Training camp guide to former Mizzou players on NFL rosters

COLUMBIA Mo. — As training camps open this week around the NFL, it’s that time of year to revisit the former Mizzou players on NFL rosters. It’s a lighter inventory this year with just a few rookies added to the mix and one significant move that was part of the offseason’s biggest trade.

Here’s a look at all the former Tigers on current rosters, including their contract situation heading into 2022, per Spotrac.com.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

2020 draft pick, signed through 2023

2022 cap hit: $1,082,261

The Broncos sent away starting tight end Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade, opening the door for Albert O to have a more prominent role in new coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense, perhaps as the starter. He caught 33 passes and two TDs in 2021.

Damarea Crockett, running back

Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023

2022 cap hit: $825,000

Crockett will have to fight for the No. 3 job behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Mostly a special teams player, he played tailback in five snaps last year.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Bolton, linebacker

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $1,325,196

The second-round pick comes off a standout rookie season with a team-high 112 tackles for the AFC West champions.

Las Vegas Raiders

Tyree Gillespie, safety

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $949,836

Made eight tackles in 11 games last fall, will have to earn a bigger role in the defense.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Daniel, quarterback

Undrafted in 2009, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $2,000,000

The 35-year-old returns for a 14th NFL season on a one-year deal to again serve as the backup to third-year QB Justin Herbert. Daniel leads all current Mizzou players in the NFL with career earnings of $39,828,471.

Larry Rountree III, running back

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $868,940

As a rookie, Rountree carried the ball 36 times for 87 yards as the team’s No. 3 back last year.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Justin Britt, center

2014 draft pick, signed through 2023

2022 cap hit: $3,647,067

Out of the league in 2020, the former Seahawks starter has returned strong in Houston and this offseason agreed to a two-year deal.

Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, offensive guard

Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $825,000

Signed by Jacksonville in 2021, COVID sidelined the East St. Louis native for nearly a month before training camp last year. He spent some time on the Jacksonville practice squad and now tries to make the Texans roster.

Indianapolis Colts

None

Jacksonville Jaguars

None

Tennessee Titans

None

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Badie, running back

Drafted in 2022, signed through 2025

2022 cap hit: $748,655

The SEC rushing leader had a long wait to hear his name called in the draft, but he’ll have a chance to earn backup snaps behind projected starter JK Dobbins, who’s coming off a season-ending injury.

Trystan Colon, center

Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $895,000

The Ravens re-signed the backup center this offseason — he’s made three starts the last two years — but also drafted Iowa All-American Tyler Linderbaum to anchor the middle of the O-line.

Cincinnati Bengals

None

Cleveland Browns

Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle

2020 draft pick, signed through 2023

2022 cap hit: $1,233,0120

The former third-round pick appeared in every game last season with three starts but could open 2022 as a clear-cut starter.

Pittsburgh Steelers

None

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Mitch Morse, center

2015 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $8,000,000

The veteran center for the Super Bowl favorites signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension in March as he entered his contract year. Morse played a career-high 1,167 snaps last season.

Miami Dolphins

None

New England Patriots

Joshuah Bledsoe, safety

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $755,087

Bledsoe spent last season in injured reserve but should compete for playing time in the secondary and special teams as a second-year player.

YasirDurant, offensive tackle

Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $895,000

Traded from the Chiefs to the Patriots last August, Durant provides depth along the New England front five at guard and tackle.

New York Jets

Connor McGovern, center

2016 draft pick, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $10,333,334

Entering the final year of his $27-million, three-year deal, the durable and consistent McGovern will snap to second-year QB Zach Wilson.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Markus Golden, linebacker

2015 draft pick, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $3,985,294

The veteran pass-rusher is entering a pivotal contract year. He posted 11 sacks last season — he’s got 45 for his career — and triggered a bonus clause that pays him $500,000 for collecting 10 or more sacks.

Los Angeles Rams

Kendall Blanton, tight end

Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $895,000

Injuries forced Blanton into a bigger role for the Super Bowl champs last season and he made good on the opportunity with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. After becoming just the fifth former Mizzou player to start and win the Super Bowl, he’ll face more competition in a contract year.

San Francisco 49ers

None

Seattle Seahawks

Drew Lock, quarterback

2019 draft pick, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $1,451,021

Lock’s turbulent time in Denver ended in March when the Broncos shipped him to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson package, giving him a chance to earn a job with the rebuilding Seahawks in his contract year. Lock, who threw 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 21 career starts, will compete with Geno Smith for the starting job.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Beau Brinkley, long snapper

2019 draft pick, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $595,000

The longtime Tennessee Titan spent time last year in Arizona then signed with the Falcons but was placed on injured reserve for the 2022 season.

Carolina Panthers

None

New Orleans Saints

None

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blaine Gabbert, quarterback

2011 draft pick, signed through 2022

2022 cap hit: $2,250,000

The veteran QB re-upped with the Bucs to serve as Tom Brady’s backup in Tampa. Gabbert hasn’t had the kind of career you might expect from a first-round pick, but give him credit for lasting this long while racking up more than $23 million in career earnings.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Larry Borom, offensive tackle

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $908,270

As a rookie, Borom opened eyes in eight starts at right tackle and opens camp as the favorite to hold down that job under new coach Matt Eberflus.

Allie Green IV, cornerback

Undrafted in 2022, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $986,834

The undrafted rookie earned more playing time late in his lone season in Columbia and gets a clean slate with a new Bears staff while trying to secure a roster spot.

Detroit Lions

Charles Harris, defensive end

2017 draft pick, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $1,988,334

After a slow start in Miami, the former first-rounder enjoyed his best season in 2021: 7.5 sacks, 65 tackles in 872 snaps, all career-high figures. His reward was a two-year $13 million extension. He’ll start opposite No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Green Bay Packers

Akial Byers, defensive lineman

Undrafted in 2022, signed through 2024

2022 cap hit: $707,666

The undrafted rookie will have to enjoy a strong camp to earn a roster spot in Green Bay.

Minnesota Vikings

Akayleb Evans, cornerback

Drafted in 2022, signed through 2025

2022 cap hit: $895,269

The fourth-round draft pick should have a chance to earn playing time behind aging All-Pro Patrick Peterson.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

None

New York Giants

None

Philadelphia Eagles

None

Washington Commanders

None

Unsigned free agents

Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle: The former Pro-Bowler spent last year in Cleveland but wasn’t re-signed.

J’Mon Moore, receiver

Kentrell Brothers, linebacker

DeMarkus Acy, cornerback

Keke Chism, receiver

Aldon Smith, defensive end/linebacker

Sean Culkin, tight end

Terez Hall, linebacker

Michael Maietti, center

• Most former Mizzou players on NFL rosters by position: Center (four), quarterback (three), running backs (three)

• Highest career earnings: Daniel, $39,828,471; Morse, $38,538,369; Britt, $24,100,671; Gabbert, $23,714,351; McGovern, $22,354,323