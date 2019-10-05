COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri had no trouble with Troy on Saturday, but the Tigers’ season might have taken an ugly turn on their final possession of the first half in a 42-10 victory.
After Kelly Bryant unloaded a pass that went for a touchdown, Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo tackled the quarterback low and grabbed his left leg as Bryant fell backward and landed awkwardly. The team's medical staff visited him on the field, after which Bryant was able to walk to the sideline and head to the locker room. He did not return for the rest of the game, a 42-10 Mizzou victory. MU did not have an update on his status, saying only he suffered a left leg injury.
In front of a season-low crowd at Memorial Stadium (50,023), Taylor Powell took over at quarterback for the rest of the game. Powell completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards in four scoreless possessions.
The Tigers (4-1), who host Ole Miss for homecoming next week, have one other available QB on the roster, freshman Connor Bazelak. Wide receiver Micah Wilson played quarterback his first three seasons at MU before changing positions this past offseason. Should Bryant be out for a significant amount of time it would continue a trend that’s haunted teams across the SEC East. South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida have each lost their starting quarterback for the season with various injuries.
On the play that knocked him out of the game, Bryant connected with Jalen Knox for a 6-yard touchdown as he crumpled to the turf. Offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms had pushed Sailo in the back before the collision, but the senior defensive lineman not only hit Bryant below the knee but hooked his right arm around Bryant’s left leg and hung on as Bryant toppled over backward. Sailo was flagged for a personal foul for the hit.
Bryant finished the half with 221 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air and added a rushing touchdown. Twice earlier in the half, Troy defenders hit Bryant as he was running out of bounds on plays that could have drawn flags, including one shot to the quarterback's helmet.
After a game-opening hiccup on the first drive, Mizzou held Troy's usually explosive offense scoreless for nine straight possessions until a field goal late in the third quarter.
Before Bryant’s injury became overshadowed the rest of the game, Cale Garrett stole the spotlight. Missouri's senior linebacker intercepted Troy passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter, returning the second one for a touchdown, his third straight game with a TD. The Tigers have now scored five defensive touchdowns this season and have returned a pick for a score in four straight games. Garrett tied Mizzou’s single-season record for defensive touchdowns, matching former defensive back Erik McMillan’s three scores from 1987.
Garrett's touchdown put the Tigers in complete command with a 35-7 lead with six minutes left in the opening half.
Troy was on brand in the opening minutes, flinging the ball down the field for the day's first score but didn’t play a sniff of defense. The Trojans proved it’s possible to throw the ball in the rain on their opening series and zipped it 64 yards on six completions, finishing the drive with Kaleb Barker’s 15-yard touchdown to Khalil McClain.
Mizzou didn’t have any trouble throwing the ball either and quickly proved its receivers are faster than Troy’s defenders. The Tigers responded with three straight touchdowns behind a balanced attack. Wideout Kam Scott turned a short pass into a 49-yard explosion, setting up Larry Rountree’s 1-yard touchdown run. The Tigers marched 85 yards to its next score, scoring on Kelly Bryant’s 3-yard keeper, the quarterback’s first rushing touchdown of the season. Bryant went back to the air for MU’s next score as Jonathan Nance sped 64 yards down the sideline and tapped the pylon with the football as he went airborne and out of bounds. After he was initially ruled down on the 1-yard line, the replay review changed the call to a touchdown, putting the Tigers in front 21-7.
A resurgent Missouri defense came two feet short of scoring a defensive touchdown for the fourth straight game midway through the second quarter. Garrett, who visited the end zone in each of MU’s last two games with an INT return and a recovered fumble, made a juggling catch in the flat and rumbled to the 1-yard line before a gang of Trojans brought him down.
Rountree's ensuing 1-yard TD was erased on tight end Daniel Parker Jr.'s personal foul for grabbing a defender's facemask. All that did was set up one of Albert Okwuegbunam's finest catches of his career. The tight end made a leaping grab in the back corner of the end zone and dragged his right foot just as he fell out of bounds, good for a 15-yard score.
Garrett extinguished Troy's next drive with his second pick, again snatching a ball out in the flat, this time with a clear lane to the end zone.
The Tigers had hoped to have defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat in the lineup for the first time all season, but the sophomore is no longer with the program for undisclosed reasons. Right before kickoff, Mizzou released the following statement: "Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football program for the remainder of the season. In consideration of privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter."
Jeffcoat was an expected starter this year until he suffered a sprained left elbow on the first practice of preseason camp. He missed Missouri's first four games but there was hope he'd make his season debut today against Troy.