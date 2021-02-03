Tigers never trail, outlast Kentucky with strong finish

COLUMBIA, Mo. – With a chance to polish its postseason credentials, No. 18 Missouri added another chapter to Kentucky’s dreadful basketball season Wednesday, outlasting the Wildcats 75-70 at Mizzou Arena for just the second win over UK in 15 tries.
In a game the Tigers never trailed, senior guard Dru Smith was masterful for the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) with a season-high 26 points, plus seven rebounds, five assists and just one turnover in 37 minutes. Xavier Pinson added 14 points and four assists, while Mark Smith supplied perimeter scoring off the bench with 11 points. With fouls limiting MU’s starting forwards, Mitchell Smith provided sparks off the bench with 12 rebounds and some timely defensive stops.
Ahead by three coming out of the final media timeout, the Tigers scored the next six points on a Mark Smith floater and four Dru Smith free throws then made just enough defensive stops in the final minutes to survive. On a night that featured 40 fouls and ended with two UK starters fouled out, the Tigers capitalized at the free throw line, connecting on 18 of 26. Dru Smith was 12 of 14 from the line.
The loss was Kentucky’s fifth in its last six games and dropped John Calipari’s team to 5-11 and 4-5 in SEC play. MU's only previous win over UK came three years ago, in Cuonzo Martin's first season on the Tigers' bench.
Kentucky hasn’t done much well this year other than play stifling defense in the halfcourt, but the Tigers unlocked that defense early by attacking the lane. MU grabbed a 17-8 lead with a 9-2 run, scoring three straight layups by Drew Buggs, Dru Smith and Pinson.
The Tigers quickly warmed up from outside, too, hitting six of their first eight 3-pointers, including rare 3s from backup forwards Parker Braun and Mitchell Smith.
Mark Smith added to the surge with a couple 3-pointers then earned one of the half’s biggest cheers when he dived into the seats for a loose ball.
Mizzou closed the half with a 6-0 spurt to take a 40-27 lead into the locker room.
The Tigers held UK to just 10 field goals on 28 attempts (35.7%) and just one field goal in the half’s final five minutes. Kentucky 7-footer Olivier Sarr, the team’s leading scorer in SEC play, scored just two points in eight minutes before heading to the bench with his second foul.
Mizzou was especially stout on the boards, finishing with a 25-19 rebounding edge, including nine offensive boards that led to an 11-0 advantage in second-chance points.
The second half started ominously for the Tigers. Tilmon was whistled for his second foul 18 seconds into the half, followed by his third when he and Sarr were called for double fouls for tussling in the paint. Kobe Brown soon followed Tilmon to the bench with his third foul in the half’s opening minute.
A 3-pointer by Brandon Boston Jr. got UK within a point of Mizzou’s lead, prompting Martin to put his starting front line back in the game, but Brown wasn’t on the floor long, getting his fourth foul less than seven minutes into the half. The Tigers went nearly four minutes before finally scoring in the half and nearly seven minutes before their first field goal. Finally, though, just as UK opened with a 15-3 run, Mizzou scored on three straight possessions to move back in front by six: a Pinson drive, a Pinson lob to Tilmon and a Dru Smith transition layup.
Two straight Davion Mintz 3-pointers made it a two-point deficit for UK, but the Tigers stormed back with seven quick points, including a pair of Pinson free throws for a technical foul on Kentucky guard Devin Askew for complaining to the officials.
As the fouls piled up high for both teams neither could pull away at a safe distance as the Tigers took a 68-65 lead into the final media timeout, setting up another strong finish in the closing minutes.
PREGAME BLOG
College basketball’s blue bloods have turned into blue duds, and the most prominent of the bunch visits Mizzou Arena on Wednesday to face No. 18 Missouri.
There are 16 former Kentucky players currently averaging double-digit points in the NBA this season, including eight at 18 points a game or more. At least six have a great chance to be All-Stars this year: Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Booker. But the star power in Lexington is short on wattage this season. John Calipari’s freshman class includes three five-star recruits and three four stars. The class was ranked No. 1 by Rivals.com, but among those six, two aren’t seeing the floor at all: St. Louis’ Cam’Ron Fletcher (Vashon) has been benched for the last nine games, and five-star wing Terrence Clarke ha been out for four weeks with an ankle injury. Five-star forward Isaiah Jackson is a productive role player off the bench. Point guard Devin Askew is an adequate playmaker, not much of a shooter and nowhere near as productive as past UK rookie point guards. Forward Lance Ware sometimes starts, rarely scores. Five-star guard Brandon Boston is UK’s top scorer and the only All-SEC candidate among the true freshmen — just don’t ask him to shoot a 3-pointer. (He’s 9 of 50.)
Add it up and Calipari’s diaper dandies aren’t so dandy. Plus, the Cats have received an inconsistent return on their investment in the NCAA transfer portal.
