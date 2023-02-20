The Southeastern Conference's effort to jam a maximum number of teams into the NCAA Tournament got a boost Saturday.

Could the SEC get eight teams into the bracket? Yes it could, based on recent developments.

Texas A&M continued to offset its ugly non-conference failure by scoring an impressive 69-60 victory at Missouri. The tournament selection committee stiffed the Aggies last season, but it will have to pay attention to their 12-2 conference mark this year while filling out the bracket.

Missouri coach Dennis Gates is doing his part to promote the Aggies by touting them as a Sweet 16 team. Tipsheet is not sure about that, but Texas A&M is finally getting a full return on its Buzz Williams investment.

Arkansas stopped is two-game slide by dispatching Florida at home to get back to .500 (7-7) in SEC play. The Razorbacks could be ready to go on a late-season run.

Kentucky moved up in line for a Big Dance ticket by blasting No. 10 Tennessee at home. That victory, which followed a key win at Mississippi State, chilled all the chatter about the Wildcats missing the NCAA Tournament this season.

“Talking us out of the NCAA Tournament does not work,” Kentucky coach John Calipari sniffed. “You either play yourself in or you play yourself out. So people talking, ‘You’re done.’ And I just said, ‘Look, don’t listen to it. I told our fans. Our fans in that building. We lead the nation in attendance and our fans in that game helped us win that game.’ And so all I’m saying to them, ‘Don’t listen to all the garbage. And if you hear it, turn it off. Turn your computer off. Just have good thoughts about this team. Because this team is trying, they’re fighting, they’re great kids.’

“I’ve said all along we were going to break through. We’ve had two losses (South Carolina and Arkansas at home) that you would like to have back. We’ve had other games, really the first game (at Missouri), but, you know what, none of that matters now. Everything is us going forward. So we have a tough game. We got road games, two tough road games. We got two tough home games. Play the games. Let’s see how we are. Let’s see if we get healthy. Let’s see if we get better.”

Mississippi State slugged out an overtime victory at Ole Miss Saturday. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games – and an upset at Missouri Tuesday would edge them ever closer to the tourney bubble.

“It just shows our toughness,” Mississippi State star D.J. Jeffries said. “Coming in here in a hostile environment against your rival, we came back in overtime and won. It just shows the toughness of this team. Our goal is to reach the (NCAA) Tournament so we want to win out and get to the tournament.”

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what people are writing about college basketball:

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The Vols trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 66-54 to the unranked Wildcats, who completed a regular-season sweep of UT in front of a big crowd at Rupp Arena. Once again, Tennessee struggled to generate offense. The Vols shot just 37.3% from the field, 22.2% from 3-point range and 28.6% from the free-throw line. It was the latest lackluster performance serving as a reminder that Tennessee is great enough defensively to beat Alabama, Kansas and Texas but shaky enough offensively to lose to Colorado, Vanderbilt and Florida. All of those things have happened this season. It's why Tennessee has one of the more all-over-the-place resumes in the sport.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “The Vols have been a rollercoaster lately. But the committee doesn't care about that. Tennessee's overall resume is still super strong. Tennessee’s best wins (Kansas, Texas, Maryland, Alabama) are fantastic. We'll all find out together if Tennessee can find that March spark that seemingly eludes Rick Barnes-coached teams.”

Lindsay Schnell, USA Today: “Are the Wildcats sick of all the talk about being on the bubble or potentially missing the tournament altogether? Sure seems like it based on their shellacking of No. 11 Tennessee in Rupp Arena. Considering how each squad played, you’d never know that Tennessee knocked off No. 1 Alabama earlier this week. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures and the Wildcats hounded the Vols on defense, forcing Tennessee into an ugly shooting night while also outrebounding them, 40-32. That’s one way to get back into the selection committee’s good graces. On Saturday at least, Kentucky absolutely passed the eye test and looked like a team that belongs in the NCAA tournament. Can the Wildcats keep it up?”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Apparently the SEC head office saw all of this coming in the offseason, because the schedule has Alabama and Texas A&M facing each other in the regular-season finale in College Station. The league's title-race is a two-team contest, and the Aggies have now won five straight. Mock brackets have been cautious about buying into a team that lost at home to Wofford in December, but at the moment we're confronted with a 20-7 team in contention for an SEC title.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “The bracket reveal includes . . . One No. 1 seed that has never, ever seen such a thing before. That’d be the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are the projected top seed on the entire dance floor. Forty-nine different schools have previously been a No. 1 seed, but never the Tide. They seem to be warming to the idea, destroying Georgia 108-59 Saturday, a result that reminded us of two things: Alabama is on an astonishing roll and this ain’t football season.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Don't be the team that Alabama plays after a loss. That lesson was reinforced as the No. 1 Crimson Tide eviscerated Georgia 108-59 while shooting 61.9% from the floor and making 16 of 34 attempts from 3-point range. After a 68-59 loss at Tennessee on Wednesday, the performance served as an unmistakable reminder of how the Crimson Tide claimed the nation's top spot in the first place. But this wasn't even Alabama's most lopsided victory. That came on Jan. 31 when Bama beat Vanderbilt 101-44 just days after losing at Oklahoma. The trend is clear: You don't want to see the Crimson Tide when they're angry.”

MEGAPHONE

“We got tough games coming up. We got — how many do we have left? Four? We got four. They just told me Florida was the next game. I didn’t even know. I said, Where do we play next? They said Florida. I said, Okay, guys, practice Monday and Tuesday and we’ll leave Tuesday to go to Florida. But this league is, it’s hard. Hard games.”

Calipari, on Kentucky’s remaining schedule.