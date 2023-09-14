As you might expect, national experts were not impressed by Missouri’s underwhelming victories over South Dakota and Middle Tennessee to start the season.

Once again this season the Tigers are grading out as a middle-of-the-FBS-pack team.

CBSSports.com ranks Missouri 52nd, between Texas Tech and SMU. The Athletic has the Tigers at 53rd, between Troy and Florida. USA Today has Missouri 63rd, between Syracuse and Arizona. ESPN’s SP+ rankings has Mizzou at No. 46, between Washington State and Texas Tech.

Hosting former Big 12 rival Kansas State on Saturday gives the Tigers a chance to raise their profile. If coach Eli Drinkwitz can make major fixes in all phases of Missouri’s game in one practice week, the Tigers could get their season on track with an upset of the No. 15 Wildcats.

But the experts are not optimistic that Truman will do a victory dance in Boone County Saturday. Kansas State rolled during the season's first two weeks while Missouri meandered.

Pete Fiutak offered this assessment on College Football News:

South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. That’s who Missouri played in the first two games, and it was a fight to get by the Blue Raiders last week.

The ground game worked against South Dakota, but couldn’t get much of a push on the Middle Tennessee front. Now the O goes against a Kansas State defense that stuffed a strong Troy team in a 42-13 win, lived behind the line with 20 tackles for loss over the last two weeks, and it currently No. 1 in the nation against the run.

Throw in how well QB Will Howard and the passing game are working, and it’s a bad mix for a Tiger team that has to show more offensive pop . . .

Missouri’s offensive line hasn’t been good enough.

It’s allowing too many sacks, couldn’t get a strong push for the ground game last week, and the Kansas State defensive front will take advantage with another strong performance.

No, this won’t be anything like the 40-12 Wildcat win of last year, but it’ll start to get the world buzzing a bit that it’s not all Texas and everyone else in the Big 12.

At Saturday Down South, Connor O’Gara joined the chorus of experts wondering about Missouri’s offense:

It’s great that the former 5-star recruit (Luther Burden) has looked the part through these first 2 weeks. His transition to the slot has been highly successful so far. The Mizzou receiver has 15 catches for 213 yards and looks every bit like the best player every time he steps on the field. But to beat a team like Kansas State, Mizzou needs more non-Burden offensive firepower. Against Middle Tennessee, 8 of the 14 completed passes went to Burden. The only other play that went for more than 15 yards was a wide-open wheel route to Nathaniel Peat. To beat the defending Big 12 champs, it’ll take more than a handful of highlight-reel plays by Burden. If there’s ever a time for Brady Cook to take that next step, now is it, especially against FBS’ top-ranked run defense.

Barrett Sallee of CBSSports.com like Kansas State to handle Missouri:

The Tigers have given up 26 plays of 10 or more yards (12th in the SEC), while the Wildcats have been lights out averaging 6.99 yards per play. That doesn't bode well for Missouri. This will be a double-digit win in favor of the visitors.

At 247 Sports, Brad Crawford picked K-State to win – but in a tight game:

Here's another opportunity for the SEC to prove its value against a nationally-ranked non-conference opponent this season. What's happened over the first six times that has happened is not pretty, including Alabama's loss to Texas and FSU's obliteration of LSU. I'm not going to pick Missouri to win the game, but I do think it comes down to the wire and the Wildcats win with a late score to stay unbeaten.

So Missouri has its hands full. TigerFan can only hope that Mizzou had a really, really, really good week of practice.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The selection committee has said repeatedly it doesn't rank conferences, it ranks teams, but it's clear each week how strong a conference is perceived to be in that room by how many CFP Top 25 teams it produces. The SEC, which has had the most CFP appearances of any conference with 11, is always well-represented, but it's off to a rough start in its nonconference games. Following Miami's win against Texas A&M on Saturday, the ACC is now 4-1 against the SEC. That also includes Florida State's blockbuster win against LSU, and North Carolina's win over South Carolina. Florida also lost its season-opener to last season's Pac-12 champion, Utah. Strength of schedule is so important to the selection committee. When the group evaluates a contender like Alabama at the end of the season, it will look to see how many teams the Tide beat that are ranked in their top 25. The SEC West needs to rebound so that its winner -- whomever it might be -- can claim multiple wins against ranked opponents. It's hard to believe this will be any real cause for concern once the heart of the conference season begins -- there are always multiple SEC teams ranked -- but these nonconference losses make it more critical for those SEC teams to earn wins against ranked teams in their own league. Alabama isn't going to wow the committee by beating South Florida or Chattanooga.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Alabama lost to Texas A&M in the middle of the 2021 season. That was it, the rest of the schedule was too tough, season over. And then Alabama went on to win the SEC Championship and lost a fight of a national title game against Georgia. The 2017 team lost to Auburn, and then won the national title. The 2015 team lost early to Ole Miss, and won the national title. So now Alabama lost to Texas, the program isn't all that good, it doesn't have it anymore, Nick Saban's time has passed, and ... you know better than that. I thought Alabama was done at halftime of the national title game against Georgia at the end of the 2017 season. Oops. Be very, very careful to assume anything with this program. LSU will probably be favored against everyone but Bama the rest of the way, but it's supposedly done, too. It's over for Clemson. Forgetting that it was a late meltdown against South Carolina away from - almost certainly - going to the College Football Playoff last year, and a few goal line fumbles from probably getting past Duke in Week 1, no, the glitch can't be fixed, the team might as well not show up when Florida State comes to town in a few weeks, and God-willing, maybe the school won't shut down the football program at the end of the season.”

