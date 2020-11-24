Tilmon, the Smiths lead balanced attack in Mizzou's first win

Tilmon’s first foul came in the second minute of the second half, maybe the night’s most encouraging development. Throughout the offseason Martin said Tilmon should be grabbing 10 rebounds every night — without having to foul on defense. By his 19th minute on the floor, Tilmon had his 10 rebounds and just the lone foul.

Then it was Mark Smith’s turn to catch fire.

The senior guard scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half on three 3-pointers and a transition layup. The 3-pointers became contagious. Watson added another, followed by Mitchell Smith.

Mark Smith did some damage at the rim, too, throwing down a vicious dunk off a lob from Dru Smith, to push his total to a game-high 18 points.

There wasn’t much mystery behind Mizzou’s starting lineup of the season. Dru Smith and Pinson became fixtures in the backcourt last season and opened in the starting five, along with Mark Smith, Brown and Tilmon. Nine minutes into the game, Martin had already played 10 of his 11 available scholarship players, everyone but 7-foot-3 freshman center Jordan Wilmore, who’s behind a logjam of backups at center, with both Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun trading shifts at center. Wilmore got his first taste of college game experience midway through the second half.