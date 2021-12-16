Tipsheet: Drinkwitz elevates Mizzou into SEC recruiting mainstream

Missouri didn’t create much national buzz with its football recruiting haul, since top prospect Travis Hunter stole the headlines by signing with Jackson State and the usual Southeastern Conference suspects dominated the Top 10 rankings.
But coach Eli Drinkwitz put the Tigers in rarefied air by the program’s modest standards. Here is where they stood in the rankings as of Thursday morning:
- ESPN.com: 10th
- SI.com: 10th
- 247 Sports: 11th
- Rivals.com: 18th
That success only lifts them into the middle of the SEC pack, but it puts them well ahead of where they ever landed during Barry Odom’s Era. And Gary Pinkel was known for his player development, not his player procurement, during his successful tenure.
But SEC coaches are in the talent acquisition business and Drinkwitz has embraced that challenge.
Here is how the experts describe Missouri’s breakthrough:
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “OK, so let me paint you a little scenario here. The No. 1 receiver and No. 3 player overall in the 2022 class takes a mid-October visit to Georgia. As in Georgia, where Kirby Smart collects 5-stars like baseball cards. Four days later, he announces his commitment. To Mizzou. Like, the program that had only signed 3 5-star recruits in the 247sports era. Like, the program that hadn’t signed a 5-star recruit since Terry Beckner Jr. in the 2015 class. Yep. Mizzou. That’s a major credit to Eli Drinkwitz, who clearly made a lasting impression on the East Saint Louis (Ill.) standout. Burden will have an opportunity to play right away in Columbia. Sure, proximity helped, but that had to be a major selling point for someone who could’ve gone anywhere. Dorial Green-Beckham is the only other comparable scenario here. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in 2012 class out of Springfield, Missouri. His recruitment went down to the old February National Signing Day until he ultimately went with the in-state program. It was massive at the time for the obvious reasons, but also because it came just as Mizzou was about to join the SEC. Burden will absolutely have Green-Beckham level expectations. Surely his new coach will put him in plenty of spots to succeed early on . . . Burden is a massive reason why the Tigers are set to sign their highest-ranked class of the 247sports rankings era. Welcome to the new age, where Mizzou and Kentucky can both sign top-15 classes.”
Craig Haubert, ESPN.com: “The Tigers have won several key battles inside state lines with commitments from five of the state's top 15 prospects, including the top-rated player in (Marquis) Gracial, a big man who has the tools to be an SEC-quality-impact-type player in the defensive trenches. ESPN 300 ATH Ja’Marion Wayne and four-star safety Isaac Thompson were also big in-state pickups. A monstrous win close to home was landing No. 1 WR Burden out of East Saint Louis High School. He is a smooth, explosive target with quick hands who can be an instant-impact performer. The staff did an excellent job of establishing a strong relationship early on with Sam Horn, an accurate passer from Georgia; the ball can jump off his hands.”
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “After decommitting from Oklahoma earlier this year, five-star wide receiver Luther Burden narrowed his list of options to Missouri, Alabama and Georgia before deciding on the Tigers. The St. Louis native decided to stay close to home and try to win a SEC championship at Missouri. ‘All these schools have been a great experience for me and this has been the most difficult decision of my life,’ Burden told 247 Sports. ‘I chose Mizzou because I want to be the first -- big recruits in St. Louis go to places like Georgia and Alabama and I want to stay home and take our talents to Missouri. It just feels like I need to be there and I need to make a change in my own state.’”
Of course, now Drinkwitz has to build on the recruiting success with more on-field success for Missouri to gain any traction in this league.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder if Urban Meyer could be arrested for stealing all that money from the Jacksonville Jaguars:
- It’s great to hear that Cuonzo Martin helped Missouri land receiver Luther Burden, but when is he going to add more elite talent to the basketball team?
- Is red-hot Charlie Lindgren going to create a goaltending controversy with the Blues?
