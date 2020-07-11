Texas defensive lineman joins Mizzou's rising 2021 class

Missouri added another piece to its future defensive line on Saturday, landing a pledge from three-star defensive end Jonathan Jones from McKinney, Texas.

Jones, rated the nation's No. 40 strongside defensive end by 247Sports.com, had recently narrowed his final choices to Baylor, Colorado, Missouri Nebraska and Texas. At McKinney, Texas, High School last season, a Class 6A school in Texas, Jones had 55 tackles, 16 for losses, eight sacks and four pass breakups.

Mizzou's staff has made the defensive line a priority in its last two classes with McKinney becoming the fourth D-lineman to commit to the 2021 class. MU's current roster features six scholarship defensive linemen who will be seniors this fall. Defensive tackle Antar Thompson would have been a seventh but after graduating from Mizzou he's no longer on the team, a team spokesman confirmed.

With Jones' pledge, Mizzou's class climbs up to No. 20 in Rivals.com's national rankings and sixth among Southeastern Conference teams. 247Sports.com ranks MU's class No. 23 and seventh in the SEC.

