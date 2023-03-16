The analytics crowd is not overly impressed by the No. 7-seed Missouri Tigers. That explains why numbers crunchers pick Mizzou to lose Thursday to No. 10 seed Utah State.

Yes, the Tigers force turnovers.

Yes, they can play fast and knock down 3-point shots in bunches.

Yes, they have found ways to consistently win close games.

But their predictive metrics aren’t great, owing to their awful overall numbers at the defensive end. By contrast, Utah State has been efficient at both ends of the court, so the Aggies are feeling much love from the experts.

Here is a sampler:

(The Aggies’) underlying offensive numbers suggest they at least have a chance to score with Mizzou and given that they are a well above average defensive team, they should be able to at least make the Tigers work on the offensive end while punishing them on the other.

Both teams can shoot and score from deep. Utah State will have problems with Kobe Brown, but Missouri can get spread out by Utah State. I like the Aggies in this one. Remember, Ryan Odom led UMBC to the only win, ever, by a No. 16 seed. Winning as a 10 seed should be a little easier.

Luis Zatzman, FiveThirtyEight

FiveThirtyEight’s model gives the No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) the best chance of a first-round victory of any underdog in the tournament (64 percent) — and that could be because they’re simply a better team than their opponent, the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9). According to Bart-Torvik.com’s power ratings, the Aggies are the 25th-strongest team, while the Tigers are only 56th. Utah had the 14th-ranked offense, led by elite-shooting junior Steven Ashworth. Shooting 44.3 percent from deep on the year, Ashworth was also the 14th-most efficient pick-and-roll ballhandler in the nation,according to Synergy Sports. Ashworth was also the most efficient pull-up shooter,with a game winner already under his belt this season. Meanwhile, Missouri finished with the 174th-ranked defense.

While we appreciate how difficult the selection committee’s job is, Mizzou-Utah State is one of three custom-made seed-line upsets that the men’s bracket has just handed to us.

Missouri-Utah State is a 7-10 game where KenPom actually predicts that the lower seeded team will win. And Utah State does appear to be a tough matchup for Missouri. The Tigers are fun offensively, playing at a pretty quick tempo, running great actions and ranking 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency. But they’re exceedingly poor defensively unless they’re turning teams over—Missouri is fifth nationally in defensive turnover rate, but is 274th or worse in the three other major defensive factors. That could be a problem against a Utah State team that has the No. 13 offense, but also moves the ball extremely well and knocks down open shots. Expect a lot of offense from both sides.

Kobe Brown has the talent to carry a team in March. The powerful 6-8 forward thrived under Gates, although his production slipped down the stretch. It's been an exciting season in Columbia and the future is bright, but the Tigers' reliance on long-range shots and forcing turnovers coupled with the rebounding deficiency means their run will end versus underrated Utah State.

Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “This season marks a half century since UCLA last won consecutive titles. It has been accomplished only twice since then: Duke in 1991-1992 and Florida in 2006-2007. Kansas is trying to become only the fourth team to do it in the last 50 years. Whether back-to-back titles will ever be won again is wrapped in the vagaries of the modern game. Transfer portal, one-time transfers, injuries. Pressure is to win it all annually is a given at bluebloods like North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and UCLA . . . The evidence against a repeat of a repeat is foreboding. Since Florida won those consecutive championships, no defending champion has advanced beyond the Sweet 16. Not one. You would expect some level of carryover in that 15-year span. There has been little. Four defending champions didn't make the tournament the next year, being relegated to the NIT. A year after winning it all in 2012, a 12-loss Kentucky was bounced out of the 2013 NIT in the first round by . . . Robert Morris.”