- How will history remember the Jon Gillies Era in St. Louis?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about the early signing day in college football:
Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports: “Not many of you have ever watched a Jackson State football game before. Heck, most of you probably don’t know what conference the Tigers play in. That, however, will not be the case this time next year. Deion Sanders did the unthinkable on Wednesday flipping five-star superstar Travis Hunter from Florida State. Hunter, who many inside the recruiting industry view as a generational talent, had never had his name linked to Jackson State before. But when it came time to let the world know where he plans to spend the next few years, he tossed a Seminoles hat to the side and signed with the Tigers. It was a monumental turn of events and one that could ultimately change the current college football recruiting landscape as Hunter becomes the first real blue-chip recruit to turn down offers from college football’s top powers for an opportunity at an HBCU. There's no doubt that some serious NIL opportunities are in play for Hunter.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Hunter is a dynamic, 6-foot-1, defensive back/wide receiver from Suwanee, Georgia, in the Atlanta suburbs. He could have attended any school in the country. Yet he chose to go play for Jackson State in part because of Tigers head coach Deion Sanders, in part because he wanted to attend a Historically Black University and, in part, because this made a whole lot of business sense. This is the first recruiting class that profit off name, image and likeness and maybe no one played this game better than Hunter. The speculation of what was committed to him reached into the seven figures, although what is real and realized remains to be seen. (Is he going to be in AFLAC commercials with his coach?) What is undeniable is that Hunter made himself a massive star and cultural hero Wednesday and thus set the standard for players to rethink what NIL can do for them.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The top three classes in the country. Twelve classes out of 14 member schools ranked in the top 25 nationally. The SEC continues to stockpile talent at a rate not even challenged by the rest of the Power Five. For example, Mississippi State's class came in 12th in the SEC but would've ranked third in the Big 12; the two current Big 12 teams above the Bulldogs in the class rankings, Texas and Oklahoma, are future members of the SEC. The news is good and bad for the bottom third of the conference: Vanderbilt might've signed a tremendous group under coach Clark Lea, but a haul ranked 31st nationally sits second-to-last in the SEC.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “The Aggies landed four ESPN 300 commitments on Wednesday and moved up to take over as the No. 1 class. Coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff got commitments from ESPN 300 defensive linemen Enai White and Anthony Lucas, ESPN 300 offensive lineman Kam Dewberry and ESPN 300 tight end Jake Johnson. The staff was also able to hold on to the No. 1 recruit overall, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who was being targeted by Tennessee. Fisher still has some big names on the board who are announcing after the first day and could further secure Texas A&M's position as the No. 1 class.”
John Garcia, SI.com: “Alabama countered with key additions at positions of need including in the secondary and in the future of the pass rush, including SI99 members Earl Little, Jr. and Jihaad Campbell in addition to wide receiver Shazz Preston, holding off poachers for most other commitments along the way.”
Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “When Tennessee landed four-star running back Justin Williams on Wednesday morning, it was not a complete shock as he favored the Vols over Auburn. But I was skeptical Tuesday night when I got word that the Vols were possibly the team to beat for four-star DT Tyre West, who was expected to flip from Georgia but Florida State seemed like the destination. Instead, coach Josh Heupel and his staff pulled off a big win by landing West, a former five-star, who has tons of ability. Another big addition late was four-star DE James Pearce, who doesn’t talk much but lets his game speak for itself.”
Brandon Huffman, CBSSports.com: “Despite the idea that Billy Napier might punt to start the early signing period, the Gators played offense and pulled in two stunners with top 100 linebacker Shemar James and five-star safety Kamari Wilson, who most pegged for Georgia. The Gators also landed four-star defensive back Devin Moore to start the day. That's the kind of recruiting effort Florida fans have craved from their coach and a great way for Napier to endear himself to the fan base.”
Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: “Auburn fans were on edge a bit when the regular season ended but seems to have calmed some of those nerves. The Tigers came from outside the top 30 in the team rankings to finish at No. 15 on Wednesday night. Bryan Harsin and his staff started their big recruiting run on Monday with commitments from Rivals250 defensive back Austin Ausberry and four-star JUCO defensive back Marquise Gilbert. On Tuesday Auburn flipped Rivals250 defensive back JaDarian Rhym away from LSU and landed a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge. National Signing Day capped the excellent three day run with three four-star commitments. The first was from JUCO defensive back Keionte Scott followed by former Pitt receiver commit Camden Brown. To finish things off, Auburn landed a commitment from Rivals250 linebacker Robert Woodyard, who flipped his commitment from Alabama.”
MEGAPHONE
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football," Hunter said in his post. "I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more.”
Elite recruit Travis Hunter, on signing with Jackson State.