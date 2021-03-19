The Tyus Edney game: 4.8 seconds that still haunt Mizzou fans

On March 19, 1995, No. 1 seed UCLA defeated Missouri in the NCAA Tournament in a game that Tiger fans would never forget. Here is our original coverage.
The anatomy of a moment that will live in infamy in Missouri basketball lore begins with UCLA's Tyus Edney taking an inbound pass in his own end with 4.8 seconds left and wheeling upcourt.
As he turned, his team trailing 74-73, he was surprised to see but one immediate MU defender, Jason Sutherland. "I kind of thought either they would try a trap to slow us down or go into a zone to stop us from going straight in," Edney said. "But they had a little bit of pressure, and as soon as I saw that I thought I could get past my guy and create something."
As he steamed upcourt, Edney had an internal gauge for what it would take to get the shot off in time. UCLA practices that situation with three seconds on the clock, meaning Edney was virtually dawdling by not getting the shot off until less than a second remained.
"I knew I got it out on time," Edney said.
Less certain was Missouri coach Norm Stewart, who asked a reporter as he left the locker room whether the basket had been good. It had been, and the Tigers cruelly lost 75-74.
What Mizzou's strategy had been was uncertain. Stewart offered only a cryptic comment on the play, and he and his team departed the Boise State Pavilion abruptly and still in uniform.
"We obviously didn't want them to score," Stewart said. "Tried to make them hold the ball up. Just hold the ball up."
One means of better doing so, UCLA players suggested, would have been to double-team Edney.
"I don't understand why they didn't," Bruins center George Zidek said. "He's the fastest dribbler. He's the best free-throw shooter. And he's a senior. He's most likely to make smart decisions.
"We thought they were going to deny him the ball. That was a pretty big mistake."
Actually, Mizzou appeared prepared to double-team Edney when he reached halfcourt. Kendrick Moore approached to back up Sutherland as Edney zigged up the left side. But Moore and Sutherland each were overcommitted when Edney zagged right with a behind-the-back dribble.
"Around the free-throw line," Edney said, "I saw a lane."
By now, Edney was in full gallop - with room to maneuver.
"If we're in Missouri's conference, they'd know him better," UCLA coach Jim Harrick said, "and they never would have spread the floor. He's a great player, and in the open court he's better than that."
The Tigers - again, apparently, since no insight was offered - were intent on not fouling, probably by command. Moore had taken the floor reiterating that point to his teammates.
With bolder resistance near the free-throw line, Edney may have dished the ball off. But he preferred not to, considering that had backfired in an NCAA Tournament loss two years ago against Michigan.
"I didn't want him to pass," Harrick said.
Edney began to leap up for his layup, with MU's Derek Grimm the last remaining obstacle. Grimm essentially did all he could do. He shuffled his feet, stretched out his arms - and avoided fouling.
"I kind of had to shoot around him," Edney said.
But the ball kissed high off the backboard, off the front of the rim and in - although perceptions of its descent varied. "It seemed like it rolled around the rim like eight times," UCLA's Ed O'Bannon said. "It scared me."