Monaco asked Williams a question about Cuonzo Martin and former South Carolina men's basketball head coach Frank Martin both being out of the SEC.

"Cuonzo, in my opinion, is 1,000% everything that's right about college coaches — as a person, as a leader, as a man, as a husband, as a father," Williams said. "I have always held him in the highest regard and have the utmost admiration and respect for who he is."

Cuonzo Martin was the Missouri men's basketball head coach from 2017-22, and he took Mizzou to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2021. His record in those five seasons was 78-77 overall.

"His life story is so unique," Williams said of Cuonzo Martin. "His fight for what is right and how he has progressed in the business is remarkable. It's a one-of-a-kind story, and I've stayed in consistent contact with him as he's sitting out this year. He'll be offered every job that becomes available, and he should be."

Close 1 of 18 Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams claps up his team against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams, right, argues with a referee over a call late in the final seconds of a second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. Missouri defeated Marquette 83-79. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams yells at his team against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams yells downcourt during the second half of a second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. Missouri defeated Marquette 83-79. (AP Photo/Matt Cilley) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams in second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams in second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, right, celebrates with players Quenton Jackson, center, and Jay Jay Chandler, right, after they defeated Missouri 66-64 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams holds the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams watches his players play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, right walks off the court with player Savion Flagg, left, after they defeated Missouri 66-64 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams rubs his head as he watches his players play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, left, motivates his team while Aaron Cash, right, waits to enter the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 67-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams watches his team play Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Buzz Williams: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball coach Here is a look at Buzz Williams, the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach. He was previously the Virginia Tech men's basketball head coach. 1 of 18 Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams claps up his team against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams, right, argues with a referee over a call late in the final seconds of a second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. Missouri defeated Marquette 83-79. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams yells at his team against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams yells downcourt during the second half of a second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. Missouri defeated Marquette 83-79. (AP Photo/Matt Cilley) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams in second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Marquette head coach Buzz Williams in second-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, right, celebrates with players Quenton Jackson, center, and Jay Jay Chandler, right, after they defeated Missouri 66-64 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams holds the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams watches his players play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, right walks off the court with player Savion Flagg, left, after they defeated Missouri 66-64 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams rubs his head as he watches his players play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, left, motivates his team while Aaron Cash, right, waits to enter the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 67-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams watches his team play Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Prior to coaching at Missouri, Cuonzo Martin was the Missouri State head coach (2008-11), Tennessee Vols head coach (2011-14) and California Bears head coach (2014-17). In addition to his two NCAA Tournament berths at Mizzou, he took teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2016.

"It just speaks to how fragile the business is, right," Williams said after briefly talking about Frank Martin, who went from coaching South Carolina to UMass in 2022. "Cuonzo is from East St. Louis, and they should have billboards everywhere in St. Louis because of who he is and what he represents. And the same with Frank — he went to the Final Four at South Carolina. It just speaks to the fragileness of all of this that it's hard to keep a job."

Frank Martin was the South Carolina men's basketball head coach from 2012-22. His only NCAA Tournament berth at South Carolina came in 2017, and that Gamecocks team went to the Final Four.

"If you're only doing it for the applause of men, you're probably going to fail," Williams said. "And if you're only doing it for the institution, at some point, because of the volatility of what we do, you're probably going to fail. In regards to those two men, I believe they do it for a different reason. And they will be held to a different standard in a different genre. And that's why those guys are going to be successful no matter where they're employed or what they do."

Cuonzo Martin played high school basketball at East St. Louis Lincoln, and he helped it win IHSA Class AA boys basketball state titles in 1987-88 and 1988-89. He then played at Purdue from 1991-95. He also played in the NBA for two seasons.