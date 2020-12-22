The Mizzou Miracle on Oakland Ave.: Looking back at the 1993 Braggin' Rights game

On Dec. 22, 1993, in their 13th "Busch Braggin' Rights" baskeball meeting at The Arena, Missouri defeated Illinois, 108-107, in triple overtime. Many considered it one of the 10 greatest basketball games ever played at the palace on Oakland Avenue. Here is how Bernie Miklasz covered it for the Post-Dispatch.
If required, Missouri and Illinois were determined to play until Christmas morning to settle this. No surrender. No holiday curfew.
Just play on until they - or the ancient Arena foundation - couldn't stand the force of another wiped-out body tumbling to the ground. One more minute of madness, and we'd all collapse. They sparred for 40 physical minutes, simply refusing to melt like the snow flurries outside. Two valiant teams spilled into one overtime, then carried their drama onto a second OT, then dragged themselves into third.
Do we dare go for a fourth?
Midnight, anyone?
"That one will go down in Missouri history," Tigers forward Jevon Crudup said.
In the Miracle on Oakland Avenue, Missouri survived, somehow outlasting No. 19 Illinois 108-107 despite having five players foul out.
At the end, Mizzou coach Norm Stewart prevailed with a patchwork lineup of Kelly Thames, Jason Sutherland, Derek Grimm, Lamont Frazier and a hobbled Reggie Smith on the floor.
"We've got the sick and the wounded playing," Stewart said. "Women and children were next."
The Illini were dejected but couldn't stay depressed for long. They knew that they'd participated in a classic. They knew they'd helped create a free-form masterpiece for the crowd of 18,273.
"A game like this was great for college basketball," Illinois coach Lou Henson said. "It was really an honor to be a part of."
It was three hours of delight and spent passion. The fireworks were enough to blow the doors off the old barn, which may never house this precious rivalry again.
"They'd start out on us; we had to fight back," Frazier said. "And before you knew it, it was onto the next overtime."
The players just had to be consumed, dazed by the intense emotion that flowed out of them. "You can't feel tired in overtime," Frazier said. "If you're trying to win, you just have to dig deeper."
Thanks for digging so deep. Thanks for the memories of a wicked Wednesday evening. Mizzou and Illinois exchanged elbows, key shots, comebacks, heartache, exuberance and theatrics.
"So many emotions," Illini guard Richard Keene said. "Up and down. Up and down."
What a resilient performance by underdog Missouri. The Tigers had labored to beat the mice on their schedule. The Illini figured to roll. But this is when Stewart is most dangerous - when you underestimate him.
Almost by script, the shaky Tigers blew a 13-point lead in the second half. Crudup, who dominated with 18 first-half points, ran out of strength and fouled out.
Time for the Illini big men - Deon Thomas and Shelly Clark - to become bullies. Mizzou seemed doomed when Illinois took command 74-65 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Missouri came back . . . again and again. Flailing away, bombing 3-point shots, refusing to go away. Super pests, with batteries that wouldn't expire.
Illinois missed 19 free throws; seemed like a thousand. You had to feel for freshman point guard Kiwane Garris, who slashed for 31 points but couldn't come out of this as the hero.
At the end of the second OT, the game was tied at 97-97. No time on the clock. Garris, fouled, stared at the basket, about to attempt two free throws. He hits one, the Illini win.
"I figured the game was over," Keene said.
The eyes of two states were upon young Garris. The Arena squeezed tighter, getting smaller and uncomfortable.
Garris missed the first. Teammate T.J. Wheeler, circled behind him and looked up into the stands, smiling. This was crazy, wasn't it? Maybe a once-in-a-lifetime game.
Garris cocked to shoot again. Clank. His heart sank. Garris will win many games for the Illini, but not this one. The Mizzou bench erupted. The Tigers seized the momentum in the third OT.
"Garris played so hard, gave us everything he had," Henson said. "I'm proud of him."
We should be proud of all of them.
