Top-ranked Georgia too much for Mizzou, young QBs​

While Bazelak watched from the sideline, Macon led five drives, producing 158 yards on 34 plays. On the game’s final series, Macon led the Tigers to the goal line in the final seconds against UGA’s backup defense but couldn’t punch in the touchdown on four tries. Macon ran 11 times for 42 yards, completed 6 of 13 passes for 74 yards.

Cook led five drives, going 115 yards on 36 plays. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 78 yards and ran for 32.

Against a Mizzou defense that began the day ranked last nationally against the run, Georgia did most of its damage through the air, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia’s 168 rushing yards were the fewest by any Mizzou opponent this season.

Missouri contained Georgia’s running game early and made the Bulldogs earn every yard on their first couple drives. But on fourth and 6, Aarian Smith got enough separation from MU safety J.C. Carlies and Stetson Bennett lofted a perfect pass for a 35-yard touchdown, UGA’s first lead of the game.

Drinkwitz went with Cook for the next series, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome a third-down false start penalty then couldn’t block the Bulldogs’ punt block team. UGA’s Nolan Smith swatted Grant McKinniss’ punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.