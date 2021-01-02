Tilmon's career day carries Mizzou to rare victory at Arkansas

With 6:50 left, Smith splashed his first 3 of the game, his first over Mizzou’s last three games. Midway through the half, Dru Smith overcame a shaky, foul-troubled start and drilled another important 3 to keep some distance from the Hogs.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Missouri trailed Arkansas for only 14 seconds in the first half and took a 33-30 lead into halftime.

Missouri made an obvious effort to attack the paint early and it paid off. From the opening tip, that was the plan as Pinson lofted a perfect lob to Tilmon for a dunk on the game’s opening possession. Resisting those quick and convenient 3-pointers, the Tigers went at the smaller Razorbacks inside, led by Tilmon, who eclipsed his scoring high for the season with a game-high 14 points.

As usual, the Tigers struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away 12 times, and shot just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

But the Tigers picked up their defense in the halfcourt, holding Arkansas to just eight field goals and 24.2 percent shooting. The Hogs missed nine of their last 10 shots in the half.

HALFTIME UPDATE

