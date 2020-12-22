 Skip to main content
The Mizzou Miracle on Oakland Ave.: Looking back at the 1993 Braggin' Rights game
The Mizzou Miracle on Oakland Ave.: Looking back at the 1993 Braggin' Rights game

G1BRAG1215

More than 18,000 fans in the last Braggin' Rights game, in 1993, at The Arena had "an electricity" that many feel was one of the most lasting memories of the triple-overtime game. Post-Dispatch photo

On Dec. 22, 1993, in their 13th "Busch Braggin' Rights" baskeball meeting at The Arena, Missouri defeated Illinois, 108-107, in triple overtime. Many considered it one of the 10 greatest basketball games ever played at the palace on Oakland Avenue. Here is how Bernie Miklasz covered it for the Post-Dispatch.

If required, Missouri and Illinois were determined to play until Christmas morning to settle this. No surrender. No holiday curfew.

Just play on until they - or the ancient Arena foundation - couldn't stand the force of another wiped-out body tumbling to the ground. One more minute of madness, and we'd all collapse. They sparred for 40 physical minutes, simply refusing to melt like the snow flurries outside. Two valiant teams spilled into one overtime, then carried their drama onto a second OT, then dragged themselves into third.

Do we dare go for a fourth?

Midnight, anyone?

"That one will go down in Missouri history," Tigers forward Jevon Crudup said.

In the Miracle on Oakland Avenue, Missouri survived, somehow outlasting No. 19 Illinois 108-107 despite having five players foul out.

At the end, Mizzou coach Norm Stewart prevailed with a patchwork lineup of Kelly Thames, Jason Sutherland, Derek Grimm, Lamont Frazier and a hobbled Reggie Smith on the floor.

"We've got the sick and the wounded playing," Stewart said. "Women and children were next."

Mizzou celebrates 1993 Braggin' Rights win

Julian Winfield (second from right) and the Missouri Tigers celebrate the 108-107 triple overtime victory over Illinois in the 1993 Braggin' Rights Game at The Arena in St. Louis. (Photo courtesy of University of Missouri Athletics)

The Illini were dejected but couldn't stay depressed for long. They knew that they'd participated in a classic. They knew they'd helped create a free-form masterpiece for the crowd of 18,273.

"A game like this was great for college basketball," Illinois coach Lou Henson said. "It was really an honor to be a part of."

It was three hours of delight and spent passion. The fireworks were enough to blow the doors off the old barn, which may never house this precious rivalry again.

"They'd start out on us; we had to fight back," Frazier said. "And before you knew it, it was onto the next overtime."

The players just had to be consumed, dazed by the intense emotion that flowed out of them. "You can't feel tired in overtime," Frazier said. "If you're trying to win, you just have to dig deeper."

Thanks for digging so deep. Thanks for the memories of a wicked Wednesday evening. Mizzou and Illinois exchanged elbows, key shots, comebacks, heartache, exuberance and theatrics.

"So many emotions," Illini guard Richard Keene said. "Up and down. Up and down."

A Game to Treasure

Deon Thomas of Illinois tries to pass around Jevon Crudup of Missouri in the 1993 Braggin' Rights Game at The Arena. Missouri won 108-107 in triple overtime. (Post-Dispatch archives)

What a resilient performance by underdog Missouri. The Tigers had labored to beat the mice on their schedule. The Illini figured to roll. But this is when Stewart is most dangerous - when you underestimate him.

Almost by script, the shaky Tigers blew a 13-point lead in the second half. Crudup, who dominated with 18 first-half points, ran out of strength and fouled out.

Time for the Illini big men - Deon Thomas and Shelly Clark - to become bullies. Mizzou seemed doomed when Illinois took command 74-65 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Missouri came back . . . again and again. Flailing away, bombing 3-point shots, refusing to go away. Super pests, with batteries that wouldn't expire.

Illinois missed 19 free throws; seemed like a thousand. You had to feel for freshman point guard Kiwane Garris, who slashed for 31 points but couldn't come out of this as the hero.

At the end of the second OT, the game was tied at 97-97. No time on the clock. Garris, fouled, stared at the basket, about to attempt two free throws. He hits one, the Illini win.

"I figured the game was over," Keene said.

The eyes of two states were upon young Garris. The Arena squeezed tighter, getting smaller and uncomfortable.

The St. Louis Arena, 1993

Shelly Clark of Illinois goes past Mizzou's Jevon Crudup for a shot in the first half of the annual Braggin' Rights Game at the St. Louis Arena in 1993. The game went three overtimes before Mizzou prevailed, 108-107.

Garris missed the first. Teammate T.J. Wheeler, circled behind him and looked up into the stands, smiling. This was crazy, wasn't it? Maybe a once-in-a-lifetime game.

Garris cocked to shoot again. Clank. His heart sank. Garris will win many games for the Illini, but not this one. The Mizzou bench erupted. The Tigers seized the momentum in the third OT.

"Garris played so hard, gave us everything he had," Henson said. "I'm proud of him."

We should be proud of all of them.

What a great Christmas present, three days early. If there's joy in giving, then these players surely had a blissful sleep when they finally went to bed. Thanks, guys.

Memorable Braggin' Rights performances



