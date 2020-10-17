Tigers could go as far as Pinson, Tilmon take them this season

The NCAA ruled last week all winter sport athletes can be eligible for another year of eligibility, meaning Tilmon and MU’s other seniors could play an additional year of college, but Tilmon is approaching this season as his last at MU. Tilmon said his health and mental focus have never been stronger.

“I’ve been here for a while now and Coach has preached it enough,” he said. “I just feel like things have happened in my life that’s taken me to a different role. I have a different vision. I’ve just been way more locked in, just staying focused. It’s my fourth year now. It’s my job to lead and set examples.”

Tilmon has almost exclusively played the role of a traditional post player in Mizzou’s half-court sets, but based on feedback from the NBA, he’ll have to expand his game in other areas to have a chance at the next level. The NBA’s advice for Tilmon was a three-part message.

“They really just told me that I need to run the floor. I need to be able to hit that trail 3 and get rebounds,” said Tilmon, who’s made just 1 of 4 3-pointers in his Mizzou career.

Rebounds will be a primary focus this season. Martin and Tilmon have both talked about the center’s potential to grab 10 per game — more than double his career average of 4.9.