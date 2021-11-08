Tipsheet: SEC twists, turns set stage for intriguing Mizzou finish

David M, Hale , ESPN.com : “Winning was easy for Ohio State for the better part of a month, when the opposition included Akron and Rutgers and Indian. But against a Nebraska team, the Buckeyes once again looked sluggish, despite the 26-17 final score, because winning is hard. Baylor, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky -- all ranked teams, all lost. Indeed, through 10 weeks, we've seen 42 ranked teams lose to unranked foes already. The polls have meant little against the upstart poll assassins. (OK, we're being told a version of that name has been trademarked already. Our apologies.) We've been spoiled a bit by 2020 Alabama and 2019 LSU and 2018 Clemson. At the end of each season, as those teams celebrated amid confetti, it was fair to wonder if they might be the best college football teams to ever play. That's a high standard to set for every champion that follows. Winning is hard, even if Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney occasionally make it look otherwise.”

Erick Smith, USA Today: “The three biggest surprise inclusions in the initial playoff rankings won't be there next week. Regardless if there is a correlation, Saturday was not kind to Mississippi State, Minnesota and Fresno State, who were No. 17, No. 20 and No. 23, respectively. Mississippi State being so high raised some eyebrows, even with their wins against Texas A&M and Kentucky working in their favor. It trailed at Arkansas most of the game — helped by their three missed field goals — before a late touchdown appeared to put them in control. However, the Razorbacks rallied on a late touchdown drive, extended by a questionable holding penalty on fourth down that sent Mike Leach's team to 5-4. The Golden Gophers never got that close even though they were a two-touchdown favorite at home against Illinois. It was the Fighting Illini that dominated, leading 14-0 until Minnesota finally got on the board with a late touchdown. It was an anemic effort that belied the progress made by four consecutive wins in the Big Ten that had put them in first place in the West. Up next is Iowa. As quickly as things seemed to be trending upward, Minnesota could be out of the race for the division title.”