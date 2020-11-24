Tilmon, the Smiths lead balanced attack in Mizzou's first win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Injuries sidelined Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith for a combined 21 games last season, including six contests that overlapped in conference play. They eased back into Mizzou’s rotation for the regular season’s final two weeks but only supplied flashes of their potential production in Cuonzo Martin’s lineup.
The seniors from Illinois made up for lost time in Wednesday’s 91-64 season-opening victory over Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena.
Smith, pain free from the back injury that dogged him last season, scored a team-high 18 points, powered by an 11-point burst to open the second half.
Tilmon, recovered from last year’s foot injury, matched his career-high with 12 rebounds but just as important played 27 minutes while only picking up one foul. Playing on his 22nd birthday, Tilmon added eight points on only five shots from the field.
Meanwhile, senior guard Dru Smith performed like the player Martin believes is one of the Southeastern Conference’s most complete guards, finishing with a loaded box score: 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Xavier Pinson added 17 points and four assist as the Tigers (1-0) shot 53.1 percent for the game and 60.6 percent in a runaway second half.
From here, it’s uncertain who, when or where the Tigers play next. Martin’s team had agreed to play Boston College and No. 20 Oregon next week in Uncasville, Connecticut, but Oregon has since pulled out of the event. Martin said he's committed to playing in Connecticut next week but is unsure of MU's opponents. Otherwise, the Tigers' next scheduled game is Dec. 6 at Wichita State, though the Shockers recently paused team activities after an outbreak of COVID-19 infections.
The Tigers opened with a flurry Wednesday, making three of their first four shots in the game’s first minute, including a game-opening Tilmon dunk for the season’s first points. Whether it was Pinson or Dru Smith running the offense at point guard, the Tigers pushed the tempo, attacked the rim early and often and rewarded their aggressive start with trips to the foul line. MU routinely played at a faster pace after snatching defensive rebounds.
After an 0-for-5 shooting spell midway through the half, Tilmon pushed Mizzou back in front, first with a powerful post-up move on the low block, then a put-back off a missed 3-pointer, good for a 17-13 at the 12-minute timeout.
Pinson and Smith kept the Tigers on the attack, making four of five combined shots over the next two minutes as part of a 15-4 run.
The Tigers were picky with their 3-point shot selections, but Mark Smith, Kobe Brown and Torrence Watson all connected from deep in the first half as Mizzou used a 13-3 run to regain control late in the half.
Dru Smith, one of the nation’s leading free throw shooters last year, stayed busy at the foul line, making 5 of 6 for the half, more attempts than Oral Roberts managed as a team. By the end of the half, the Tigers had climbed to a 42-32 lead, attempting more free throws (14) than 3-pointers (12) with Dru Smith scoring a game-high 12 points.
Tilmon’s first foul came in the second minute of the second half, maybe the night’s most encouraging development. Throughout the offseason Martin said Tilmon should be grabbing 10 rebounds every night — without having to foul on defense. By his 19th minute on the floor, Tilmon had his 10 rebounds and just the lone foul.
Then it was Mark Smith’s turn to catch fire.
The senior guard scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half on three 3-pointers and a transition layup. The 3-pointers became contagious. Watson added another, followed by Mitchell Smith.
Mark Smith did some damage at the rim, too, throwing down a vicious dunk off a lob from Dru Smith, to push his total to a game-high 18 points.
There wasn’t much mystery behind Mizzou’s starting lineup of the season. Dru Smith and Pinson became fixtures in the backcourt last season and opened in the starting five, along with Mark Smith, Brown and Tilmon. Nine minutes into the game, Martin had already played 10 of his 11 available scholarship players, everyone but 7-foot-3 freshman center Jordan Wilmore, who’s behind a logjam of backups at center, with both Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun trading shifts at center. Wilmore got his first taste of college game experience midway through the second half.
Junior college transfer wing Ed Chang, one of three newcomers for the Tigers, was not in uniform while recovering from a non-COVID illness that’s kept him out of practice in recent days.
Wednesday’s game almost marked the debut of the team’s COVID-19 protocols at Mizzou Arena. This season, both benches have moved across Norm Stewart Court, along the south sideline, across from the scorer’s table. Coaches and players not in the game spread out on folding chairs stationed 6 feet apart, all part of the Southeastern Conference’s coronavirus protocols. Players on the bench and all coaches wore masks on the sideline.
