Three Mizzou players enter NBA draft pool

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon will have some company in testing the NBA draft waters. Missouri guard Xavier Pinson and forward Mitchell Smith will also enter their names into the 2020 NBA draft pool, the team announced Tuesday. All three will retain their eligibility should they decide to return to Mizzou for the 2020-21 season.

“I’m very supportive of all three of them going through this to receive key information from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and greatly benefit from the process,” Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I know they each have goals to pursue professional basketball at the highest levels and this is a significant step in that journey. We’ll help them in any way we can.”

Tilmon, coming off an injury-shortened junior season, told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that he planned to put his name in the draft pool. Prospects who declare for the draft can attend workouts for NBA teams at the teams' expense. Tilmon planned to enter last year's NBA draft but his paperwork was't properly submitted by the NBA's deadline.

“I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” Tilmon said March 6. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”

“I’m going to at least try, to go see just for the experience,” he added. “But I’m not going to put two feet in and just say, ‘Forget school.’ I’m not going to do that.”