All that being said, Kentucky still has talent. And Calipari hasn’t given up on that talent just yet. Coming off a brief COVID pause, the Cats have hit the reset button as they head to Columbia with a 13-1 all-time record against Mizzou.
“Here's the crazy thing: We're not that far away,” Calipari said Tuesday. “We're just not. But it's not my perception that's reality. It'll be their perception, which is why I say let's restart. Let's reboot. Forget all this. Let's start anew. Let's be energized in what we do. And let's go from here. We got nine games left. We got nine games left. Let's go.”
Let’s take a closer look at the matchup:
No. 18 Missouri vs. Kentucky
When • 6 p.m.
Where • Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Kentucky leads 13-1; Kentucky 71, Missouri 59, Jan. 4, 2020
Records • Missouri 11-3, 4-3, Kentucky 5-10, 4-4
TV, radio • ESPN2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 4 ½
KenPom prediction • Missouri 69, Kentucky 65
Net rankings • Missouri No. 30, Kentucky No. 77
Kentucky
Probable starters
G Davion Mintz (6-3, Sr.) … 9.7 ppg, 2.7 apg
G Brandon Boston (6-7, Fr.) … 12.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
G Devin Askew (6-3, Fr.) … 6.6 ppg, 2.9 apg
F Keion Brooks (6-7, So.) … 10.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
F Olivier Sarr (7-0, Sr.) … 10.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Top reserves
F Isaiah Jackson (6-10, Fr.) … 6.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg
G Dontaie Allen (6-6, Fr.) … 7.3 ppg, 46.0 3pt%
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 15.1 ppg, 3.4 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 13.0 ppg, 3.1 apg
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 8.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 13.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Top reserves
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.4 ppg, 32.4 3pt%
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• The Tigers don’t have to worry about UK shooting 3s — with one exception. Allen can catch fire from deep. He barely saw the court in nonconference play then announced his presence in UK’s first SEC game with seven 3s against Mississippi State. “If we can pressure him and run him off the line I think we'll be in great shape,” Missouri assistant coach Marco Harris-Stevens said. As a team, UK is one of the nation’s worst behind the arc, shooting just 29 percent from deep. Ole Miss (27.7) is the only worse shooting team from the six major conferences.
• Sarr vs. Tilmon is one of the best big-man matchups in the SEC. Both are their team’s leading scorers since the start of league play. Sarr can be an All-SEC-caliber 7-footer when he can stay on the floor. Instead, he’s become what Tilmon was as an underclassman: A foul waiting to happen. The import from Wake Forest has been whistled for four or five fouls in five games. Martin knows Sarr well, having recruited him to Cal before he took the Mizzou job. The matchup in the middle could dramatically shift how this game is played.
• Can Mizzou solve its ball screen defense? Auburn and TCU picked apart the Tigers with their screens in the middle of the floor, creating mismatches and open lanes and open looks inside the paint and at the rim. On his radio show this week, Cuonzo Martin said he’s been reluctant to trap those ball screens with two defenders because in past seasons Tilmon has been prone to fouls when he leaves the screener to set the trap. But late in the second half Saturday, Martin called for more traps on those plays and it paid off with more defensive stops.
“Coach just said we need to get back to being who we are on the defensive end, playing hard, getting stops and stringing stops together, really getting two, three four stops in a row,” Dru Smith said. “That's who we are and that's who we have to be if we want to get to where we want to get at the end of the season.”
• Can Mizzou squeeze more out of Mitchell Smith? The fifth-year senior forward has just three field goals in MU’s last four games. He’s not a player Mizzou expects to finish in double digits, but Martin expects more from the 6-10 reserve. He missed all four of his 3-pointers at Mississippi State a few weeks back and has resisted shooting any 3s in four of the last five games. We touched on this a few weeks back, but Smith was MU’s best 3-point shooter in the final six weeks of last season, making around 44 percent of his shots from deep.
But Martin wants more than perimeter shooting from the big man.
“Mitch and I text back and forth and I say, ‘We need you. We need you,’” Martin said. “The great thing about Mitch is he’s not a guy who needs to shoot the ball to be productive, though I want him to be ready to shoot the 3 and get offensive rebounds. We need his energy and his life because we’re a different team when he brings that.”
“We need him to shoot that shot because he stretches the defense,” he added. “There’s nothing as far as issues that he’s dealing with, but we need that shot to go and we need him to play with that energy.”
• Beware of Boston. Kentucky’s only projected first-round draft pick is the 6-7 freshman wing. He hasn’t been an efficient scorer—especially from deep—but he’ll take a high percentage of 2-point jump shots.
“Talented, young guy,” Martin said. “He and Sharefe Cooper I saw them up close quite a bit. They played on the same grassroots team. (Boston) can score the ball, shifty with it, skilled. He comes off those screens, those pin-downs and staggered screens off the baseline and gets it up over you and you’re not blocking his shot. That’s what makes him tough. … Then you’ve got to block him out on the glass. He’s as good as advertised coming out of high school.”