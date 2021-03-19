The Tyus Edney game: 4.8 seconds that still haunt Mizzou fans

On March 19, 1995, No. 1 seed UCLA defeated Missouri in the NCAA Tournament in a game that Tiger fans would never forget. Here is our original coverage.

The anatomy of a moment that will live in infamy in Missouri basketball lore begins with UCLA's Tyus Edney taking an inbound pass in his own end with 4.8 seconds left and wheeling upcourt.

As he turned, his team trailing 74-73, he was surprised to see but one immediate MU defender, Jason Sutherland. "I kind of thought either they would try a trap to slow us down or go into a zone to stop us from going straight in," Edney said. "But they had a little bit of pressure, and as soon as I saw that I thought I could get past my guy and create something."

As he steamed upcourt, Edney had an internal gauge for what it would take to get the shot off in time. UCLA practices that situation with three seconds on the clock, meaning Edney was virtually dawdling by not getting the shot off until less than a second remained.

"I knew I got it out on time," Edney said.

Less certain was Missouri coach Norm Stewart, who asked a reporter as he left the locker room whether the basket had been good. It had been, and the Tigers cruelly lost 75-74.