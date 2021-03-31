Torrence Watson becomes Mizzou's latest to enter transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball roster reset continues. After seeing his role diminish each of the last three seasons, junior guard Torrence Watson became the latest Mizzou player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, MU confirmed Wednesday.
Watson, a former four-star recruit from The Whitfield School in St. Louis, averaged 1.8 points per game this past season while playing a career-low 7.2 minutes. As a freshman, Watson was a regular in the backcourt rotation, averaging 7.1 points in 22.8 minutes per game. He started four games and during the season's final stretch played 30 minutes or more in five straight games. His production fell off as a sophomore - 4.6 points per game in 16.9 minutes - and then bottomed out this past season, when he played double-digit minutes in only five games. Billed as a 3-point specialist, Watson shot just 32.4% from deep in his career, just ahead of his junior season clip of 32.3%. In three seasons at MU, he attempted a whopping 299 3-pointers but only 92 2-point shots and 72 free throws.
Watson was unavailable for comment.
He becomes the fifth Mizzou player to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining guards Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith and forwards Ed Chang and Parker Braun. Smith has already verbally committed to Kansas State, where he will play next season as a graduate transfer.
The departures leave MU with three returning players for next season - Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown and Jordan Wilmore - in addition to the five incoming freshmen plus transfer guard Amari Davis, who committed to the Tigers last week. That leaves Cuonzo Martin room for four more scholarship players to add from the pool of high school recruits or transfer portal candidates.
The transfer portal had more than 1,000 players as of Wednesday afternoon, including 15 new names from the high-major conferences in addition to Watson. Among them ...
• Arkansas junior guard Desi Sills, a multiyear starter who's logged heavy minutes in the Hogs' guard rotation and peaked with 10.6 points per game as a sophomore.
• Mississippi State freshman point guard Devion Smith, MSU's starter for parts of the season.
• St. John's guard Greg Williams Jr., the team's third-leading scorer (9.5 points per game) and top 3-point shooter (44.8%).
• Clemson guard Clyde Trapp, a senior starter who averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.