Santul Nerkar, FiveThirtyEight: “Houston is the most balanced of the No. 1 seeds, with a top-15 offense to go with a top-five defense, while Purdue features an elite scoring attack — centered around arguably the best (and tallest) offensive threat in the country in Zach Edey — and a (relatively) middling defense. But Alabama and Kansas are the No. 1 seeds that jump off the screen — and not for the better. In fact, if either the Crimson Tide or Jayhawks wind up cutting down the nets in Houston, they would become the most offensively challenged group to win it all since UConn and its 57th-ranked offense made an improbable run as a No. 7 seed in 2014.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “West Virginia-Maryland will not be for the physically squeamish. Auburn-Iowa is an intriguing contrast of defense vs. offense. Who here six months ago would have predicted Memphis-Florida Atlantic would be an 8-9 seeding match? The gem of them all might be Texas A&M vs. Penn State. When last seen they were playing for the SEC and Big Ten tournament championships Sunday afternoon. And then there’s the First Four collision of coaches/national championship guards. Arizona State and Bobby Hurley against Nevada and Steve Alford.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “I agree with Texas A&M fans that this seeding is a poor representation of the team that Buzz Williams is guiding into the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies have been one of the most efficient teams not just in the SEC but in the entire country since Jan. 1. The problem is the committee considers the entire season in its seeding and the season did not start on Jan. 1. Still, you just have to look at the wins against Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and a sweep of Missouri to know the Aggies are a threat to any opponent in the field.”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “The Razorbacks might be the biggest tease in the tournament. Do they have talent? Length? Athleticism? Goodness, yes. Are they poor shooters with shaky selection, sometimes lacking composure and occasionally selfish with the ball? Yes to all that as well. In other words, it would be no surprise to see the Hogs in Houston or bum-rushed in the first round. All things are possible. Coach Eric Musselman has made successive regional finals, but this team—with multiple first-round draft picks—is trying to turn around an underachieving season.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “How about Maryland meeting West Virginia in the 8/9 game with the winner likely getting Alabama? Bob Huggins has had a bounce-back year with a Mountaineers team that has a top-15 KenPom offense led by veteran guard Erik Stevenson. Kevin Willard is ahead of schedule in College Park with a stout defensive squad and a big-time guard in Jahmir Young. The lead-up press conferences for this game will be worthy of popcorn. Neither coach holds back.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “Even before losing point guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending injury, the Volunteers struggled mightily at times to run their half-court sets. Their defensive continuity has also been affected, which showed in their SEC tournament quarterfinal loss to Missouri. Enter the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Sun Belt champs with a variety of weapons like big man Jordan Brown (19.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and sharpshooter Greg Williams, a 40% marksman from three-point range. This looks like another chapter in the unfortunate postseason history of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, who has had more than his share of disappointing finishes, including just one Sweet 16 appearance in the past four tournaments despite the Volunteers being no worse than a No. 5 seed.”

Kevin Flaherty, 247 Sports: “According to Seneca, luck is when preparation meets opportunity. And at 31-3, Charleston is certainly prepared, and in facing San Diego State and potentially then a vulnerable Virginia team, the Cougars have an opportunity. Charleston does a nice job of limiting opponents’ shots from deep while taking a heaping helping of them themselves. And after not shooting well at the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, Charleston may be due for a big shooting night. It’s worth noting that Charleston continued to win even without hitting outside shots; this isn’t a one-note team. The Cougars are also a strong rebounding team and they don’t give away free throws.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “I'm sure you know about the 5-12 phenomenon. It's one of those default pieces of bracket advice that you'll see even in places that don't cover college basketball. In 31 of the past 36 years, a 12-seed at least one game. Last year it happened twice, for New Mexico St. and Richmond, and in 2019 three out of four 12s moved on. Five-seeds are so vulnerable, the thinking goes, because 11 is generally where the at-large bids end. The 12, then, is for the best teams from the country's weaker conferences, who more than occasionally match up well against relatively weaker teams from the stronger conferences. Oral Roberts certainly qualifies among the best of the worse. In the Summit League, which KenPom ranks as the 24th-toughest conference out of 32, ORU ran the table, putting up an 18-0 record in conference play before three wins at the tournament clinched their NCAA spot. At 17 straight wins, they have the nation's longest active streak, and all four of their non-conference losses came in genuinely difficult road games: at Houston, Saint Mary's, Utah St., and New Mexico. In their most recent outing, they kicked the hides off the NDSU Bison, 92-58, to win the Summit title.”

MEGAPHONE

“Anytime there is an 8, 9 seed, and it's Power Five involved, you're going to see teams that have some peaks and some valleys. That’s certainly been the case with us, with the injuries and being one shot or one possession away from more than a few other wins that we potentially could have had. But we also knew when we had a roster of 13 with six freshmen that there were going to be some ups and downs, and then when you have the (Trevon Brazile) injury and six of your 12 are freshmen, that's kind of to be expected.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, on his team’s uneven play this season.