What a great Christmas present, three days early. If there's joy in giving, then these players surely had a blissful sleep when they finally went to bed. Thanks, guys.
Memorable Braggin' Rights performances
RICKEY FRAZIER
Norm Stewart brought one of the most talented teams of his storied regime to the Checkerdome on Dec. 8, 1981. Mizzou didn’t disappoint the packed house, earning a 78-68 overtime victory en route to its 19-0 start that season.
That team featured NBA-bound stars Steve Stipanovich and Jon Sundvold, along with the energetic Mark Dressler and defensive specialist Marvin “Moon” McCrary. But it was Ricky Frazier -- the high-flying transfer from Saint Louis University -- who dominated this game.
Frazier tried to seal the victory with one of his patented slam dunks late in the second half, but the officials ruled that he hung onto the rim after scoring. That untimely technical foul allowed the Illini to tie the game with four seconds left and force overtime.
The Tigers regrouped and pulled away with 15 free throws in overtime. Frazier’s 28 points stood as the series top scoring total for next nine years.
KENNY BATTLE
Long-time Illinois coach Lou Henson said his favorite Braggin’ Rights game was played on Dec. 19, 1988 at The Arena. Missouri led the fifth-ranked Illini 39–21 lead with 4:16 remaining in the first half.
“We came back and won the game,” Henson told IllinoisHQ.com. “That was a great comeback. (The Tigers) won the Big Eight that year. They had a great team, but we came back and won it. That’s one of the biggest games I’ve seen.”
Team captain Kenny Battle scored 28 points, including 19 on the second half. “He certainly has the right last name,” Mizzou coach Norm Stewart observed afterward.
Battle gave the Illini the lead for good with two free throws with 26 seconds left to play. Illinois held on for an 87–84 victory and rolled all the way to the Final Four that season.
“We needed a tough game and we fought to the end,” Illini star Nick Anderson said afterward. “We took Kenny as our leader because he plays hard all the time. It rubs off.”
ANDY KAUFMANN
Missouri star Doug Smith scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and bloodied the nose of Illini jump shooter Andy Kaufmann during the chippy contest Dec. 19, 1990, at the Arena.
But Kaufmann just kept firing. He set a school record by knocking down seven of 14 three-point shots. He scored 33 points and added seven assists while leading Illinois to its 84-81 victory, its eighth in a row in the series.
The game featured eight ties and 13 second-half lead changes. “It’s just as big as past games to us players, maybe not to the fans because neither team is in the Top 20, but it was a huge game to us,” Kaufmann told reporters after the game. “It was a building-block game. If we win this game, we kind of get over the hump and get a little credibility.”
Kaufmann finished with a blood-stained uniform. “We’ve had a lot of games down here, but I really believe this was one of the hardest fought we’ve ever had,” Illinois coach Lou Henson said.
MELVIN BOOKER
Missouri’s marathon 108-107 triple-overtime victory over Illinois on Dec. 22, 1993 at the Arena featured many heroes. Jevon Crudup scored 22 points, 18 in the first half. Unlikely shooter Lamont Frazier hit two crucial three-pointers to force overtime.
Coach Norm Stewart was at his theatrical best, stomping and waving his hands while poor Kiwane Garris was at the free throw line trying to win the game after the second overtime expired. Garris missed his two shots and the game rolled on to the third OT.
But point guard Melvin Booker was the catalyst for the Tigers, dishing 13 assists to set a school record. He drove the lane to set up Frazier’s clutch shot late in regular play. Late in overtime, he attacked the basket and fed Kelly Thames for a game-extending basket.
The Tigers finally prevailed in the third overtime with their substitutes on the floor. They won the war of attrition. “We’ve got the sick and wounded playing for us,” Stewart quipped afterward. “I guess women and children were next.”
KIWANE GARRIS
After the series shifted to the new Kiel Center, Garris made amends to Illini fans. He led Illinois to its 96-85 overtime victory on Dec. 20, 1995.
