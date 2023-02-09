Missouri is going to catch Tennessee in a really bad mood Saturday in Knoxville.

The No. 6 Vols bungled their closing seconds Wednesday at Vanderbilt and suffered a stunning 66-65 loss as a result.

Tennessee was sitting on a two-point lead with the basketball in the final 30 seconds. Vanderbilt had just two team fouls, they had to commit five fouls in 15 seconds to force the Vols into a one-and-one shooting scenario.

This turned the end of the game into an ordeal with timeouts, deliberate fouling and more timeouts.

Along the way, the Vols ran a play that popped Julian Phillips free for a dunk shot . . . and he passed it up. He pulled the ball out so the Commodores could keep fouling.

Sure enough, Santiago Vescovi missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left. That gave Vanderbilt a chance to run one more play and the Commodores executed it perfectly, with Tyrin Lawrence knocking down a 3-point shot at the buzzer for the victory.

Fans rushed the court to celebrate the upset of their hated rival. Vanderbilt fans haven’t had much to cheer about since they ran off coach Kevin Stallings.

For Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse, this was a badly needed victory in a 12-12 season that left boosters wondering if he can rebuild this once-proud program.

On this night, that seemed possible for the Commodores.

“They made some shots,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They’re capable of doing that. They obviously wanted to play a possession game. Every time down the floor they were eating into the (shot) clock, executing. Jerry’s teams do a great job of doing that. They made some shots.

For Barnes, this was an opportunity missed as the Vols continue their quest for a high NCAA Tournament seed.

“Those guys fought there at the end,” Barnes said. “A game like that, every possession matters. Like I said earlier in the game, just some plays. You can’t take anything away from Vanderbilt. They kept fighting back in it. We’d get a lead, they’d get a lead, kept fighting back. It was a hard-played college basketball game. It came down to one possession and they executed on the offensive end. We did not execute on the defensive end.”

So, yeah, you can expect Barnes to put the Vols through some productive practices.

“I know they’re frustrated and disappointed,” he said. “We have to get smarter. We do. We have enough experience out there. You can look at Julian not dunking the ball. I am not sure what was going through his head there . . . I don’t think he will ever make that mistake again. He is the guy out there that hasn’t played a lot of minutes.

“Everyone else has played. It comes down to where sometimes you have to come down and get a basket. They did and they got it. It comes down sometimes to you have to get a stop. We did the one you thing you absolutely can’t do there. It wasn’t a lack of playing hard. It was a lack of understanding the situation and again the last thing we said was we cannot give up a 3-point shot.”

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “No, seriously, who is the SEC’s 3rd-best team? Texas A&M is 9-2 in league play, but this is the same team that lost to Colorado by 27, to Murray State, to Boise State by 15, and to Wofford. A&M still has to play UT, Bama and Arkansas, as well as travelling to Mizzou and Mississippi State. Is it Arkansas? The Hogs have finally reached a winning mark in SEC play by beating Kentucky, but it’s the same team that squeaked by South Carolina over the weekend. Auburn? They just lost to UT and Texas A&M, and that backcourt hasn’t been exceptional. Maybe it’s Mizzou? The Tigers are 6-5 in league play and just lost to Mississippi State by 11. It’s not Kentucky. Oscar Tshiebwe looked lost in the Wildcats’ home loss to Arkansas, and the Wildcats are probably going to continue losing enough games to keep them on the NCAA bubble.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Missouri appears to be heading toward a spot in the vicinity of the No. 9 line, a trajectory boosted by wins over Iowa State, Illinois and Kentucky by an average of nearly 18 points. Then again, the Tigers also have lost to Kansas, Alabama and Texas A&M by an average margin of 22 points. Dennis Gates and his 18-6 team have seen their share of lopsided results. One possible explanation for such extremes could be Missouri's exceptional ability to stay away from turnovers on offense while forcing them on D. When this doesn't happen, however, SEC opponents outscore the Tigers by a wide margin on each effective (turnover-less) possession.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Kentucky took the biggest loss of (Tuesday) evening, falling at home to fellow SEC bubbler Arkansas 88-73. The Wildcats are now just 1-7 against Quad 1 opposition with the two most recent of those losses coming at Rupp Arena. Not beating Kansas at home is a lost opportunity for a splashy win. Not beating Arkansas is simply not taking care of business. The win is a big boost for Arkansas though, which now has two Quad 1 wins away from home. The Razorbacks need to continue to play well because their upcoming schedule gives them good chances to play their way into safety. That could be important because their final three games are at Alabama, at Tennessee and the rematch at home with Kentucky.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Kentucky was home against Arkansas Tuesday and trailed by one point at halftime. Then the Wildcats coughed up 47 points in the second half as the Razorbacks shredded their defense for 72 percent shooting, running away to win 88-73. Arkansas only needed one 3-pointer to put up those 47 points after halftime. The Razorbacks shot 62.7 percent for the game, the first time in 16 years Kentucky had allowed an opponent to top 60. That makes three Rupp Arena losses since Jan. 10 for the 16-8 Wildcats . . . John Calipari wants a more physical effort from an occasionally leaky defense. Kentucky was wiped out 46-28 in the paint Tuesday and Calipari mentioned at one point in his post-game autopsy how ‘I can't get guys to body up and do this stuff.’ And what's with Oscar Tshiebwe? The reigning national player of the year had a quiet seven points and seven rebounds against Arkansas. He has 11 points combined in his past two games.”

MEGAPHONE

“But they shot 72% in the second half. Come on. You're not going to win a game if they're shooting 72%. We tried some zone. We did some different things. We switched. They got downhill, and just no one in there wanted to body up, which is what they did to us. But we'll learn.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari, on losing to Arkansas at home.