As Tipsheet noted last week, the suffering continues unabated for the bottom tier of Southeastern Conference basketball teams.

South Carolina, which comes to Boone County to face Missouri Tuesday, had a chance to knock off Arkansas at home Saturday. But the Gamecocks came up just short, so they fell to 8-15 overall and 1-9 in SEC play.

Down 64-63 in the waning seconds, the Gamecocks got a clean look for the winning basket. But Hayden Brown missed a reverse layup on his back-door cut and that was that.

The latest defeat left elite South Carolina freshman Gregory "GG" Jackson II furious. He scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, but his last shot in the game came with 4:49 to play – so he took to social media to complain.

“Bro I’m not even getting plays drawn up for me in the crunch time bro,” Jackson said via Instagram.

That outburst created some buzz, so Jackson returned to social media to issue a SAE.

“After reflecting on my behavior yesterday, I want to apologize for acting out in emotions and comments I made in live (sic) after the game," he wrote. "Being that I’m very passionate about the team and the game, I unfortunately took my frustration out in very inappropriate manner. My behavior yesterday was not a reflection of my character. Going forward I will move in a more mature and positive direction.”

First-year coach Lamont Paris hopes the strides made by his team against Arkansas will lead to some late-season success.

“That was a hard one to lose,” Paris told reporters after the game. “Trying to make progress in some things and you see a lot of progress and then for the guys particularly, they don’t get the instantaneous satisfaction of winning the game to drive those some of those points home. We did a lot of good things. We obviously made some mistakes in things that I thought were controllable that added to, late in the game, a couple of baskets that I thought should have been a little more difficult than what they were.

“(The Razorbacks) obviously have a good team and are playing well. I give our guys a lot of credit for being ready and competing and being committed to doing what we wanted to do in that particular game to give us the best chance to win.”

After missing an opportunity to score a big road win at Mississippi State, Missouri needs to keep South Carolina down Tuesday and then prepare for its tough assignment at Tennessee Saturday.

Jackson will be looking to get loose for the Gamecocks, so the Tigers are sufficiently forewarned.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Kentucky entered the day as one of the ‘Last Four In’ of while Florida entered as one of the ‘First Four Out.’ It was a bubble-battle extraordinaire at Rupp Arena, and the Wildcats came out on top 72-67 after Myreon Jones missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 17 seconds left for UF. UK has now won six of its last seven since a stunning home loss to South Carolina on Jan. 10. Freshman guard Cason Wallace led the way with 20 points while reaching double figures for a fifth consecutive contest. He also blocked three shots and grabbed a steal while continuing to demonstrate elite two-way chops.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Florida is on the outside looking in. Despite a frustrating four-point showing from Oscar Tshiebwe, John Calipari and the Wildcats were able to notch a much-needed victory to stay in the NCAA Tournament mix. But it certainly was not easy. Tshiebwe struggled all night long against Colin Castleton and Florida’s intimidating frontline. The reigning National Player of the Year shot just 2 for 14 from the field, turned it over three times and fouled out after 34 minutes of playing time. But Wallace swooped to the rescue. The five-star freshman showcased his two-way brilliance with electric ball-screen navigation and three blocks and one steal.”

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: “Tennessee and Auburn played a basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Or maybe the Vols and Tigers played a game on the carnival rims that make it nearly impossible to make a shot. It could go either way. There were 3-pointers that went all the way in but fell out. There were missed layups. There was miss after miss after miss preceding final-minute insanity. After it all, there was a Tennessee win. The Vols edged Auburn 46-43, winning despite shooting 27% from the field and 2-for-21 on 3-pointers thanks again to its defense.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Iowa State is 12-0 in Hilton Coliseum this season, and that includes a Who’s Who of the Big 12 — No. 12 Baylor, No. 7 Texas, No. 5 Kansas State and now Kansas. That makes 30 ranked opponents beaten in Hilton Coliseum since 2010. In five Big 12 home games this season, the Cyclones have outscored their opponents 104-58 in points off turnovers. They love to call it Hilton Magic and it has carried Iowa State to second place in a brutal league and a No. 13 ranking.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Simply put, Purdue still has the sport's best body of work. Even with the loss at Indiana, Purdue is 22-2 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten, where the Boilermakers hold a three-game lead in the win column of the conference standings. More importantly, they're 9-2 in Quadrant 1 with zero additional losses. Nobody has more Q1 wins. Nobody has fewer losses. The only team with as many Q1 wins (Kansas) has three more losses. The only teams with as few losses (Houston/Florida Atlantic) have at least four fewer Q1 wins and more losses outside of Q1. Chop it up however you like, and there is no intelligent argument that backs the idea that anybody besides Purdue should be ranked No. 1 right now as long as the thing that matters most is what's actually been accomplished on the court this season.”

MEGAPHONE

“I have no other plans. Listen, this has been the question of the day for 15 years. This isn't a new question. It's just the calendar going, 'Well, he's 78.' It's just the calendar. If it wasn't the calendar, if I was 65, no one would be saying anything. And I'm not going to retire just because it's the calendar. Anything can happen. Anything, literally. We'll just see what happens. I don't say anything because I don't know.”

900-year-old Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, on if he intends to finally retire after the season.