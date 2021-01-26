Too much Cooper for Mizzou at Auburn

A barrage of fouls and blocked shots buried No. 12 Missouri’s three-game winning streak Tuesday at Auburn, where freshman sensation Sharife Cooper made a case as the most valuable player in the Southeastern Conference.
Playing in just his sixth college game, the rookie point guard put on a show at Auburn Arena, finishing with 28 points in his team’s 88-82 victory.
Mizzou (10-3, 4-3 SEC) chipped away at a 14-point deficit late in the first half while Cooper was saddled with fouls on the bench, then pushed the lead to seven early in the second half. But Cooper took over the game for stretches in the second half as Mizzou couldn’t overcome lopsided foul count and Auburn’s relentless rim protection.
Mizzou was whistled for 31 fouls to Auburn’s 21, while Auburn attempted 44 free throws to MU’s 27. MU guards Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Dru Smith all fouled out in the game’s final minutes.
Auburn (10-7, 4-5) became the first team to score 80 points against Mizzou this season and it marked just the fifth time in MU’s last 57 games an opponent reached 80. Three of those five games came against Auburn. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers also made its share of defensive stops, too, finishing with 14 blocks. Auburn only won by six but was 20 points better than MU when Cooper was on the floor. He added eight rebounds and seven assists.
Dru Smith (21 points) and Jeremiah Tilmon (19) were Mizzou’s top scoring threats, while Tilmon added 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. But the supporting cast couldn’t add enough, outside of Javon Pickett’s 13 points.
Auburn didn’t waste any time attacking the Tigers inside with five-star freshman guard Cooper uncorking lob passes to his fleet of finishers at the rim. Appearing in just his sixth game for Auburn since the NCAA ruled him eligible for the season, Cooper routinely zipped past his defender — Pinson to open the game — or took advantage of the crowd of defenders by finding his open Tiger at the rim.
Auburn surged to a 19-9 lead by the second media timeout as Cooper logged the assist on four of his teammates’ first six baskets. Auburn opened its barrage with three dunks, three 3-pointers and Cooper blasting through the paint for a layup.
Just as Auburn took its biggest lead, 30-16 with 7:39 left in the half, Mizzou stopped hoisting reckless 3-pointers and resumed playing to its strengths: Tilmon inside for points in the paint. The senior center accounted for eight of MU’s points during a 19-7 run that got Mizzou back within two points in the final minutes. Dru Smith, quiet for the game’s first 15 minutes, drained his first field goal, a 3-pointer from the wing, to get MU within three points of the lead, followed by a Pickett floater in the final minute.
It didn’t hurt that Cooper was stuck on the bench with his third foul for the half’s final 5:06. Auburn missed nine of its last 11 shots of the half, most of those with Cooper out of the game, and didn’t connect on a field goal in the half’s final 3:47.
Midway through Mizzou’s late push, Tilmon missed a dunk and was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim, but he finished the half strong, giving the Tigers nine points in 17 first-half minutes.
With Cooper still on the sideline to start the second half as trainers put him through a series of leg stretches, Mizzou continued to take advantage, opening the half with a 10-2 start, getting 3s from both Mark and Dru Smith, the latter giving MU its first lead, 43-41, since it was 1-0 in the opening minutes.
Cooper re-entered the game but Mizzou didn’t back off. Dru Smith cruised the length of the floor after a steal in the frontcourt, then closed out a three-point play in transition to give Mizzou a 50-43 lead.
Auburn quickly erased the seven-point deficit and as much as Mizzou tried to draw his fourth foul, the freshman took over the game for stretches in the second half, scoring six straight points during a two-minute eruption. As the fouls piled up for Mizzou, Auburn began to pull away, then watched Pinson head to the bench for good when he fouled out with 6:01 left. Several times Mizzou had chances to make it a one-possession game but couldn’t capitalize on chances, including four straight missed free throws by Tilmon the final two minutes.
PREGAME BLOG
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri, back up to No. 12 in the AP and coaches’ polls, finds itself in a familiar position tonight at Auburn: underdogs.
For the sixth time this season, Mizzou’s opponent is favored, which usually means bad news for the opponent. The Tigers (10-2, 4-2 SEC) are 4-1 as underdogs with victories over favored Oregon, Illinois, Arkansas and Tennessee. The lone loss was the SEC opener against the Volunteers, a defeat Mizzou avenged three nights ago in Knoxville.
Auburn, one of the SEC’s consistently best teams under Bruce Pearl the last few years, doesn’t have its typically strong body of work, but the Tigers have played two seasons this year: With Sharife Cooper and Without Sharife Cooper.
The five-star freshman point guard joined the team four games into conference play once the NCAA cleared his eligibility status. In a five-game body of work Auburn is 3-2 and he’s been the SEC’s most prolific offensive player, averaging 21.2 points per game and 9.0 assists per game. Auburn has self-imposed a postseason ban for this year and Cooper is already pegged as a potential first-round pick for the 2021 NBA draft. That means the regular season could become his personal playground and draft showcase.
Here’s more on tonight’s matchup:
No. 12 Missouri at Auburn
When • 8 p.m.
