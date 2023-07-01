John Bol, 7-foot-2 and a top-25 basketball recruit nationally who formerly played at CBC in St. Louis, decommitted from Florida on Friday and reopened his recruitment.
Mizzou was among contending schools prior to Bol's commitment to Florida. He’s also considering professional league Overtime Elite.
The four-star recruit played at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas, last season.
Bol moved to the United States from South Sudan in 2021 and played a year at CBC before heading to Kansas.
His guardian is Marcus Wilson, a former St. Louis U. coach.
John’s decommitment has nothing to do with NIL. His ‘agent’ tweeted it because he runs a scouting service that many college coaches follow and I wanted coaches to blow up his phone asking questions, rather than John’s. https://t.co/P67gftTehl— Marcus Wilson (@CoachWilson5) July 1, 2023