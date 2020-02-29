Tilmon's productive return gives Tigers hope

Martin credited his assistant coaches for suggesting in the second half to assign Tilmon to guard Mississippi State star power forward Reggie Perry. That led to the rare lineup that featured Reed Nikko at center and Tilmon at the power forward position. Perry shot just 2 of 7 in the second half and finished with 12 points, nearly eight off his average in SEC play.

“I love being out there with him and I just love seeing him back out there and moving well and looking healthy,” MU guard Dru Smith said. “I think obviously his minutes will continue to go up as long as he's feeling good.”

“I felt like Tilly just played with confidence today,” forward Mitchell Smith added. “He was loose, wasn’t tight or anything. He made his moves and he made them strong. Now that he’s got his feel back I think Tilly’s going to keep rising after this.”

SMITH, PICKETT SCORELESS

On the contrary, Mark Smith went scoreless in 13 minutes off the bench in his second game back from a back injury that sidelined him for seven games. He played just five minutes in the second half and sat out the final 12 minutes. He took only two shots and missed both.