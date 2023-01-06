Tipsheet: Missouri is losing element of surprise against SEC basketball rivals

The word is out now on the college basketball scene. Missouri has lost its element of surprise.

The Tigers jumped Illinois with its frantic game and the Illini never recovered. They jumped Kentucky and kept the Wildcats off-balance for 40 minutes.

They jumped Arkansas, too, bidding for their third straight upset of a highly-ranked team. But the Razorbacks adjusted, showing future Missouri opponents how to handle the Tigers’ buzzing defense and frenetic offense.

So it will be interesting to see how Missouri coach Dennis Gates adjusts now that Southeastern Conference rivals are fully aware of the Tigers.

Gates made an important in-season adjustment by implementing zone defenses to combat bigger teams, starting at UCF. He got the Tigers to pick up their defensive intensity with better post-trap recoveries at the defensive end.

Missouri quit giving up as many quick, easy baskets. The Tigers swarmed to the ball down low, gang-defending the post and rebounding by committee.

To pull this off against the elite athlete recruited by Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas, they had to play like maniacs. Isiaih Mosley does NOT play like a maniac, so he has failed to earn a sport in the nine-man rotation.

Perhaps for the last time. Tipsheet will point out how valuable Mosley’s offense could be for Missouri – like when the Tigers went stone cold at Arkansas. Conversely, learning to play all-out for Gates would make Mosley way more marketable as a pro prospect.

But for now, Tre Gomillion is earning minutes as the team’s tempo-setter and DeAndre Gholston is earning minutes as a shot-maker.

Reporting for ESPN.com, Jeff Borzello sought feedback from coaches on what Gates has done with this team:

Gates built his roster primarily through the portal, bringing in nine transfers last spring. But it was clearly with a purpose. Outside of 5-10 point guard Nick Honor, Missouri's entire team is essentially 6-3 through 6-8. The versatile nature of the lineup causes matchup problems for opponents and also means nearly every player on the team can make shots from the perimeter. Entering Wednesday, five players had made double-digit 3s.

“They play so many interchangeable guys,” one coach said. “You have to guard the 3-point line, there's nobody you can disrespect. You have to guard them the entire half court.”

The most noticeable stylistic aspect of the Tigers this season is their pace and defensive pressure. They play at one of the fastest tempos in the country, and rank No. 3 nationally in defensive turnover percentage and No. 1 in steal percentage.

“Defensively, it's a little helter skelter. They mix up their traps and denials," an opposing coach said. "It's very random. It's organized chaos. When you're watching them, you're trying to find themes or what they're trying to do, and it's hard. They do some unique things. They'll trap out of a zone. They have freedom to trap. And with the press, because you have to spend eight seconds on the press, by the time you get your offense set, you only have time for one action. That's what can be difficult.

“It's not necessarily that you start turning the ball over every possession, but over the course of 40 minutes, holy (stuff). You have to work for every possession,” another coach said. “In some ways it's more mental than physical.”

It will be interesting to see if Missouri can sustain that pace and if SEC opponents can counteract it.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: “In the fallout of Chris Beard’s December 12th arrest for assault on a family member, the University of Texas has decided to move on from the second-year head coach. Currently ranked No. 6 in the AP top 25, the Longhorns likely have their most complete and dangerous team since the 2008 group that made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Headlined by their backcourt of Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter, this team still has a chance to compete for a Big 12 Title, Final Four and possibly even a National Championship if interim coach Rodney Terry — who was instrumental in the assembly of this team — can keep them locked in and focused despite the current chaos. Texas is going to have some time to identify viable targets and determine what is best for them. Surely, finding a coach that could keep five-star signees Ron Holland and AJ Johnson would be a huge bonus, but that shouldn’t be what matters most. Barring something else unforeseen, the Texas opening is likely going to be the most desired during the 2023 coaching carousel and it should be treated as such.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “All things being equal, there are few reasons for a men's basketball coach to leave Kentucky for Texas. However, the circumstances for Calipari at UK are no longer ideal because he A) is stuck on one national championship despite having immensely talented rosters nearly every year, B) hasn't been to the Final Four since 2015, C) turned in the worst season in modern school history two years ago, D) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, and E) took a team ranked No. 1 at KenPom.com this preseason and started 2-4 in the first two quadrants with zero wins over top-40 KenPom teams. UK fans are frustrated and restless. A close friend of Calipari's told me last summer that Calipari should've taken the UCLA job after Steve Alford was fired in 2019 because ‘this thing at Kentucky has run its course.’ I understand the sentiment. So Calipari bouncing to Texas after this season -- especially if he doesn't meet expectations -- for a fresh start with a new fanbase and set of expectations would make some sense from a quality-of-life perspective, especially considering UT has the type of resources that would allow it to match Kentucky dollar-for-dollar if it came to that.”

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “Kentucky opened SEC play with a dreadful 14-point loss at Mizzou. But the Wildcats rebounded with an easy win over Louisville and an impressive 3-point victory over LSU. That’s the same LSU team that just defeated Arkansas. The common thread through the games is Jacob Toppi, who looked lost in going scoreless against Mizzou, but followed with 24 points against Louisville and 21 against LSU. It Toppin can play with more consistency — and as another scoring threat for the Wildcats — UK might be rounding into something nearing shape after all.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Would you believe the ACC is ranked sixth at KenPom.com? The worst of the power conferences. Even more damning: The ACC is ranked eighth in the NET. Brutal. Whereas the Big Ten and Big 12 each won more than 85% of their nonconference games, and the SEC has five teams ranked, the ACC is dealing with Duke getting its worst loss against NC State since before Coach K was there; UNC still finding its way after early season flameout; Notre Dame and Florida State being humongous disappointments; Miami losing to Georgia Tech on Wednesday; and Louisville has two wins. The conference's leaders: Clemson and Pitt are 4-0. What? Good stories for those programs, but this is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in league history. It remains to be seen if UNC, Virginia or Duke -- all preseason top 15 teams -- can find a way to reestablish authority. If not, the image of the ACC this season is going to suffer, and rightfully so.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Yep, there Kansas State was in the Big 12 preseason poll — alone at the bottom in 10th place. And no wonder, since the Wildcats went 13-41 in conference play the past three seasons. But they left Austin, Texas with a 13-1 record (2-0 in the Big 12) and the scoreboard smoking after beating No. 6 Texas in a track meet 116-103 on Tuesday. The 219 combined points were 20 more than had ever been scored in a regulation Big 12 game. The 116 were the most points by an unranked team in a win over an AP top 10 opponent in nearly 35 years and the most in a road win since the poll was born in 1948. With the sports world stunned by the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin, it rekindled the memory of Keyontae Johnson's frightening heart-related emergency two years ago when he played for Florida. Johnson recovered and is now a Wildcat. He scored 28 points against Texas.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “The arrival of Belmont from the OVC added another contender to the MVC race this season. But the most interesting competitor thus far has been Indiana State, which started the week in first place with a 4-0 conference record. Those four wins match last season's conference win tally (4-14) in head coach Josh Schertz's first season. For Year 2, Schertz turned to the transfer portal. DePaul transfer Courvoisier McCauley (16.9 PPG, 38% from 3) and Bradley transfer Jayson Kent (6.8 PPG) have been key pieces for a team initially picked to finish seventh that could now make a surprising MVC title run.”

MEGAPHONE

“What Rutgers did tonight didn’t shock the coaching staff. We sold it and sold it and sold it like, `Hey man, these guys are coming.’ If we were going to war, we would stop by New Jersey and pick them up. They play for keeps... right now we’ve got to learn to play for keeps.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter, on Monday’s loss to Rutgers.