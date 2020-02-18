The Pinson Show delivers again as Mizzou holds off Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Last week Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin gave Louisiana State guard Skylar Mays an early nod for Southeastern Conference player of the year.
Another contender visited Mizzou Arena on Tuesday — Mississippi scoring machine Breein Tyree — but the hottest player in the conference might be Martin’s point guard.
Xavier Pinson continued his string of dazzling home games with 32 points Tuesday night in a 71-68 victory for the Tigers.
That followed Pinson’s 28-point outburst against Auburn on Saturday and a 24-point day against Arkansas a week earlier. This time, he shook off early foul trouble and put on another scoring show, shooting 9 of 13 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the foul line — all in only 27 minutes. Pinson was 6 for 6 from the line in the final minute to secure the victory. He also helped hold Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss’ second-leading scorer, to just one point in 31 minutes.
“It's crazy, man,” teammate Parker Braun said. “You see him in the gym every day. You see him working and you’re just kind of waiting for him to explode.”
“I would say it's just impressive,” Mizzou’s Dru Smith added. “I wouldn't say it's like unbelievable or anything because we know what he's capable of. We know that he can he can go out there and he can do what he’s doing. Obviously he's playing confident. He's just he's just leading our team.”
Tyree nearly matched Pinson shot for shot, finishing with 29 points, but missed a desperation 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
The win moved Mizzou back to .500 at 13-13 and 5-8 in the SEC.
Once again, with starters Mark Smith (lower back) and Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) sidelined with injuries, the Tigers looked nothing like the team that slogged through most of January. Dru Smith added 17 points while redshirt freshman Braun played the best game of his young career with six points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes, more than double his previous high for minutes.
These teams arrived at this matchup with similar records and on similar trajectories. Buried in the SEC standings after a rough January, both found their second wind in February with a string of promising games. Ole Miss had won three in a row before Saturday’s five-point loss at Kentucky. Mizzou had won two of three sandwiched around a strong performance at Louisiana State.
But the Tigers are now the team rolling with momentum into Saturday’s trip to Arkansas. The Rebels fell to 13-13 and 4-9 in league play.
Three days after his career game against Auburn, Pinson scored all seven of Missouri’s points before the first media timeout also drew a technical foul for taunting after a put-back. He followed with his second foul before the second media timeout and soon found a spot on the bench.
From there, Tyree warmed up with two short jumpers, two drives in the lane and free throws. By halftime he had 15 points but his teammates added just 12 as the Tigers took a 31-27 lead into the break, getting just seven minutes from Pinson.
In the second half, Tyree didn’t attempt a shot until nine minutes came off the clock. That soon changed.
By halftime, Braun had already played more minutes (12) than any game this season. With forwards Mitchell Smith and Kobe Brown picking up early fouls, Martin turned to the 6-8 rookie, who responded with some of the biggest plays of the half. He gave MU a team-best five rebounds, four on the offensive glass to keep possessions alive. He also blocked three shots and had the half’s best highlight — an out-of-nowhere follow-dunk on a missed 3-pointer. Naturally, in a game and a season that seems to be interrupted by a whistle every possession, the officials called Braun for a foul on the play and waved off the basket, igniting a round of boos that followed the officials into the locker room at halftime.
Pinson quickly made up for lost time in the second half, scoring 11 of MU’s first 13 points, all 11 in succession.
But just as another Pinson 3-pointer put the Tigers ahead by 10, the Rebels rediscovered their prolific scorer, putting the ball back in Tyree’s hands to lead the comeback. In less than two minutes, the senior guard scored eight points in a 10-0 run as his second 3-pointer of the stretch evened the score at 55-55.
A Javon Pickett 3-pointer put Mizzou back in front 59-58. The Tigers had gone 4:34 since their last field goal.
Ole Miss tied it again with free throws, but Mizzou regained the lead 61-59 when Pinson rolled in a layup. Out of a timeout, Khadim Sy evened the score again, followed by Braun’s go-ahead bucket on a feed from Pickett along the baseline.
Tyree tied it again with a couple free throws with 1:25 left, followed by two more fouls shots from Pinson for a 65-63 Mizzou lead. He’d get to the line two more times, plus Dru Smith with a visit, and the Tigers converted every chance to seal a third straight victory at home.
