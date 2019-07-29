Camp week is officially here. It's only Monday, but by this time Friday, Missouri will be wrapping up its first preseason practice of 2019. That leaves us five days to wrap up our countdown of Mizzou's important players heading into the season. At No. 5, we head over to special teams.
This one comes with a caveat. Yes, senior kicker Tucker McCann plays a vital role on this team, as does every kicker on every team. But this spot on the list touches on all special teams. McCann’s 2018 embodied an entire special teams unit that struggled in areas last fall.
Before we get to the senior kicker — who’s doubling as a senior punter for now — a quick rehash on what went wrong for MU special teams in 2018:
• The punt return unit was atrocious and ranked No. 129 nationally out of 130 FBS teams. The Tigers averaged just 2.6 yards per return. In only six of 13 games did they average more than a yard per return. This team has enough dynamic athletes that should be able to field a punt and pick up positive yards.
• McCann missed three PATs. That doesn’t sound like much, but his 94.4 percent on extra points ranked No. 99 in the country. Those one-pointers can be precious in close games. They impact play-calling and decision-making the rest of the game, though two of the three misses last year came in blowouts over Memphis and Tennessee. The third came in the Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.
• The punt coverage team ranked No. 94 in average return yards. But that comes with an asterisk. The unit was excellent all season short of three plays. Georgia had a 27-yard return and later blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. Kentucky had a game-changing 67-yard return for a touchdown in its fourth-quarter comeback. The latter two were among the mots impactful plays of Mizzou’s entire season. Otherwise, opponents gained just 14 yards on 10 returns against Mizzou punting all season. That’s a big credit to former punter Corey Fatony and the way he could stick a punt wherever he wanted on the field.
• The kickoff coverage unit ranked No. 81 and allowed five teams to average more than 20 yards per return. Two of those teams were Alabama and Georgia, the only two opponents on the schedule with decidedly better talent and depth than the Tigers. Those differences show up on special teams, not just offense and defense.
Mizzou’s challenges in 2019 are compounded by Fatony’s departure. Mizzou lists just one returning punter on the roster who could push McCann for the job, redshirt freshman Josh Dodge, though other walk-ons will be in the mix for jobs, including freshman Logan Brock, a kicker/punter from Springfield; Parker Willis, a freshman punter/kicker from Prairie Village, Kan.; and Aaron Rodriguez, a freshman punter from Newhall, Calif.
As for the placekicking job, McCann returns after a wobbly junior season. In 2017, McCann recovered from a rough freshman year and had one of the SEC’s most consistent legs, making all but two of his 17 field goal tries, including his final 13 attempts of the season.
Last year, the Tigers led the nation in field goal attempts (34), a reflection of Odom’s faith in McCann’s leg — he attempted five FGs of 45 yards or more — and the offense’s occasional struggles to finish drives.
The Tigers aren’t going to score a touchdown every time they possess the ball and cross midfield, but McCann has the leg to make field goals of 50 yards or longer. Remember that 57-yarder at South Carolina last year? He made another four field goals that day and earlier in the year won the Purdue game with a walk-off field goal. For the year, it was two steps forward, one back for the kicker. He was 8 of 9 on field goals less than 30 yards but came up short on several makeable attempts in close games. He missed a field goal in four of MU’s five losses, against Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Oklahoma State. The FG unit had three attempts blocked. There was also that bizarre short kickoff at South Carolina that was described as an communication mistake.
Then again, not every missed kick was on McCann. The snaps were shaky at times. Blocking wasn’t as crisp as necessary. The Tigers will have to settle on a long snapper — Jake Hoffman is listed as the starter — and identify the best holder to fill Fatony’s side job.
McCann is on pace to finish his career as Mizzou’s all-time points leader, currently sitting fifth with 267 points, 88 behind No. 2 Andrew Baggett and 95 behind all-time leader Jeff Wolfert. But before anyone can worry about records or legacies, the Tigers have a lot to address in camp when it comes to the kicking game.