Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum predictions for Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on SEC Nation

Paul Finebaum

"SEC Nation" college football analyst Paul Finebaum talks during the "SEC Nation" broadcast in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

The site of "SEC Nation" on Saturday morning was Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football game.

During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

Mizzou enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. 

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 7-5 vs. South Carolina.

SEC Nation picks for Missouri vs. SC Gamecocks football game

Jordan Rodgers

SEC Nation host Jordan Rodgers talks to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Roman Harper picked South Carolina

Jordan Rodgers picked South Carolina

Tim Tebow picked South Carolina

Paul Finebaum picked South Carolina 

"I'm going South Carolina," Rodgers said. "Last two games, MarShawn Lloyd averaging over 5 yards a carry. That's been the difference for this offense. Take a little pressure off Spencer Rattler. I'm going South Carolina." 

"SEC Nation" airs on SEC Network each Saturday during the college football season from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. 

