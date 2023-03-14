As Missouri, Illinois and SEMO head off on their NCAA Tournament adventures, college basketball’s silly season unfolds around them.

Players are already hitting the transfer portal. Programs heading into postseason play must start working it while simultaneously preparing for the games ahead.

Missouri is active on that front, with Towson 3-point shooter Nick Timberlake one of its reported target.

Guard Skyy Clark, who left the Illini in the middle of his freshman season, was one of the first notable players through that door. Clark is already visiting Louisville, which has plenty of openings after its horrendous 4-28 season.

Myles Stute bailed on Vanderbilt ahead of the NIT to enter the portal. Forward Kamari Landis (Louisville), power forward B.J. Mack (Wofford), guard Primo Spears (Georgetown), guard Paxson Wojcik (Brown) and guard Jayden Taylor (Butler) are among other players drawing power conference interest.

The mysterious Ed Chang, who allegedly spent a season in the Missouri program, is back in the portal after moving on from Idaho State. He started his college career back in 2018 at San Diego State, but apparently he still has eligibility left. Let the bidding begin!

Schools are well into their firing/hiring stage with coaches too. Missouri just locked Dennis Gates locked into a pretty good contract, so for now the speculation about his future has subsided.

But the coaching carousel is starting to whirl. Here are some of the highlights:

As expected, Ole Miss hired former Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas coach Chis Beard. With his domestic violence beef handled, Beard is free to resume winning at his latest assignment.

Georgetown and Notre Dame have attracted some of the same names in the rumor mill, with Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry getting attention from both schools. Colgate’s Matt Langel and Drake coach Darren DeVries are also getting mentions. The Notre Dame gig would have been in Porter Moser’s wheelhouse had he not jumped to Oklahoma.

Texas might or might not stick with interim coach Rodney Terry. Longhorn alums like to swing a big stick, so the school may aim high with this hire unless Terry leads the team on a long NCAA tourney run.

If Texas doesn’t want Terry, Texas Tech might add him to its shopping list after Mark Adams was cashiered. The school should also look at mid-major guys ready to move up, like Grant McCasland of North Texas and Paul Mills at Oral Roberts.

Rick Pitino’s success at Iona makes him the obvious pick at St. John’s, where former Mizzou coach Mike Anderson enjoyed just middling success while trying to work well outside of his recruiting base.

Wichita State fired Isaac Brown after he whiffed as Gregg Marshall’s replacement. The Shockers fell back in the American Athletic Conference and now they are aiming high, with some boosters even dreaming of wooing former Wichita State assistant Chris Jans from Mississippi State.

Georgia Tech moved quickly to land Boston Celtics assistant coach and former Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire to replace Josh Pastner. Stoudamire previously did high-level recruiting for Arizona and Memphis as an assistant coach.

Temple moved on from Aaron McKie as it faded further from its glory days. It will be interesting to see how much he school can spend to reenergize the program in the Philly market.

NCAA scofflaw Will Wade is starting over at McNeese State. It takes a lot to get fired from LSU for ethical reasons, but Wade was caught brazenly trying to buy players by a federal probe into college sports corruption. Since then, buying players became legal – so Wade is good to go.

Rick Stansbury is out at Western Kentucky, which has other teams ready to raid the roster when guys hit the transfer portal. A year ago Missouri tried, and failed, to poach 7-foot-5 rim protector Jamarion Sharp.

New Mexico State seems to targeting a veteran coach, so former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber and former Indiana State coach Greg Lansing are two of the names to surface.

Here is what folks are writing about the coaching carousel:

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “The Upside Down of March Madness is the annual coaching carousel where failing basketball programs desperately try to identify a winner who can return them to glory. There are always a few hot, coveted coaching prospects out there. Rarely has there been such a sure thing on the market. There is one now. He just happens to be 70 years old and freshly attractive for a high-major hire because whatever he was accused of in his most recent scandal is now NCAA legal and even so, he managed to survive it with a fresh bill of compliance . . . None other than Rick Pitino. That’s right, Ricky P — cleared of all wrongdoing — is coming back.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Georgia Tech fired Josh Pastner on Friday after his seven-year run in Atlanta. From a name perspective, the school landing Stoudamire is about as splashy as it could ask for. Georgia Tech's rigorous academic standards make it one of the toughest jobs in the ACC. But because of its location, high-end talent abounds around the area, so there is an opportunity for Georgia Tech to crack through even in the current NIL/transfer portal environment.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Wade had been eager to return to coaching, sources told ESPN, and McNeese State had been laying the groundwork to hire Wade for weeks. LSU fired Wade on the eve of the NCAA tournament just over a year ago after the school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA detailing five Level I violations and a Level II violation involving Wade. He was also suspended shortly before the 2019 NCAA tournament after reports revealed that a federal wiretap captured him discussing a ‘strong-ass offer’ for a recruit. According to documents obtained by ESPN in August 2020, the NCAA's enforcement staff received information that Wade ‘arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men's basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects' enrollment at LSU.’ The case is being adjudicated through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, and LSU and Wade are still awaiting a ruling.”

Jerry Brewer, Washington Post: “Contrary to popular practice in college athletics, the preservation of tradition doesn’t necessitate re-creating old glory through legacy hires. Everyone seems to love the concept of these sports families, and they prefer to keep jobs in the family because of either a lack of imagination or a bizarre provincial fear that outsiders couldn’t possibly understand, let alone conjure, the magic of their programs. Those notions of coaching succession are fine as long as a plentiful family tree exists, but stubborn adherence can kill a program. There isn’t enough good, familiar blood left to sustain Georgetown. The Hoyas need help from the outside, and they need it desperately. The best way to honor (John) Thompson’s legacy is to create something new. It won’t be easy: The college landscape is dominated more than ever by athletic departments with ascendant, money-printing football programs. The systemic disadvantages that Georgetown overcame during Thompson’s 27 seasons are more pronounced today, but competent coaching and recruiting are undefeated solutions. As long as the region remains a hotbed for prep basketball, the right leader can always unlock the potential. But the administration must have the vision and desire to find that person. In that sense, the next few days aren’t about moving on from Ewing. They are about acknowledging that Georgetown basketball is in the gutter, abandoning the haughty mind-set that the 1980s and ’90s were just an eye-blink ago and committing to both an aggressive national coaching search and a thorough reboot of the program.”

MEGAPHONE

“I haven’t been on St. John’s campus in probably 20 years. I know very little about St. John’s other than Looie Carnesecca. We’re gonna just get through this tournament. If I have interest and they have interest, I need to get to that campus and see it. Iona’s a place I’m very comfortable at, very happy at, so I’m not sure what my future holds.”

Iona coach Rick Pitino, to the New York Post.