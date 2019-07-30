The most misleading stat of Missouri’s 2018 football season is 4-1. That was the Tigers’ record in games tight end Albert Okwuegbunam didn’t finish. The 2017 Freshman All-American suffered a shoulder injury in the first half at Florida on Nov. 3. It was not described as a season-ending injury — until the season officially ended and he hadn’t returned.
Up until the day before the Liberty Bowl, nearly two months later, Mizzou toyed with the idea that Okwuegbunam would return at some point. Of course, that never happened. The staff was especially coy about the status of his shoulder and not until the spring was it revealed that Okwuegbunam actually broke his scapula, an injury the team said didn’t require surgery, only rest and rehab.
On the surface, the Tigers didn’t seem to miss him, putting up 38, 33, 50 and 38 points in wins over Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Arkansas. Was the big man maybe not as valuable as we thought? The Tigers also didn’t have backup Kendall Blanton against Florida and Vanderbilt and instead relied heavily on freshman Daniel Parker Jr., a converted defensive lineman who didn’t catch his first pass until the ninth game of the season. The evidence suggests Mizzou’s talent level, play-calling and game-day execution were all good enough in those four games to survive Okwuegbunam’s absence. Don’t forget, starting with that Florida game, the Missouri passing attack found another gear with the return of outside threat Emanuel Hall.
In the Liberty Bowl, though, Drew Lock didn’t have Okwuegbunam and only connected with Hall once before the senior wideout was done for the day, ending his college career after a long catch down the sideline. Without their two most dynamic receivers, the Tigers couldn’t stretch the field vertically enough to complement a productive running game in the loss to Oklahoma State.
Going back to the 4-1 record without Albert O … this one files under the old quote about the three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics. Okwuegbunam didn’t always play to his potential early in the season — he had some costly drops, penalties and fumbles — but before going down in Gainesville, he provided another glimpse of his elite talent.
Of his 43 receptions last fall, 24 went for first downs or touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards every time he caught the ball, including 18.7 yards on first-down receptions. In his two seasons, the Tigers are 9-1 when he catches a touchdown.
The redshirt junior might become the best thing that’s happened to new quarterback Kelly Bryant’s career. In 2017, when Bryant started all 14 games for Clemson, his tight ends caught just 28 of the 309 passes the team completed. A healthy Okwuegbunam figures to catch that many balls by the middle of October — and prove his value all over again to the Missouri offense as one of the nation’s best tight ends.
“The biggest thing for him is consistency,” tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile said March. “He shows flashes of being a first-round draft pick at tight end, and then there are times where he’s off a bit. For him, it’s being consistent all the time in terms of practice and how he prepares every day. His potential is unlimited. I hate to use that term, but he can be whatever he wants to be at tight end. He’s an intelligent kid, he’s self-aware, he’s got elite athletic traits. What happens a lot of times with guys who are so good athletically is they maybe haven’t developed your inner gym rat. That’s the part where you really want to be the guy that doesn’t just rely on his athletic ability, but you rely on your skill set, detail, technique as well. Really for him, he’s been on that track. Now it’s just keeping him on it and taking the next step.”