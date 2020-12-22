The Mizzou Miracle on Oakland Ave.: Looking back at the 1993 Braggin' Rights game

"We've got the sick and the wounded playing," Stewart said. "Women and children were next."

The Illini were dejected but couldn't stay depressed for long. They knew that they'd participated in a classic. They knew they'd helped create a free-form masterpiece for the crowd of 18,273.

"A game like this was great for college basketball," Illinois coach Lou Henson said. "It was really an honor to be a part of."

It was three hours of delight and spent passion. The fireworks were enough to blow the doors off the old barn, which may never house this precious rivalry again.

"They'd start out on us; we had to fight back," Frazier said. "And before you knew it, it was onto the next overtime."

The players just had to be consumed, dazed by the intense emotion that flowed out of them. "You can't feel tired in overtime," Frazier said. "If you're trying to win, you just have to dig deeper."

Thanks for digging so deep. Thanks for the memories of a wicked Wednesday evening. Mizzou and Illinois exchanged elbows, key shots, comebacks, heartache, exuberance and theatrics.

"So many emotions," Illini guard Richard Keene said. "Up and down. Up and down."