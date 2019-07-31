COLUMBIA, MO. — Not too long ago Jordan Elliott was considered the 15th-best defensive tackle prospect in the 2016 recruiting class by 247Sports.com, two spots ahead of Quinnen Williams and a few spots behind Raekwon Davis. The former was an All-American last year, earned some Heisman Trophy votes and was the third player taken in the NFL draft. The latter is an All-American candidate this fall and projected first-rounder next spring. Others in the top 15: Michigan’s Rashan Gary (first-round pick to Green Bay), Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence (first-round pick to the New York Giants), Houston’s Ed Oliver (first-round pick to Buffalo) and Auburn’s Derrick Brown (projected first-rounder in 2020).
Not bad company for Elliott, the recruit. Now it’s time to see what Elliott, the starter, can do for the Tigers.
The transfer from the University of Texas came off the bench last season, his first year eligible at Mizzou, and produced his share of flashes before an epic regular-season finale, when he lived in the Arkansas backfield with three sacks. He doesn’t have to average three sacks a game this fall to have a major impact — unfortunately for Elliott, the Razorbacks aren’t on the schedule every week — but his production should go a long way toward shaping the kind of season Missouri gets from its defensive front. And the defense overall. And the team overall.
That’s why he’s the highest defensive player to appear on this list. That doesn’t mean he’s the team’s best defensive player but he’ll open the year as the most important, at least in this corner of the Internet.
If the SEC is truly won inside the trenches — we’ve heard a coach or two claim as much — then Missouri truly won’t compete among the SEC’s best until they get back to controlling the line of scrimmage. Yes, the Tigers need to develop some edge rushers to attack the pocket, but it takes more than a credible push up the middle to compete among the best in the SEC. That’s where Elliott comes in.
The Tigers are starting to develop depth along the front four. Akial Byers probably deserved a spot on this list because of his versatility as a 295-pounder who can play on the edge or inside. He’s valuable. Kobie Whiteside will get his share of snaps at tackle. Veteran Markell Utsey redshirted last year but returns as part of the mix. There’s also newcomer Chris Daniels, another top 25 D-tackle recruit from 2016 who began his career at Texas. Antar Thompson is back after seeing minimal snaps last year.
But the expectations climb to another level for Elliott. He’s got a different look this summer: He’s switched from No. 95 to No. 1 and, more important, lost a toddler’s worth of weight. In the spring he was at 292 pounds, down from a 2018 high of 318. Elliott cut out beef and pork in favor of fish and chicken and the sleeker build paid off during spring practices, when he found a new gear on his pass rush without sacrificing any power against the run.
“His initial quickness and speed is so much better,” D-line coach Brick Haley said.
Will it be enough to anchor a defensive front that otherwise lacks a proven asset? The Tigers have to replace two D-tackles both on NFL rosters — seventh-round pick Terry Beckner Jr. (Tampa Bay) and Walter Palmore (Houston) — and are still trying to develop their next impact defensive end. Elliott could vault him into 2020 draft discussions, but first, a pivotal season at a critical position where the Tigers need more than a one-game wonder.