Where • Auburn, Alabama, Auburn Arena
Series; Last meeting • Even at 6-6; Missouri 85, Auburn 73, Feb. 15, 2020
Records • Missouri 10-2, 4-2, Auburn 9-7, 3-5
TV, radio • ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald & Dane Bradshaw), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Auburn by 2 ½
KenPom prediction • Missouri 74, Auburn 73
Net rankings • Missouri No. 23, Auburn No. 64
Auburn
Probable starters
G Sharife Cooper (6-1, Fr.) … 21.2 ppg, 9.0 apg
G Allen Flanigan (6-6, So.) … 14.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg
G Jamal Johnson (6-4, Jr.) … 9.8 ppg, 35.1 3pt %
F Jaylin Williams (6-8, So.) … 10.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg
F J.T. Thor (6-10, Fr.) … 8.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Top reserves
G Devan Cambridge (6-6, So.) … 8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
F Dylan Cardwell (6-11, Fr.) … 4.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 14.1 ppg, 3.3 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 11.2 ppg, 34.3 3pt %
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 12.6 ppg, 2.9 apg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 11.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg
THE SHARIFE SHOW
When Missouri put together its scout of Auburn, the coaches didn’t bother studying any of the games before Cooper became eligible. The five-game sample size gave the Tigers plenty to analyze. Auburn didn’t have a true point guard before Cooper joined the rotation. Now, the Tigers might have the best in the SEC.
Here’s the book on Cooper: Most of his damage comes at the rim or the foul line — and he's lethal with either hand. According to HoopMath.com, 52% of Cooper’s field goal attempts have been at the rim on layups. That’s an incredibly high rate for a 6-1 player. (For comparison, Pinson attempts 42% of his shots at the rim.) The other 48% of Cooper’s shot attempts break down between 3-pointers (30%) and 2-point jumpers (18%). He’s shooting just 20% of his 3-pointers through five games, but he averages nine free throws per game. That’s a high percentage of 3s for a guard who’s not shooting well from deep, but more than anything the Tigers have to defend Cooper’s penetration — without fouling.
“He controls the game. They want to have the ball in his hands from the time the ball goes in the basket or if it’s a miss,” MU assistant coach Chris Hollender said Monday. “He absorbs a lot of contact on penetration. He does a great job of finding the little seams. He’s not afraid to get hit. He’s not afraid to continue his drives downhill. And he puts a lot of pressure on your defense. … He’s an excellent passer especially with his left hand. For a right-handed guy he’s exceptional with his left hand. He’s unselfish. For a guy like that you see he’s averaging a lot of points but he really, really does a great job of finding his teammates at the right time, putting them in place with good opportunities to score. It goes back to when the play starts he’s being aggressive. As the play develops if their offense isn’t working, they go back to him.”
Cooper has recorded at least eight assists in four of his five games. He’s tallied 25 points in three of the five games. Auburn’s three-fastest paced games have been since Cooper joined the lineup.
EXPERIENCE MATTERS
At least according to one measure, this is the SEC’s most experienced team against the least experienced team. KenPom’s experience factor rates Mizzou No. 10 overall, No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 among all high-major programs. Auburn, at No. 347 overall, is last in all three categories. How does that factor into the matchup? Like a microcosm for Mizzou’s entire season, MU’s experience must be its strength in a game like this. Veteran teams don’t hurt themselves with mistakes: unwise fouls, live-ball turnovers, shoddy free throw shooting, poor shot selection. For Mizzou to pull off the upset — yes, don’t forget, Auburn is favored — Cuonzo Martin’s team has to play like the seasoned team on the floor.
Speaking of shot selection, we’ve got some interesting numbers courtesy of HoopMath.com. Through a dozen games, here’s the snapshot of Mizzou’s offense: Compared to last year, the Tigers are shooting more layups and making more of them … shooting fewer 2-point jumpers but making a higher rate … shooting roughly the same percentage from 3-point range but with less frequency … and taking far more shots in transition.
Here are the numbers:
• 41.9% of MU’s field goal attempts are at the rim (layups/dunks) compared to 34.3 last year. MU is shooting 65.2% at the rim, up from 60.7 last year
• 21.5% of MU’s field goal attempts are 2-point jumpers, usually the least efficient shot on the court, down from 25.3% last year. MU’s percentage on those 2-point jumpers are up from 32.4% to 35.9.
• 36.6% of MU’s field goal attempts are from 3-point range, down from 40.4 last year.
• 31% of MU’s shots have been initial shots on a transition play, up from just 20.9% last year and 18.4% the year before. That’s a significant increase in transition attempts and reflects MU’s commitment to pushing the tempo.
SIZE MATTERS, TOO
Auburn is one of the biggest teams in the country, at No. 10 in KenPom’s average height. Across the SEC only Kentucky (No. 5) and Mississippi State (No. 6) are taller. Mizzou (No. 77) struggled on the boards in Starkville against MSU’s wave of bodies crashing the offensive glass. That can’t happen tonight or Auburn’s extra possessions could spell trouble. In the second half Saturday at Tennessee, the Tigers got strong performances from power forwards Brown and Mitchell Smith in support of Tilmon in the middle. That has to continue tonight against all that Auburn length. Auburn is 5-0 when it grabs at least 39% of available offensive rebounds.