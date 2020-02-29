Tilmon's productive return gives Tigers hope

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Tigers weren’t in the mood for consolation prizes after snapping a four-game home winning streak Saturday, but there was one obvious positive in their 67-63 loss to Mississippi State: Jeremiah Tilmon showed more than just flashes of his potential.
In his first home game since Dec. 15 the junior center got his first extended minutes since suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. He finished with seven points in 21 minutes off the bench, plus two assists out of the post and a block. He grabbed only one rebound but was whistled for only one foul. This was progress for what’s been an otherwise incomplete season.
Tilmon played in MU’s first SEC game on Jan. 4 at Kentucky and then not again until a cameo at Texas A&M a month later. He returned off the bench in Wednesday’s win at Vanderbilt, but made far more of an impact Saturday with two field goals and two trips to the foul line where he sank three of four attempts.
“I thought he was solid,” MU coach Cuonzo Martin said. “When you’re out that long and you don't have practice reps under your belt it's not an easy thing especially in league play. It's not like you got some preseason games where you get a chance to get your legs under you. He's in the trenches, and tonight you got these physical big guys that are tough enough, big enough, strong enough. … I thought he settled in. He wasn’t bad. He’s got to do a better job rebounding.”
Martin credited his assistant coaches for suggesting in the second half to assign Tilmon to guard Mississippi State star power forward Reggie Perry. That led to the rare lineup that featured Reed Nikko at center and Tilmon at the power forward position. Perry shot just 2 of 7 in the second half and finished with 12 points, nearly eight off his average in SEC play.
“I love being out there with him and I just love seeing him back out there and moving well and looking healthy,” MU guard Dru Smith said. “I think obviously his minutes will continue to go up as long as he's feeling good.”
“I felt like Tilly just played with confidence today,” forward Mitchell Smith added. “He was loose, wasn’t tight or anything. He made his moves and he made them strong. Now that he’s got his feel back I think Tilly’s going to keep rising after this.”
SMITH, PICKETT SCORELESS
On the contrary, Mark Smith went scoreless in 13 minutes off the bench in his second game back from a back injury that sidelined him for seven games. He played just five minutes in the second half and sat out the final 12 minutes. He took only two shots and missed both.
“It just didn’t feel right for me,” Martin said. “It’s one thing to not have your legs but it just seemed like he was tugging along. For me the biggest thing is to make sure he's healthy more than anything. So I don't think it was necessarily his legs. It’s just me making sure he's healthy.”
Javon Pickett came down hard on his back late in the first half and had trouble getting up and down the court at times. He played 26 minutes but missed all three of his shots, all from 3-point range. It was just the third game of Pickett’s two-year career that he didn’t take a shot from inside the arc.
“He took three shots tonight and they were all 3s,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “That's perfect for us. Because what is he first and foremost on our scouting report? A driver.”
TIGERS STILL IN 10TH
With Arkansas' loss to Georgia, Mizzou remained tied with the Razorbacks for 10th place in the SEC at 6-10 in league play, but the Tigers continue to hold the tiebreaker over Arkansas for the 10th seed in the SEC tournament. MU and Arkansas split their two-game season series, but the next tiebreaker is winning percentage against the top-seeded teams in the league. Both MU and Arkansas are winless against first-place Kentucky, but the Tigers have a better record (1-0) against second-place Auburn than the Hogs (0-1). The 10th seed avoids the dreaded first day of the SEC tourney when the No. 11 seed plays the 14 seed and the 12 and 13 seeds meet at Bridgestone Arena.