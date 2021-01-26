Too much Cooper for Mizzou at Auburn

“He controls the game. They want to have the ball in his hands from the time the ball goes in the basket or if it’s a miss,” MU assistant coach Chris Hollender said Monday. “He absorbs a lot of contact on penetration. He does a great job of finding the little seams. He’s not afraid to get hit. He’s not afraid to continue his drives downhill. And he puts a lot of pressure on your defense. … He’s an excellent passer especially with his left hand. For a right-handed guy he’s exceptional with his left hand. He’s unselfish. For a guy like that you see he’s averaging a lot of points but he really, really does a great job of finding his teammates at the right time, putting them in place with good opportunities to score. It goes back to when the play starts he’s being aggressive. As the play develops if their offense isn’t working, they go back to him.”