PREGAME BLOG
A week ago Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said his vote for SEC player of the year would go to LSU guard Skylar Mays. He’ll get a close-up of another candidate tonight when Mississippi visits Mizzou Arena.
Rebels guard Breein Tyree passed on entering the NBA draft last summer so he could spend another season tormenting SEC opponents. He comes into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. tip-off averaging a league-best 24 points per game against SEC competition with games of 36 points (LSU), 38 points (South Carolina) and 40 points (Mississippi State).
He’s had 13 20-point games … four 30-point games … five games with at least 10 free throw attempts … nine games with three 3-pointers made … nine games with four assists. In last week’s upset of rival Mississippi State, Tyree scored 40 points on 22 shots, made 10 of 11 free throws and added four assists — for a KenPom offensive rating of 149.
On Saturday, Kentucky held Tyree to 19 points and it was a major accomplishment.
“He's playing so well right now,” UK coach John Calipari said after his team had to rally for a five-point win. “He was scoring 30 a game for three games. … But they were not just 3s. He got them from 2s. Pull-ups. He got them from lay-ups. He got them from free throws. And he got them from 3s. Like I watched tape, and I was like — how many did he end up with? 19? — I’m so happy he scored 19. All we were trying to do was make it hard. Make it hard for him because he's going to get points because he's that good a player. He has really improved. Consistent, defending better. He's really gotten better.”
Tyree has played Missouri six times in his career and averaged 15.8 points per game. He got the Tigers for 14 and 21 points in last year’s sweep. The year before he erupted for 25 points in a victory in Columbia, but the Tigers held him to nine points in the first matchup in Oxford. He played just 22 minutes that day and took only nine shots while saddled with fouls.
Who guards Tyree tonight? At the opening tip Martin might go with one of his smaller lead guards, Dru Smith or Xavier Pinson, but it’s a safe bet Javon Pickett will draw the assignment at times. Pickett all but shut down Georgia’s Anthony Edwards earlier this month then helped hold Arkansas’ Mason Jones to just three field goals and 17 points, well below his averages. In Saturday’s win over Auburn, Mizzou deployed Pickett as a roamer, switching defenders on Auburn’s ball screens while using Pickett to play help defense against Bruce Pearl’s downhill attack. (Please stop measuring Pickett by the team’s box score. He didn’t have a field goal on two shots in 35 minutes but was vital to MU’s success.)
More to watch tonight …
REBEL ZONE
Ole Miss will likely unleash its 1-3-1 pressing zone on the Tigers. Unlike past years, this Mizzou team doesn’t struggle with pressure in the backcourt. Auburn tried a few times and got burned by quick, decisive passes.
“They do a great job of pressuring you,” Martin said Monday night on his radio show. “The 1-3-1, if you're not prepared for it, it can get you off-balanced. Last year at our place we had success against the 1-3-1 though we came up short in the game. You have to go over the top of it. Then the 1-3-1, when it gets to the corners becomes a 2-3 zone. So you just got to be relaxed and not get under pressure. I think we've done our best job since I've been here against pressing teams and also against zones. Hopefully it holds true tomorrow.”
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis went to his patented 1-3-1 zone Saturday against Kentucky knowing that the Wildcats don’t shoot a lot of 3-pointers and hoped to force more perimeter shots instead of inside looks for big man Nick Richards. UK struggled from deep, making just 2 of 22. The Rebels doubled Richards inside but he still managed 16 valuable points in a low-scoring game.
In SEC play, Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC in points allowed (68.2) and second in 3-point percentage allowed (26.7).
The combination of strong perimeter defense and Tyree’s production have made Ole Miss more competitive than its record might suggest. The Rebels have played the best teams in the SEC close, losing by one to Auburn (in double OT), four to LSU and five to Kentucky. Ole Miss had won three in a row before slipping at Kentucky.
“The last three games they won by an average of 20, and I told Kermit after the game, he was coach of the year last year in our league,” Calipari said "and he may be coach of the year again this year in our league. Look, to me, coaching is when things go wrong, how are you now? It's easy when you're winning games … but when stuff goes bad how do you bring people together? And what he's doing is amazing.”
