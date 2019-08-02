We’re finally here. We’ve reached the first day of Missouri preseason camp — and the end of our list. The most important player for the Tigers in 2019 is … drum roll … quarterback Kelly Bryant.
Who were you expecting, the long snapper?
We’ve told you a lot about the Clemson graduate transfer in the past six months.
In March, we wrote about his introduction to his Missouri teammates and Missouri weather.
“I didn’t want to go to Missouri because it’s cold, but in the end game, that’s where my heart was pulling me,” he said. “I’m here and I’m still happy I made this decision. I’d make it a hundred times if I could go back and do it.”
In April, we took a closer look at his skills as a passer and runner.
“His thing is he gets the job done every single time,” staffer Austyn Carta-Samuels said. “The ball is going to be there. It’s going to be there on schedule. How it gets there is not to the standard that he or we want it yet. The way it looks, the pace on the ball, all of that factors in. But he gets the job done.”
Last month, we chronicled his appearance at SEC media days.
“I’ve pretty much been called every name in the book at the quarterback position,” Bryant said. “I knew what was going to come with making this decision. I knew I’d have to live with it. Today, I feel like I’m in a great spot mentally, physically and spiritually. I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”
Now it’s time to see what the former Clemson starter can do for his new team. For months Barry Odom has insisted that the 2019 offense is just as much about what the 10 players around Bryant can accomplish, but the spotlight will shine brightest on the quarterback and his play during the 12-game regular season. The biggest unanswered question revolves around Bryant’s fit within Derek Dooley’s offense. Or, better yet, how does Dooely fit his offense around Bryant’s talents? We know he’ll run more than Drew Lock, but his arm is better than advertised, in both accuracy and strength.
“The pitch for me coming to Missouri, (Dooley) saw what I did at Clemson,” Bryant said in Hoover, Ala. “He loved the things he saw from a passing standpoint and also what I can do with my legs, because I can make plays with my legs and I am able to extend plays. Being where he was with the (Dallas) Cowboys, seeing Dak (Prescott), seeing Tony (Romo), having that experience with them and the Cowboys offense, and bringing it to Missouri, being able to put yourself in the position where he’s going to make plays for you where you’re comfortable. He is not going to call anything where he is comfortable and the quarterback is not comfortable. He is going to cater to you, and just knowing that, I have that in my pocket where I can go into a meeting and say, ‘I like this’ or ‘I don’t like this, so let’s do this,’ and he is going to cater to you.”
Heading into the 2018 season, the Lock-Dooley marriage was the most important new relationship in the program. Now it shifts to Bryant-Dooley. The first practice is today—with the first game four weeks and a day away.