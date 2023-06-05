Now that most of the roster dust has settled, we’re getting a clearer picture of Southeastern Conference football for the coming season.

And it appears there will be quite the battle atop the standings among the usual powers.

Georgia loaded, again, and primed to bid for a three-peat as national champion. LSU is positioned to build on Brian Kelly’s stirring debut season and Alabama will still be Alabama, as long as Nick Saban is around, but it no longer looms large over the league.

Saban concedes that name, image and likeness spending at other schools is changing college football’s power dynamic.

“If you think there’s disparity in college football now, there’s going to be a lot more in the future,” Saban told reporters last week at the SEC Spring Meetings. “I think the way Southern Cal, Texas and Texas A&M are spending money . . . it hasn’t hit yet. What are you willing to spend?”

College programs used to focus on winning the facility wars to keep the recruiting pipeline flowing. Now boosters are pouring millions into NIL funds.

“NIL is what kids choose,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “They don’t choose (the school) for the size of the weight room, or how many bench presses, or whether they have a personalized computer in their locker.”

Tipsheet expects Alabama to raise its NIL game to keep pace. We’re talking about the Crimson Tide here. These people can't stand languishing as also-rans.

With Josh Heupel's Blur Ball offense pushing the pace, Tennessee is threatening to muscle its way in the SEC’s upper tier with Georgia, Alabama and LSU.

Kiffin's recruiting success has made Ole Miss a factor again and Hugh Freeze figures to revitalize Auburn now that it's perfectly legal to buy players.

At some point Jimbo Fisher figures to translate Texas A&M’s massive investment in football into better results. That, or boosters will pull together Powerball money to buy him out.

Down in the SEC pecking order, Florida coach Billy Napier is already under duress given his 6-7 debut.

“We got some things established, but we didn’t do it with detail, we didn’t do it with discipline, we didn’t have the team dynamic,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “I’d just left a place (Louisiana) that was a well-oiled machine to some degree. But it didn’t get there overnight.”

Ah, but you know how boosters are. They expect overnight delivery.

Missouri fans have been reasonably patient with coach Eli Drinkwitz, but his seat is probably the hottest in the SEC these days. He’s got one more year to gain traction before Texas and Oklahoma arrive to make his job even more difficult.

Here is how folks are sizing up the SEC this year:

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “Georgia rolled through the SEC last season en route to an unblemished record and its second straight national championship. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites going into the 2023 season, but there are still several powerhouses in contention to unseat them and raise the SEC title trophy on December 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama failed to win the SEC West last season for the first time since 2019. Instead, LSU stunned the college football world last season when quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Tigers to the SEC Championship Game in coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has some work to do in order to solidify the depth chart, with quarterbacks Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner entering preseason camp vying for the spot formerly occupied by Bryce Young. There are plenty of other contenders, though. Tennessee burst onto the scene last season and was in the thick of the SEC East race into November. Which team is this year's upstart? There are plenty of options.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “LSU won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season. What can the Tigers do for an encore? With improved depth, help from the transfer portal and several starters ranked among the very best in the conference, LSU is built to take another step forward as a legitimate playoff contender.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “The default opinion on Alabama's QB situation is that, ‘Hey, it's Alabama. It'll get figured out.’ Indeed, Nick Saban has won a lot of games even when he hasn't had a future first-rounder at QB, and in the seven previous instances in which Saban lacked a clear-cut incumbent at Alabama, the eventual starters in those seasons completed 67% of their throws, accounted for 192 touchdowns and just 53 turnovers and posted a combined 79-4 record, with the Tide winning four national championships. And yet ... when Tommy Rees is recruiting the guy who just lost Notre Dame's QB battle to come to Alabama, it has the feel of a red flag. Every dynasty comes to an end eventually. You'd be a fool to assume Alabama's best days are behind it just because of a little QB controversy now, but it's just as hard to feel like the Tide have a good answer at the most important position on the field, too.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “Is the unstoppable freight train in the SEC West finally slowing down? Saban routinely answers retirement questions from recruits and their families and says as long as he still enjoys weekly grind of being an elite football coach, there's no plans to step away. Landing premiere talent annually is why he keeps doing it, and as long as Alabama recruits at a juggernaut level — and it will — Saban need not worry about future SEC scheduling or his team's path to a title. His program will continue to be in the mix for a national championship every season, heightened now with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024. That being said, the road is considerably more arduous than it was when Saban appeared in five playoff title games over a six-year stretch prior to Smart's first title to end the 2021 season. The glass ceiling broke that evening inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Georgia and the Bulldogs have entered another galaxy since. The arrival of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC along with the likelihood of another competitive game added to the schedule isn't keeping Saban up at night. It's one of his protégés gunning for a third consecutive ring with no signs of slowing down.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Needless to say, (Auburn coach Hugh) Freeze was one of the more surprising hires of the offseason after his previous unceremonious exit from the SEC. However, Freeze has managed to hit the ground running after landing the No. 2 transfer class in the nation and pushing the high school class into the top 20 nationally despite a short turnaround. The biggest question is on the offensive line, where the Tigers ranked bottom 40 nationally in sack rate allowed and standard downs line yards, per Football Outsiders. Freeze was aggressive at the position, landing five transfers and four high school recruits to try and quickly patch holes. Will it be enough?”

Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “In his lone head coaching season at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz went 12-1 but since arriving at Missouri, he’s 17-19 with back-to-back 6-7 seasons. The good news is that the Tigers have some veteran skill players now and some transfer additions that should help, plus they start the season with what should be cupcake blowouts over South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. The fear is that after visiting Vanderbilt to close out September, the schedule gets monumentally tougher and things fall off the rails.”

Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “What exactly is going on at Texas A&M? Last season was an abject failure, as the Aggies finished 5-7 and sixth in the SEC West. But then some two dozen players started making their way to the transfer portal. And then Jimbo Fisher hired one of the most polarizing coaches in college football in Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator. Given Fisher's hesitancy to give up playcalling, that could turn into a combustible situation if things go sideways. The early part of the schedule seems manageable (September will feature New Mexico, Miami, Louisiana Monroe, Auburn and Arkansas), but remember this is a team that lost to Appalachian State last year. A rocky start could place Fisher and his $95 million contract squarely on the hot seat.”

MEGAPHONE

“He’ll have a team, as always, the way they recruit. But will it come together to make a run to get all the way to the end? The chemistry’s got to come together, which they’ve had for two straight years. And also, can (quarterback Carson) Beck be that guy? We know about his talent, but now that it’s his turn — they lose a great leader and one of the best that we’ve seen in Stetson Bennett. So I want to see what Carson Beck can do.”

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit, to On3, on Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s bid for three-peat.