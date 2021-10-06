Torn ACL sidelines Mizzou's Ennis Rakestraw

Eye on the Tigers: Talkin’ Tigers, Tennessee … Texas? The Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson pick through the carcass of Mizzou’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee and examine Eli Drinkwitz’s …

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The news isn't getting any better for Missouri's embattled defense. Sophomore cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out indefinitely after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in practice Tuesday, the team confirmed Wednesday. MU's news release said Rakestraw will be out "indefinitely," but a knee injury of that severity is typically a season-ending setback.

"Hate it for Ennis," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said during Wednesday's Southeastern Conference media call. "A young man who competes extremely hard and just had an unfortunate incident in practice during individual drills."

Rakestraw started every game last year but came off the bench in three of the four games he's played this season, averaging 54 snaps per game. Because he played in only four games, should he not see the field again this fall the 2021 season won't count against Rakestraw's remaining eligibility.

In four games, he had 13 tackles and broke up two passes. The Tigers started first-year transfers Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV in Saturday's 62-24 loss to Tennessee. Drinkwitz said he hasn't thought about who replaces Rakestraw's role on the defense.

"We're in open competition as is for who's playing Saturday," he said. "We'll figure that out and hopefully have an announcement Thursday when these practices conclude."

