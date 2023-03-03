College basketball’s transfermania has lessened the emphasis on recruiting players from the grass roots/high school level and developing them.

Missouri is just one of the prime examples of that. Coach Dennis Gates needed time to get his recruiting operation into place after arriving from Cleveland State, so he rounded up transfers from the Horizon League, Missouri Valley Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference to become viable for this season.

His one top freshman recruit, Aidan Shaw, has been relegated to a supporting cast role this season. Gates has a good group of freshmen coming for next season, but he will also need to hit the portal hard again.

Illinois is a similar story. Coach Brad Underwood had an excellent incoming class of freshmen, but transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer have done the heavy lifting as the Illini plowed through its Big Ten slate.

Writing for ESPN.com, Jeff Borzello described the shift to transfer-heavy rosters:

The transfer portal is now a season unto itself, one that runs concurrently with the NCAA tournament and the coaching carousel, and then extends another several weeks into April, May and sometimes even further. It's become the primary way for many teams to build, or at least fine-tune, their roster, with only a handful of high-major programs choosing not to sign a single transfer last offseason.

With around 1,800 players entering the transfer portal in each of the past two academic years, the emphasis on signing impact freshmen has diminished. The numbers bear that out in convincing fashion.

Of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2022, according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, only 17 are averaging double figures in scoring this season. Eleven of those 17 were top-25 prospects. Of the top 100 transfers in ESPN's transfer rankings last spring, a whopping 62 are averaging double figures.

The numbers are similar for 2021: Twenty-one top-100 recruits, 13 top-25 recruits, 53 of 100 transfers.

Before the one-time transfer waiver passed in 2021 and the portal numbers spiked dramatically, the stats were still not great for freshmen:

In 2020, 21 top-100 recruits (14 top-25) averaged double-figure scoring, compared to 38 of the top-100 transfers.

Northern Iowa is a college basketball anomaly this season under venerable coach Ben Jacobson.

The Panthers have a roster loaded with third-year sophomores and redshirt freshmen recruited from the prep level. They brought a relatively young team to the MVC Tournament at Enterprise Center after losing stars Noah Carter (transfer to Missouri) and A.J. Green (off to the NBA) from last year’s 20-12 team.

It was interesting watching them hold off Illinois State 82-75 Thursday in the opening game of Arch Madness. Third-year sophomores Bowen Born (23 points) and Tytan Anderson (16 points) were terrific in this game, as was redshirt freshman Michael Duax (18 points).

If Jacobson can keep this team together, he will really have something. But in this transfermania atmosphere, will that old school approach be possible?

Elsewhere Thursday:

Members of the Orange Crush will sleep well after Illinois survived a double-overtime war against Michigan. The Fighting Illini’s emotionally-draining 91-87 victory boosted their potential seeding in the NCAA Tournament and kept the Wolverines out on the bubble.

In the Ohio Valley Conference, Southeast Missouri State kept its dream alive with its second victory in Evansville. After blasting Lindenwood 85-64 on Wednesday, the Redhawks outlasted Tennessee State 91-83 Thursday while making 34-of-42 free throws.

Also at the OVC event, SIU Edwardsville fell to UT Martin 81-75 Thursday after defeating Southern Indiana 68-54 on Wednesday. The Cougars finished their season with 19 victories, the school’s most at the D-I level.

Meanwhile back at Arch Madness, Missouri State continued its late-season surge by dispatching UIC 74-57 in the first round at Enterprise Center. Next up for the Bears is a shot at SIU Carbondale as they try to run the four days/four games gauntlet.

BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: The Big 12 has been the strongest league in the country, while the ACC has notoriously struggled this season. It's comfortably in seventh place (behind the Mountain West) in predictive metrics, including the NET. Defenders have pointed out that the ACC has done pretty well in the NCAA Tournament in the past decade, shrugging off regular-season inconsistencies. That's fair. But 2023 might be different. The ACC will not have a team among the top two seeds and getting on the 3-line seems almost impossible. Putting even one team on the 4-line is now the goal. That's where the bar is. Here's what's at stake: If no ACC team is seeded between Nos. 1-4, that would be a first. This year is setting up to be the worst seeding situation the ACC's ever had at the top -- not in terms of bids, but in terms of its best-seeded teams in the "lowest" spots. The previous highest total between the two best-seeded ACC teams? Ten, last year: Duke was a No. 2, UNC was a No. 8 ... and we know how that ended up. In 2021, Virginia and FSU both were No. 4 seeds, which was its feeblest showing at the top to that point in history. We'll see if we wind up getting there; I get the sense one ACC team will do enough to barely squeak onto the No. 4 line. Virginia, Miami and Duke are all capable of winning enough to justify it, but would you bank on any to do it?”

Paul Biancardi, ESPN.com: “Last year, both Tennessee in the SEC and Virginia Tech in the ACC won their respective conference tournaments. They did it with excellent defense, especially against the 3-point shot. Tennessee beat Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Kentucky in the postseason tournament. The Vols forced a collective 12-of-56 shooting (21%) from 3. Virginia Tech won four straight games holding its opponents (Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke) to 22-of-88 from the 3-point line, a stifling 25%. This season, Houston, Tennessee and Alabama are three of the best teams in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense, 3-point defense and defensive rebounding.”

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “Tennessee thumped Arkansas on Tuesday night and looked to have recaptured its focus heading toward the SEC Tournament. But Vols point guard Zakai Zeigler suffered . . . a season-ending leg injury in the contest. Zeigler is UT’s second leading scorer, their assist leader, and the initiator of the Vol offense. UT’s February already was a running string of injuries, but this one is definitely bad news for the Vols.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Texas' hopes of spending the final weekend of the regular season playing Kansas for a share of the Big 12 title came to an end Wednesday night when the Longhorns lost 75-73 at TCU. So congrats to Jayhawks coach Bill Self. He's now won 12 outright Big 12 regular-season titles, and 17 outright or shared Big 12 regular-season titles, in 20 seasons at Kansas. It's a remarkable achievement I doubt will ever be duplicated at the power-conference level, one that has reduced the Longhorns to playing for second in the Big 12 when Kansas visits the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon . . . the Longhorns don't beat Kansas on Saturday, they could end up finishing fourth in the Big 12 standings, which is among the reasons the loss at TCU was costly. Speaking of TCU, it'll be interesting to see how the NCAA Tournament selection committee handles the Horned Frogs. They're clearly better than the résumé they'll have on Selection Sunday will suggest, largely because of injuries to Mike Miles, who has basically missed nine games this season (eight full games and the final 36 minutes of another). TCU is 17-4 in games in which Miles has played at least five minutes and 3-6 when he hasn't. It's a striking difference.”

MEGAPHONE

“In the second half, they go 13-of-21 from two. A lot of that is just putting the head down and driving it. We have to do a better job guarding the ball in those types of situations. We have to give them credit, too. It’s how they put us in a tough position.”

LSU coach Matt McMahon, on Missouri’s second-half rally Wednesday.