Top-ranked Georgia too much for Mizzou, young QBs​

ATHENS, Ga. — In his first career start in just his third college game, Missouri freshman quarterback Tyler Macon did something few would have expected Saturday: He gave the Tigers the lead at No. 1 Georgia.
To nobody’s surprise, it did not last.
Actually, it was Harrison Mevis’ right leg that delivered Saturday’s first points — a 35-yard-field goal at a packed Sanford Stadium — but Macon’s legs put the Tigers in position to score first against the nation’s top-ranked team. Part of Eli Drinkwitz’s two-man plan to replace injured starter Connor Bazelak, the freshman from East St. Louis Macon ran out of an empty backfield for a 20-yard draw to penetrate Georgia territory on Mizzou’s second series. A botched handoff spoiled the drive, but Mevis cleaned up the mess with three points.
Not much else went the Tigers’ way in a 43-6 blowout.
For the next three hours, the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) showed why they’re ruling the SEC East this season The win was UGA’s ninth over MU in 10 meetings since the Tigers joined the SEC.
Mizzou (4-5, 1-4) showed it’s more than a quarterback away from closing the gap on the mighty Bulldogs. Macon had a few promising plays early and late, while redshirt freshman Brady Cook had a few productive drives, too. Combined, though, their efforts couldn’t come close to giving Mizzou a chance.
While Bazelak watched from the sideline, Macon led five drives, producing 158 yards on 34 plays. On the game’s final series, Macon led the Tigers to the goal line in the final seconds against UGA’s backup defense but couldn’t punch in the touchdown on four tries. Macon ran 11 times for 42 yards, completed 6 of 13 passes for 74 yards.
Cook led five drives, going 115 yards on 36 plays. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 78 yards and ran for 32.
Against a Mizzou defense that began the day ranked last nationally against the run, Georgia did most of its damage through the air, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia’s 168 rushing yards were the fewest by any Mizzou opponent this season.
Missouri contained Georgia’s running game early and made the Bulldogs earn every yard on their first couple drives. But on fourth and 6, Aarian Smith got enough separation from MU safety J.C. Carlies and Stetson Bennett lofted a perfect pass for a 35-yard touchdown, UGA’s first lead of the game.
Drinkwitz went with Cook for the next series, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome a third-down false start penalty then couldn’t block the Bulldogs’ punt block team. UGA’s Nolan Smith swatted Grant McKinniss’ punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Georgia continued to defy conventional wisdom early and attacked the nation’s worst rush defense through the air. Bennett connected with Jermaine Burton for another strike down the sideline against single coverage, initially ruled a 48-yard touchdown pass before a replay review ruled Burton was down at the 1. Zamir White crammed through a hole for the touchdown, good for a 16-3 Georgia lead.
The Bulldogs added another field goal when a drive fizzled in the red zone, then punched in another TD, a direct snap 1-yard plunge by James Cook for a 26-3 halftime lead.
After a first half that was hardly Missouri’s worst of the season, Eli Drinkwitz tried to catch Georgia napping with an onside kick and steal some momentum to open the second half. Just as planned, the Tigers recovered Sean Koetting’s dribbler, but a replay review uncovered a blocking penalty, forcing Koetting to attempt another kickoff. This one went out of bounds, giving Georgia less room to roam, resulting in another Bennett TD pass, a 12-yarder to Burton.
Cook led Missouri on its longest drive of the day early in the third quarter, going 45 yards on 13 plays and consuming nearly six minutes, but Mevis’ 48-yard field goal attempt smacked the left upright, snapping his streak of 20 consecutive field goals, the longest in the country. In the fourth quarter, Cook would put Mevis in position to start a new streak and he converted with a 42-yard field goal. But that was all the scoring the Tigers managed, the first time they’ve been held without a touchdown in 19 games under Drinkwitz.