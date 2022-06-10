Top 10 Mizzou story lines from the past year, plus 5 more to watch

Mizzou sports writer Dave Matter ranks the top 10 story lines from the past school year of MU athletics.

1. Martin out, Gates in

A complete roster makeover didn’t improve the men’s basketball program, and a season defined by both ugly blowouts and late-game meltdowns became Cuonzo Martin’s last on the sideline. He guided the Tigers to two NCAA Tournaments in five seasons, but new leadership in the athletics department was ready for change and replaced Martin with Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, who promptly overhauled the roster (again). The Tigers will have up to 10 scholarship newcomers next season, including former Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley, the top scorer on the transfer market.

2. Desiree’s day arrives

The school year began with a new boss in charge of Mizzou athletics, Desiree Reed-Francois, hired from Nevada-Las Vegas and tasked with shaking up a department that’s fallen behind its SEC peers. In less than a year in office, Reed-Francois has almost completely turned over her administration, made one major head-coaching change while pushing hard to expand Mizzou’s donor base.

3. NIL changes the game

Last July, paid endorsement deals became legal for college athletes. Some Tigers more than others capitalized on the name, image and likeness craze, but just as important, the Missouri legislature has become a strong ally for MU athletics in passing two measures crafted to make sure NIL gives Mizzou a competitive advantage.

4. Drinkwitz burns up recruiting trail

It’s still uncertain if Mizzou can become an SEC football contender under Eli Drinkwitz, but he continues to recruit better than his predecessors, signing two straight top-20 classes. Five-star St. Louis receiver Luther Burden headlined the 2022 class, joined by four-star QB Sam Horn and three more touted prospects from the St. Louis area.

5. Badie’s heroics not enough

Tyler Badie’s record-setting year as the most prolific SEC running back couldn’t overcome a dreadful defense and choppy play at quarterback in a 6-7 season. The coaching staff underwent another massive offseason overhaul, including another change at defensive coordinator, with Blake Baker replacing Steve Wilks.

6. Vault into history

Shannon Welker’s gymnastics program enjoyed the best season of any team on campus, winning three SEC meets and taking fifth at the NCAA national championships, the Tigers’ best finish on the sport’s biggest stage.

7. Transfer mania

The transfer portal door swung both ways for Mizzou teams throughout the year. The football Tigers lost freshman D-tackle Mekhi Wingo (LSU) and quarterback Connor Bazelak (Indiana) but added several impact Power 5 players, led by former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. All but three of the men’s basketball players entered the portal — Trevon Brazile to Arkansas was the biggest loss — while the women’s program said good-bye to top scorer and rebounder Aijha Blackwell to Baylor. Gates hit the portal hard, adding six Division I transfers.

8. Disappointments on the diamonds

A softball team loaded with returning talent got off to a lousy start in SEC play, recovered to nearly win the SEC tourney but wilted at the plate in NCAA regional play. The baseball team made strides offensively and won four of 10 SEC series but for the ninth straight season fell short of the NCAA postseason.

9. Fading down the stretch

A promising start didn’t last on the hardwood for Robin Pingeton’s women’s basketball program. The Tigers toppled No. 1 South Carolina, the eventual national champion, and doubled their wins from the previous season but lost seven of their last nine and just missed on the NCAA Tournament field.

10. Wrestling marches on

Brian Smith’s wrestling program waltzed back into the Big 12 and captured the conference championship then produced another national champion (Keegan O’Toole) and top-10 finish at the NCAA national meet, taking ninth.

What to watch for in 2022-23

1. All eyes on Gates

For the fifth time in 17 years, there’s a new men’s basketball coach on the Norm Stewart Court sidelines. Can Gates and his rebuilt roster surprise in an SEC that features five other first-year coaches? Will fans fill the arena from the opening tip or take the typical Mizzou wait-and-see approach?

2. Who’s the QB?

Drinkwitz spent the offseason searching for a transfer QB and finally landed one in seventh-year soon-to-be 25-year-old Jack Abraham? Does he win the job over Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Sam Horn? Does Horn even make it preseason camp or will be opt for a professional baseball contract?

3. Burden takes flight

No matter who’s throwing the ball, five-star rookie wideout Luther Burden figures to be on the receiving end early and often. He’s the most celebrated freshman since Dorial Green-Beckham a decade ago.

4. What’s next on NIL frontier?

How does the second year of the NIL age unfold? Will the NCAA impose stricture guidelines? Will Congress step in and regulate the system? Will Mizzou fall behind or take charge in the new marketplace?

5. Can baseball break through?

The 2023 season will be Steve Bieser’s seventh at MU. Will the new administration support the program to be more competitive in the rugged SEC? Or is time running out for Bieser to turn the corner?

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.