Tipsheet: SEC twists, turns set stage for intriguing Mizzou finish

The final three weeks of Missouri’s season will be more interesting than we would have guessed a few weeks ago.
The Tigers held up OK at Georgia, all things considered, during their 43-6 loss to the top-ranked Bulldogs. Fans had reason to fear something more along the lines of the infamous Norman Conquest, but Mizzou didn't fold.
Young Missouri quarterbacks Tyler Macon and Brady Cook held up against the powerful Bulldogs defense. While neither made a strong case to supplant a healthy Connor Bazelak, whenever that day comes, both deserve to play while Bazelak recovers from injury.
Also, Macon could have value in run-heavy offensive packages once Bazelak returns. He's a threat carrying the ball, as Georgia learned.
Next up for Missouri is South Carolina, which just stunned Florida 40-17. The Gamecocks’ only prior SEC victory this season was their 21-20 edging of Vanderbilt.
Truman had long viewed this as a winnable game, but suddenly the task seems more difficult.
After that, the Tigers face reeling Florida. The Gators are 4-5 this season and there are flames shooting out from underneath coach Dan Mullen’s seat.
“I didn't see it coming,” Mullen told reporters after the loss to South Carolina. “I'm obviously really disappointed," Mullen said. "Wasn't seeing the game play out this way, so very disappointed. I know our players are very disappointed.”
Also disappointed: Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy, who got fired Sunday.
Back when the season started the Florida game looked problematic for Missouri. How will it look on Nov. 20?
Finally, the Tigers will finish against Arkansas again. The Razorbacks upset No. 17 Mississippi State in a 31-28 thriller Saturday to become bowl-eligible. They have games at LSU and Alabama next, so there’s no telling what sort of shape they will be for the regular season finale.
They could be fired up while targeting a good bowl assignment or they could be beat up after swimming against the Crimson Tide.
As this past Saturday showed, weird things can happen in college football. This has become just another predictably unpredictable season.
Can the Tigers salvage the season and become bowl-eligible? That wouldn’t be the biggest surprise of this college campaign.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering when the NHL will have to start postponing games due to the various COVID-19 outbreaks:
What lessons did new Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker learn with the San Diego Padres while helping guide them to their epic collapse?
Would the Cardinals gladly trade a few of those Gold Gloves for some Silver Sluggers?
Are those shots off the post and crossbar Sunday night still ringing in Klim Kostin’s ears?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about a topsy-turvy week in college football:
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “When there's silence in the air and few marquee matchups on the schedule, that's when you know college football is in for mayhem. After the dust settled in Week 10, seven ranked teams lost to unranked opponents, and five of the top six teams in the College Football Playoff rankings went down to the wire in Saturday action. No. 3 Michigan State became the latest victim of what seems to be a Purdue superweapon built to drop only the best of the sport, losing emphatically 40-29. No. 9 Wake Forest finally got nipped by North Carolina in a 58-55 shootout. LSU and Nebraska, both sizable underdogs, had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to topple No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Ohio State, respectively. Even at the bottom of the rankings, unranked Arkansas edged No. 17 Mississippi State to neutralize the Crimson Tide's best win, while Boise State housed No. 23 Fresno State 40-14, which could have consequences for Oregon's resume. There's no telling how the bottom of the rankings will look when the playoff committee deliberates on Tuesday.”
