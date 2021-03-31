Torrence Watson becomes Mizzou's latest to enter transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball roster reset continues. After seeing his role diminish each of the last three seasons, junior guard Torrence Watson became the latest Mizzou player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, MU confirmed Wednesday.

Watson, a former four-star recruit from The Whitfield School in St. Louis, averaged 1.8 points per game this past season while playing a career-low 7.2 minutes. As a freshman, Watson was a regular in the backcourt rotation, averaging 7.1 points in 22.8 minutes per game. He started four games and during the season's final stretch played 30 minutes or more in five straight games. His production fell off as a sophomore - 4.6 points per game in 16.9 minutes - and then bottomed out this past season, when he played double-digit minutes in only five games. Billed as a 3-point specialist, Watson shot just 32.4% from deep in his career, just ahead of his junior season clip of 32.3%. In three seasons at MU, he attempted a whopping 299 3-pointers but only 92 2-point shots and 72 free throws.

Watson was unavailable for comment.

He becomes the fifth Mizzou player to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining guards Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith and forwards Ed Chang and Parker Braun. Smith has already verbally committed to Kansas State, where he will play next season as a graduate transfer.