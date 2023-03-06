Vanderbilt refused to go away easily this season and the Southeastern Conference became an even better basketball league as a result.

The Commodores finished January by suffering a 101-44 keelhauling at Alabama. At that point they were 10-12 overall and 3-6 in SEC play. Their fan base had moved from restless and apathetic to angry.

Since then, Vanderbilt has gone 8-1 while scoring victories at Kentucky and at home against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. The Commodores head to the SEC Tournament looking to cause more havoc.

If they can make a deep run they could steal one of the final tickets to the Big Dance.

Writing for ESPN.com, John Gasaway took note:

You've seen it happen before: A team gets hot and plays its way onto the bubble just as the regular season is drawing to a close. But you've probably never seen it happen the way Vanderbilt has done it. The Commodores are 8-1 over their past nine games. The one loss didn't come against Auburn or Tennessee or at Kentucky, however. No, the defeat happened at LSU. To top it off, Jerry Stackhouse's team won the season finale at home against Mississippi State while playing without leading scorer Liam Robbins (who is out for the season with a leg injury). Congratulations, Vanderbilt. You're on the bubble, and you did it your way.

At the very least they can complicate they postseason plans of fellow SEC teams and while setting the stage for better things ahead. After going 11-21 and 9-16 overall in Stackhouse’s first two seasons, the Commodores have gone 19-17 and 18-13 in the last two.

Their 11-7 mark in SEC play in their best since 2015-16, Kevin Stallings’ final season as coach.

“It’s part of what we envisioned it to be, but I think there’s still another level for it,” Stackhouse said after the Commodores closed the regular season by beating Mississippi State. “We made some good strides and some positive steps but I want to look all the way up to the top and see somebody that I can’t even see. I can’t even make out who they are.

“I think we have the ability to do that with not only a fan base but as we continue to grow our fan base, new people moving into Nashville every month and we want to make sure that we ingratiate them as well as we can to be a part of what we’re building here.”

Vanderbilt’s rise makes the SEC more competitive. So did Texas A&M’s breakout season, capped by Saturday’s victory over Alabama. So did Missouri’s stunning turnaround under Dennis Gates and the late push Mississippi State made under first-year coach Chris Jans.

Ole Miss is looking to hire a new coach who can orchestrate a similar turnaround. Georgia improved from 6-26 and 1-17 in the SEC to 16-15 and 6-12 in Mike White’s first year. Oh, and Texas and Oklahoma will eventually head over from the Big 12.

So the league’s infighting will only intensify going forward.