David M, Hale, ESPN.com: “Winning was easy for Ohio State for the better part of a month, when the opposition included Akron and Rutgers and Indian. But against a Nebraska team, the Buckeyes once again looked sluggish, despite the 26-17 final score, because winning is hard. Baylor, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky -- all ranked teams, all lost. Indeed, through 10 weeks, we've seen 42 ranked teams lose to unranked foes already. The polls have meant little against the upstart poll assassins. (OK, we're being told a version of that name has been trademarked already. Our apologies.) We've been spoiled a bit by 2020 Alabama and 2019 LSU and 2018 Clemson. At the end of each season, as those teams celebrated amid confetti, it was fair to wonder if they might be the best college football teams to ever play. That's a high standard to set for every champion that follows. Winning is hard, even if Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney occasionally make it look otherwise.”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “The three biggest surprise inclusions in the initial playoff rankings won't be there next week. Regardless if there is a correlation, Saturday was not kind to Mississippi State, Minnesota and Fresno State, who were No. 17, No. 20 and No. 23, respectively. Mississippi State being so high raised some eyebrows, even with their wins against Texas A&M and Kentucky working in their favor. It trailed at Arkansas most of the game — helped by their three missed field goals — before a late touchdown appeared to put them in control. However, the Razorbacks rallied on a late touchdown drive, extended by a questionable holding penalty on fourth down that sent Mike Leach's team to 5-4. The Golden Gophers never got that close even though they were a two-touchdown favorite at home against Illinois. It was the Fighting Illini that dominated, leading 14-0 until Minnesota finally got on the board with a late touchdown. It was an anemic effort that belied the progress made by four consecutive wins in the Big Ten that had put them in first place in the West. Up next is Iowa. As quickly as things seemed to be trending upward, Minnesota could be out of the race for the division title.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “For the first time in the history of the CFP, the ACC will almost certainly be left out of the semifinals. The ACC has played this entire season in the worst playoff position of any of the Power 5 conferences -- also trailing undefeated Cincinnati -- but previously undefeated Wake Forest at least gave the league a sliver of hope. Now, following the Demon Deacons' 58-55 loss to North Carolina, that's gone too. The ACC doesn't have any undefeated teams, and the winner of the Atlantic Division is guaranteed to face a Coastal Division opponent with at least two losses in the conference championship game. Wake Forest also has one of the worst defenses in the country, and Saturday's game was further evidence, as the Deacs allowed 546 total yards. They also had two turnovers and 11 penalties. Wake Forest is still in a position to win its first ACC title since 2006 -- no small feat for the smallest school in the league -- but it's still a long way from the top four, and Tuesday's ranking will reflect that.”
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “So consider this. Alabama has been involved in 1-score games in the 4th quarter against 4-5 Florida, 5-4 Tennessee and, most recently, 4-5 LSU. Of course, there was also Texas A&M, which apparently just needed to face Alabama to turn around its season. Bizarre. Bizarre it was to see Alabama come out that flat as a 28-point favorite to an LSU team with a lame-duck coach and half a dozen defensive starters out. The Tide got the 4th-down stop it needed to close out that game late, but it’s pretty simple. Alabama doesn’t play complete games. It has poor play from its linebackers in key spots, and when Will Anderson or Phil Mathis doesn’t generate pressure, it feels like the Tide can’t get off the field. More troubling was the lack of ground game presence. Bill O’Brien’s offense had 6 rushing yards. Six. That’s it. Against an LSU defense that ranked in the bottom half in FBS in run defense. Alabama needed 27 minutes to score a point. This is far from a complete unit as it stands going into mid-November. And no, that’s not just the byproduct of being without 2 offensive line starters. Going the final 27:51 without a point was startling. The No. 2 team in the country has more questions than answers after Saturday.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The Volunteers scored 45 points despite holding the ball for just 13:23 and beat Kentucky for the first marquee win of the Josh Heupel era. Averaging almost an insane 3.5 points per minute allowed Tennessee to hang on despite facing a barrage of snaps from Kentucky, which ran 99 plays and gained 612 yards but was unable to convert a late fourth-down try and win two in a row in the series for the first time since 1976-77. Now 5-4, the Volunteers' play under Heupel should give a hungry and emotional fan base reason to be optimistic about the state of the program heading into the final three games of the regular season. Given how Heupel has already impacted this offense, what can UT achieve with an improved defense?”
MEGAPHONE
“It's not one little thing. If you go look throughout the season, there's a lot of little things that have gone wrong. We're not doing the things you need to do to play winning football. We did that early in the season, but you can't not control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and then you're turning the ball over in other situations. That's not a recipe for success.”
Florida coach Dan Mullen, on his team’s failure.