MIZZOU INJURIES
On his radio show Monday, Martin said of Mark Smith (back) and Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) “both are out.” Now, he didn’t explicitly say they won’t play against Ole Miss, but as of Monday, when the Tigers practiced and had an evening walk through, they weren’t available. “It’s hard to say when (they’ll return), but they both are out now," Martin said.
It’s up for debate whether this team is better without the two junior starters, but it's certainly fair to say the Tigers have learned to play well without them.
In the case of Tilmon vs. Nikko, here’s a stat-by-stat glance at their production this season:
Points per 40 minutes: Nikko 12.0, Tilmon 16.8
Blocks per 40 minutes: Nikko 1.7, Tilmon 2.6
Rebounds per 40 minutes: Nikko 9.3, Tilmon 8.4
Turnovers per 40 minutes: Nikko 2.3, Tilmon 4.4
Fouls per 40 minutes: Nikko 7.1, Tilmon 5.8
Nikko’s minutes were limited earlier in the season when Tilmon was healthy, so it’s better to stretch out both of their averages per 40 minutes to see the value of their production. Nikko doesn’t score as much but he’s a more productive rebounder and turns the ball over less frequently. Tilmon is the better shot-blocker and gets fewer fouls.
Some more stat comparisons:
Field goal percentage: Nikko 60.3, Tilmon 61.4
Free throw percentage: Nikko 69.2, Tilmon 60.5
Offensive rating (points produced per 100 possessions): Nikko 118.2, Tilmon 102.5
Defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions): Nikko 97.7, Tilmon 96.8
Rebound percentage: Nikko 13.7, Tilmon 12.4
Turnover rate: Nikko 19.5, Tilmon 24.8
Win shares: Nikko 1.4, Tilmon 0.8
PER (Player Efficiency Rating): Nikko 17.4, Tilmon 19.6
Nikko has been the better offensive player and, again, his lack of turnovers is strikingly different.
One more set of numbers to compare. Here’s Nikko’s stats in SEC play this year (12 games) vs. Tilmon’s SEC stats last year (17 games):
Points per 40 minutes: Nikko 13.7, Tilmon 18.9
Blocks per 40 minutes: Nikko 1.7, Tilmon 4.2
Rebounds per 40 minutes: Nikko 9.4, Tilmon 14.7
Turnovers per 40 minutes: Nikko 1.9, Tilmon 6.3
Fouls per 40 minutes: Nikko 6.9, Tilmon 6.0
Field goal percentage: Nikko 60.4, Tilmon 54.4
Free throw percentage: Nikko 69.7, Tilmon 66.7
Offensive rating (points produced per 100 possessions): Nikko 124.6, Tilmon 105.4
Defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions): Nikko 109.0, Tilmon 105.9
Rebound percentage: Nikko 13.9, Tilmon 13.5
Turnover rate: Nikko 14.9, Tilmon 18.4
Win shares: Nikko 0.9, Tilmon 1.1
PER (Player Efficiency Rating): Nikko 19.8, Tilmon 17.8
What’s this tell us? It's hard to make a case that Nikko has been the better player than Tilmon, but Missouri gets more offensively out of Nikko and, again, turnovers are a big reason why.
As for Mark Smith, without digging too deep into the numbers, Mizzou’s offense seems better equipped in the hands of Pinson and Dru Smith with fewer 3-pointers being hoisted. Mark Smith has been a 3-point sniper at times in his career, but three of MU’s five best 3-point shooting games have come with Smith off the floor. Two and a half to be exact. Those three games came against Auburn (53.5 percent), Georgia (43.5) and LSU (42.9). Smith didn’t play in the second half against Georgia. His 3-point threat theoretically spreads the floor and gives defenses an outside shooter to worry about, but in the five full games Smith has missed, Pinson has shot 9 of 21 from 3 (42.9 percent) while others have come up with timely 3s, though not in large quantities, from Dru Smith to Mitchell Smith to Tray Jackson to Kobe Brown.
Another interesting stat: In wins over Auburn, Illinois and Arkansas — three of MU’s four best wins this season — the Tigers took only 12, 14 and 16 3-pointers. The only game all year they attempted fewer came in a loss to Butler (11). Outside of the Auburn, Illinois and Arkansas games, the Tigers have averaged almost 24 3-pointers per game.