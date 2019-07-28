The Mizzou countdown to camp continues with another defensive player, the team's most decorated defender heading into 2019.
Cale Garrett’s journey from almost becoming a Navy Midshipman to signing with Missouri at the 11th-hour to developing into one of the most productive Power 5 best linebackers is one of the more boggling recruiting stories to unfold in recent memory. In 2016, Barry Odom was just getting settled into his new job at Missouri. His first recruiting class was a mixture of targets who committed under Gary Pinkel and other late additions under the new regime.
Then there was Garrett, the linebacker from Kearney, Mo., who for the longest time couldn’t land an offer from Mizzou’s staff — or any Power 5 teams — and had settled on a promising consolation prize at the Naval Academy, with dreams of becoming an Navy SEAL after his football career. Instead, the Missouri offer came less than a week before signing day. For outsiders, Garrett was hardly more than an afterthought in a recruiting class that included Albert Okwuegbunam, Damarea Crockett, Tre’Vour Simms and other more high-profile targets.
Three years and change later and Garrett is one of the best linebackers in the Southeastern Conference, an ambassador for Mizzou’s program and one of the team’s most outspoken, thoughtful and respected leaders.
Dude can tackle, too. He’s led the Tigers in tackles each of the last two years and returns as one of the SEC’s active leaders in career stops with 264, plus 22.5 tackles for losses, four sacks and three interceptions. Another 100 tackles this season will put him at seventh in team history, a spot above a guy named Odom.
Garrett is one of the most unique people to come through the program in years — his piano-playing skills and mountain-climbing feats are well documented — as he sheds one stereotype after another.
“He’s strange, but most linebackers are,” Odom said at SEC media days. “I can speak form experience. He’s his own person. But that’s also what’s so awesome because he’s comfortable doing that. If you spend a day with Cale Garrett — I won't say a week — but a day would be a really good story.”
Garrett’s value to the defense rises to another level this fall because of the player alongside him. Terez Hall is now a Houston Texan, meaning for the first time since passing on Navy blue and gold for Mizzou black and gold, Garrett is the veteran at the two inside linebacker positions. Nick Bolton got some experience as a freshman reserve last year, but now he’s a full-time starter, stationed next to the veteran, Garrett.
Garrett isn’t taking for granted the opportunity that lies ahead.
“I know that I wasn’t (Mizzou’s) first choice necessarily. I’m just thankful that Coach Odom took a chance on me,” he said. “I thank him, whether he knows it or not. Maybe not to his face, but I thank him for that opportunity every day. That made me come in with a chip on my shoulder. I told him that I do not need any extra attention or an apology or anything like that. I’m going to come in here and I’m going to work hard every day. That is all I have done since. I just put my head down, look at what is in front of me and control what I can control.”