Once again he had the opportunity to decide the game on the free throw line. This time he came through, hitting 15 of 16 foul shots during his 23-point, eight-assist, eight-rebound performance.
Illinois fell behind 13-3 early but rallied. Garris put the Illini up 19-18 with two free throws and Illinois controlled the rest of the first half. Mizzou fought back in the second half, but Garris kept attacking the basket against the bigger Tigers.
He scored had 11 points in the last 10 minutes of regulation. He drove for a potential game-winning lay-up at the end but got rejected by Mizzou’s Julian Winfield. Undeterred, the Illini rolled in overtime with Jerry Hester hitting a pair of three-pointers.
“It's not what you've got in height, it's what you've got in your heart,” Garris said afterward. “That's what we had tonight.”
FRANK WILLIAMS
The Illini needed another overtime hero Dec. 21, 2000 at Savvis Center. Guard Frank Williams tied the game with a 10-foot jumper with 38 seconds left in the second half.
Then he scored six of his 18 points in overtime as Illinois won 86-81. He scored a bucket, forced a Missouri turnover and then converted a traditional three-point play to put the Illini in command.
Williams relieved the offensive burden from forward Brian Cook, who scored 23 of his 25 points in the first half. “Frank made up his mind he was going to take over,” teammate Marcus Griffin said afterward.
This came after another teammate, Sergio McClain, urged him to do just that.
“He did what a good teammate is supposed to do,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Frank, quit acting like a punk and get the ball.’”
KIM ENGLISH
The Tigers grew tried of losing to the Illini in recent years. They lost nine consecutive games to Illinois, occasionally in ugly fashion. Remember the post-game popcorn shower Quin Snyder got from an angry fan?
Missouri finally broke that streak with an 81-68 victory over the Illini on Dec. 23, 2009. Sophomore guard Kim English led the way, scoring 24 points and pulling six rebounds in 35 minutes. He dialed in five shots from beyond the three-point arc.
One of those three-pointers, with 5:46 left, pushed the Mizzou lead to nine points. Down the stretch he converted an off-balance drive to the basket and triggered a fast break basket after gathering a long rebound.
“You’re going to get that type of effort from Kimmie every night,” teammate Justin Safford told reporters afterward. “He’s aggressive offensively and defensively. He’s just a great player, and he’s somebody that can pick us up when we need that shot or need that bucket or that attack.”
TRACY ABRAMS
Tracy Abrams’ two free throws with 4.6 seconds on the clock and Mizzou’s ensuing botched inbounds play clinched a 65-64 Illini victory of the white-knuckle variety in 2013, a fitting tribute to the triple-overtime thriller played 20 years earlier.
With 15 lead changes and six ties, the 33rd Braggin’ Rights game crammed all kinds of drama into 40 minutes of regulation,,
Abrams led his team with 22 points, and scrambled for six rebounds. But the box score didn’t capture the true essence or importance of his performance.
Big moments found Abrams throughout this intense game, and Abrams handled the challenges with the calm assurance of a leader who knew what must be done. Whenever Illinois needed a lifeline, No. 13 maintained a firm grip on every situation, every crisis.
“Tracy was a warrior tonight,” Illinois guard Rayvonte Rice said. “He played great, made big plays for us, scored when we needed a score, found the open man. He did everything you could ask him to do.”
RAYVONTE RICE
As clutch a shot as Missouri’s made all season, Wes Clark knocked down a jumper to force the 2014 game’s 10th tie, 59-59, with 17.8 seconds left.
But Rayvonte Rice hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sank Missouri for good at Scottrade Center. Stunned and slackjawed, the Tigers could only watch the Illini players pile onto each other at halfcourt, celebrating a 62-59 victory.
“He made plays. He just had that look in his eye,” Illinois coach John Groce said of Rice, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “I thought he was really good defensively. What makes Ray special is Ray rebounds, Ray defends, Ray plays offense.”
Rice also delivered the game’s biggest assist, a feed to Nnanna Egwu for a dunk, good for a 59-57 lead with 1:53 left.