Brandon Marcello, 247Sports.com: “Texas' win is a testament to how quickly a blue-blood program like Texas can transform from a pushover in Year 1 to a national contender in Year 3. The last time the Longhorns took to the road to face an SEC team, it was knocked out by a middleweight. They returned to Austin with a bloodied nose and ego following a 40-21 loss at Arkansas. The Longhorns were dominated in the trenches, both on offense and defense, and gave up an insane 333 rushing yards. Texas wasn't back. Hell, it couldn't get off its back. Two years later, in the ear-piercing hell that is Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Longhorns punched first and fast, and when they countered, they did with a physical ferocity that Alabama could not answer. Texas was the aggressor. Texas was the better team.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Joe Milton is a 23-year-old, 6th-year quarterback with an arm better than Uncle Rico and a frame that would impress Greek gods. Above all else, those 2 things have played a part in Milton getting his third opportunity to be a Power 5 starter. He’s (allegedly) thrown a football 90-plus yards and he carried an entire family out of a burning building. OK, slight exaggeration, but you get it. What Milton hasn’t done is walk into a hostile atmosphere and silence a hostile crowd. At least not as a starter, which he’ll be Saturday when Tennessee tries to win at Florida for the first time in 20 years. Consider that an essential piece of the Milton journey. Walking into The Swamp and leading a victory would add to Milton’s legend and show that the Vols are ready to stay nationally relevant after their best season in 19 years.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “It's taken Deion Sanders two games to top Colorado's 2022 win total. After sneaking past TCU in the season opener, the Buffaloes had less trouble with historic rival Nebraska, scoring a 36-14 win behind another 393 yards and two scores from Sanders' son, Shedeur. While the Cornhuskers are mired in offensive ineptitude and remain miles away from the US LBM Coaches Poll, Sanders inherited another one of worst programs in the FBS and has quickly imbued the Buffaloes with energy, enthusiasm and confidence to reverse a generation of misery. Instead of taking multiple years to rebuild the roster and making this a mulligan season, Sanders has torn down Colorado's flimsy foundation to the studs and remade the entire program. The results speak for themselves.”

Clint Cosgrove, Rivals.com: “For Nebraska to come close to replicating its past success of the Tom Osborne years, it is going to take a partnership among fans, coaches and players. Nebraska is unique in the sense that the influence of the fans has an actual effect on the product that is put on the field. Nebraska tried to win with a coach who had taken an NFL team to the Super Bowl and failed. It tried to win with a coach who had won with less fertile recruiting ground and failed. It tried to win with a legendary former player who experienced coaching success elsewhere and failed. Now it is trying to win with a coach who has proven to take teams from the depths of college football and made them winners again. Rhule can and will win, if given time. But this is a group effort that extends far outside the coaches' offices, and patience plus support is the key to success if Nebraska wants to compete for championships again.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “There will be a lot of discussion and billable hours before Michigan State makes a final decision on the fate of coach Mel Tucker, but no matter what has happened or hasn't, it's safe to assume Tucker has coached his final game with the Spartans. So, who should Michigan State tap as a full-time replacement in the event Tucker is terminated? The Spartans should revert back to their developmental roots. The program's greatest success in recent years under Mark Dantonio didn't come because they were out-recruiting the rest of the league, rather they were out-developing and out-coaching their opponents. With the Big Ten adding four new programs from the West Coast next season, it seems foolish to believe the Spartans will ever be able to out-recruit the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, USC or Oregon. So, get somebody who can build a winning program instead of finding another recruiter.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think every AD, this is the new, the grand experiment’s working. The ability to just change rosters like that, I’m not sure that’s good for anyone. It’s good for Colorado. You start kicking 50-60 players off the team and guys quitting, you know, I just worry about that a little bit. That’s gonna be the new normal. There’s gonna be a lot of hurt feelings here. So I’m interested to see how this thing moves forward, but you’re right, every AD in the country is gonna look for this … But, There’s only one there’s only one Deion Sanders.”

Former coach Urban Meyer, via Urban’s take with Tim May, on the success of Deion Sanders at Colorado.