The Pinson Show delivers again as Mizzou holds off Ole Miss

On Saturday, Kentucky held Tyree to 19 points and it was a major accomplishment.

“He's playing so well right now,” UK coach John Calipari said after his team had to rally for a five-point win. “He was scoring 30 a game for three games. … But they were not just 3s. He got them from 2s. Pull-ups. He got them from lay-ups. He got them from free throws. And he got them from 3s. Like I watched tape, and I was like — how many did he end up with? 19? — I’m so happy he scored 19. All we were trying to do was make it hard. Make it hard for him because he's going to get points because he's that good a player. He has really improved. Consistent, defending better. He's really gotten better.”

Tyree has played Missouri six times in his career and averaged 15.8 points per game. He got the Tigers for 14 and 21 points in last year’s sweep. The year before he erupted for 25 points in a victory in Columbia, but the Tigers held him to nine points in the first matchup in Oxford. He played just 22 minutes that day and took only nine shots while saddled with fouls.