THE BASKEBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Despite the growing popularity of SEC basketball, the NCAA Tournament selection committee provided annual reminders that the conference isn’t worthy of getting the benefit of the doubt. Not yet, at least. The SEC Tournament, which is set to kick off Wednesday in Nashville, still doesn’t move the needle. While conference tournaments as a whole can be a bit overvalued by the casual fan, I’d argue that the selection committee puts even less stock into what happens in the SEC Tournament when it sets the NCAA Tournament field. Go ask 2021-22 A&M about that. A perceived bubble team heading into conference tournament week went all the way to the SEC Championship as an 8-seed … only to lose to Tennessee in the title game and get left out of the NCAA Tournament. Greg Sankey publicly shared his displeasure with that. Even the SEC champ, Tennessee, seemed like a lock for at least a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the Vols got a 3-seed and got ousted in the Round of 32 by 11-seed Michigan. The year before, Alabama swept the SEC regular season and the conference tournament but was still not rewarded with one of the 4 No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile the Big Ten had a 6-loss Illinois team earn a top seed after winning the conference tournament while Michigan got a 1-seed despite the fact that it lost 3 games in the first 2 weeks of March. Never mind the fact that the Big Ten is still trying to win the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Michigan State did so in 2000. You know, when the vast majority of current college players weren’t alive yet.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “North Carolina let another chance at a Quad 1 win slip away against Duke at home on Saturday. Chances for the Tar Heels to make the 2023 NCAA Tournament are dwindling, but not done yet. Vanderbilt kept its thin hopes tourney alive with a win at home over fellow bubbler Mississippi State. The Commodores will likely have to make a splash in the SEC Tournament, but that cannot happen until they get to Kentucky in the quarterfinal. The Bulldogs open SEC Tournament play with Florida, which could very well be a must-win game. After that, a great opportunity awaits with No. 1 seed Alabama.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The Tar Heels are seasoned and talented. They are also 19-12, however, and in serious danger of missing the 2023 NCAA tournament. Being swept by Duke this season is more than a blow to North Carolina's pride. Yet, it fits the UNC pattern for 2022-23. Never mind the 1-9 record in Quadrant 1 games. The Tar Heels are 2-10 against teams currently projected to reach the field of 68. This veteran rotation has come up short against the strongest opponents. That said, North Carolina's ability to take care of business against every other opponent is perhaps the only thing that has kept this team on the bubble. Against teams not on track to earn an at-large bid, the Tar Heels are 17-2. Of course, much more was expected from UNC this season. One difference since last season is readily apparent: North Carolina has struggled to make perimeter shots in 2022-23. The Tar Heels have ranked at or near the bottom of the league for 3-point percentage in ACC play. In relative terms, this is also the slowest-paced UNC team we've seen in years. North Carolina still plays at a fast tempo compared to most teams, but fewer fast breaks and more half-court possessions than last season pose a challenge for this season's offense. Naturally, the Tar Heels can still make a run in the ACC tournament. Their fate is far from certain, but their fraught position is certainly unexpected.”

Lindsay Schnell, USA Today: “Another day, another upset in the Big 12. The toughest, deepest conference in America doesn’t take days or games off — which explains how No. 22 TCU fell to last-place Oklahoma, 74-60. The Sooners, who have won just five conference games, deserve credit for not throwing in the towel this season. The reality is, if they somehow figured out a way to make the NCAA Tournament — maybe a crazy run through the conference tournament is what’s next for Oklahoma — they could win a game or two. The conference really is that good — just ask No. 11 Kansas State, which was also upset by West Virginia. The talent and depth in the Big 12 also explains how and why No. 7 Texas beat No. 3 Kansas 75-59. With a win, Kansas probably would have been the favorite for the overall No. 1 seed. But we’re here to talk about the winner, Texas. In a game the Longhorns led almost the entire way, Texas' bench was the biggest winner Saturday, outscoring Kansas’ bench 32-8. The Longhorns’ 17 fast break points and 19 assists were also noteworthy in their regular season finale.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Having already clinched the Big 12 regular-season championship earlier in the week thanks to Texas, Kansas laid an egg on the road in Austin while suffering a 75-59 beatdown by the Longhorns. The game was meaningless for KU in terms of Big 12 Tournament implications -- it already had the title and locked up the 1-seed, whereas Texas was playing for seeding -- but it was an alarming letdown for a Jayhawks team that has looked almost immortal the last month. It's not the first time Kansas has underwhelmed in a big way this season, either. There is no doubt Kansas still has the goods to potentially repeat as champs, but a 16-point road loss to Texas is its third double-digit loss this season. Maybe it's not cause for panic, maybe it is, but worth mentioning: of KU's five losses, three of them -- to Texas, to Iowa State and to TCU -- were by an average of 18 points. When KU has it rolling, it can beat any team. When Kansas doesn't have it, though, it is liable to get run out the gym -- as it did on Saturday.”

MEGAPHONE

“Heading into the postseason, I told our guys, ‘one team wins the league.’ That’s Alabama. The other 13 didn’t. Then the rest of it is about the tournament. It’s all about tournament play and all about the postseason. ‘What kind of seed can you get? What kind of position can you put yourself in to advance in postseason play?’ That’s where we’re at right now.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.