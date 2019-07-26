COLUMBIA, MO. — Back to the countdown of the most important Missouri football players of 2019.
And for No. 8, it's back to defense ...
When’s the last time Missouri returned two cornerbacks coming off the kind of season DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes put together in 2018? It’s been a while.
Acy and Holmes combined for five interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Acy is the more experienced of the two and after earning second-team All-SEC honors last year, he’s showing up on more preseason All-SEC teams, including third-team honors in the media’s team at SEC media days. Acy had a rough night in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State, but remember, in MU’s worst defensive game, Acy was sidelined with a head injury suffered on the first series at Purdue. He recovered and played well the rest of the regular season.
“I expect (Acy) to have his best season, number one,” Barry Odom said at SEC media days. “He’s also a really talented player who still has a lot of ball to play. He’s long. He’s big. He understands now schematically what we’re doing and the call within the call, where he has help, where he doesn’t.”
OK, but are we sure Holmes isn’t the better player? Or, at the very least, could Holmes have more upside to become the better player? Holmes didn’t join the starting lineup until the sixth game last year and finished with more tackles (36 to Acy’s 30) and knocked down more passes (12 to 10). His first of two interceptions came against Georgia standout Jake Fromm. The second one he returned 42 yards for a touchdown against Memphis. Holmes began the year coming off shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2017 season, but by November, Holmes began to establish himself as one of the SEC’s top playmaking corners.
According to Pro Football Focus, Holmes had the SEC’s highest grade (84.7) on third and fourth down. He was targeted 23 times on those downs, allowed just five completions and forced 10 incomplete passes. Acy was two spots behind him at No. 3 in the league at 76.8 in those situations.
If nothing else, the Tigers return two legitimate All-SEC candidates at the game’s most scrutinized position. If Holmes can build on the promise he showed in the second half of the season, he might eclipse Acy as the more decorated of the two and take Missouri's secondary and defense to another level this fall.