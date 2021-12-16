Tipsheet: Drinkwitz elevates Mizzou into SEC recruiting mainstream

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “OK, so let me paint you a little scenario here. The No. 1 receiver and No. 3 player overall in the 2022 class takes a mid-October visit to Georgia. As in Georgia, where Kirby Smart collects 5-stars like baseball cards. Four days later, he announces his commitment. To Mizzou. Like, the program that had only signed 3 5-star recruits in the 247sports era. Like, the program that hadn’t signed a 5-star recruit since Terry Beckner Jr. in the 2015 class. Yep. Mizzou. That’s a major credit to Eli Drinkwitz, who clearly made a lasting impression on the East Saint Louis (Ill.) standout. Burden will have an opportunity to play right away in Columbia. Sure, proximity helped, but that had to be a major selling point for someone who could’ve gone anywhere. Dorial Green-Beckham is the only other comparable scenario here. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in 2012 class out of Springfield, Missouri. His recruitment went down to the old February National Signing Day until he ultimately went with the in-state program. It was massive at the time for the obvious reasons, but also because it came just as Mizzou was about to join the SEC. Burden will absolutely have Green-Beckham level expectations. Surely his new coach will put him in plenty of spots to succeed early on . . . Burden is a massive reason why the Tigers are set to sign their highest-ranked class of the 247sports rankings era. Welcome to the new age, where Mizzou and Kentucky can both sign top-15 classes.”