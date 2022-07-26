Training camp guide to former Mizzou players on NFL rosters

COLUMBIA Mo. — As training camps open this week around the NFL, it’s that time of year to revisit the former Mizzou players on NFL rosters. It’s a lighter inventory this year with just a few rookies added to the mix and one significant move that was part of the offseason’s biggest trade.
Here’s a look at all the former Tigers on current rosters, including their contract situation heading into 2022, per Spotrac.com.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
2020 draft pick, signed through 2023
2022 cap hit: $1,082,261
The Broncos sent away starting tight end Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade, opening the door for Albert O to have a more prominent role in new coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense, perhaps as the starter. He caught 33 passes and two TDs in 2021.
Damarea Crockett, running back
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023
2022 cap hit: $825,000
Crockett will have to fight for the No. 3 job behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Mostly a special teams player, he played tailback in five snaps last year.
Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Bolton, linebacker
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $1,325,196
The second-round pick comes off a standout rookie season with a team-high 112 tackles for the AFC West champions.
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Gillespie, safety
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $949,836
Made eight tackles in 11 games last fall, will have to earn a bigger role in the defense.
Los Angeles Chargers
Chase Daniel, quarterback
Undrafted in 2009, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $2,000,000
The 35-year-old returns for a 14th NFL season on a one-year deal to again serve as the backup to third-year QB Justin Herbert. Daniel leads all current Mizzou players in the NFL with career earnings of $39,828,471.
Larry Rountree III, running back
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $868,940
As a rookie, Rountree carried the ball 36 times for 87 yards as the team’s No. 3 back last year.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Justin Britt, center
2014 draft pick, signed through 2023
2022 cap hit: $3,647,067
Out of the league in 2020, the former Seahawks starter has returned strong in Houston and this offseason agreed to a two-year deal.
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, offensive guard
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $825,000
Signed by Jacksonville in 2021, COVID sidelined the East St. Louis native for nearly a month before training camp last year. He spent some time on the Jacksonville practice squad and now tries to make the Texans roster.
Indianapolis Colts
None
Jacksonville Jaguars
None
Tennessee Titans
None
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Badie, running back
Drafted in 2022, signed through 2025
2022 cap hit: $748,655
The SEC rushing leader had a long wait to hear his name called in the draft, but he’ll have a chance to earn backup snaps behind projected starter JK Dobbins, who’s coming off a season-ending injury.
Trystan Colon, center
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $895,000
The Ravens re-signed the backup center this offseason — he’s made three starts the last two years — but also drafted Iowa All-American Tyler Linderbaum to anchor the middle of the O-line.
Cincinnati Bengals
None
Cleveland Browns
Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle
2020 draft pick, signed through 2023
2022 cap hit: $1,233,0120
The former third-round pick appeared in every game last season with three starts but could open 2022 as a clear-cut starter.
Pittsburgh Steelers
None
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Mitch Morse, center
2015 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $8,000,000
The veteran center for the Super Bowl favorites signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension in March as he entered his contract year. Morse played a career-high 1,167 snaps last season.
Miami Dolphins
None
New England Patriots
Joshuah Bledsoe, safety
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $755,087
Bledsoe spent last season in injured reserve but should compete for playing time in the secondary and special teams as a second-year player.
YasirDurant, offensive tackle
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $895,000
Traded from the Chiefs to the Patriots last August, Durant provides depth along the New England front five at guard and tackle.
New York Jets
Connor McGovern, center
2016 draft pick, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $10,333,334
Entering the final year of his $27-million, three-year deal, the durable and consistent McGovern will snap to second-year QB Zach Wilson.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Markus Golden, linebacker
2015 draft pick, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $3,985,294
The veteran pass-rusher is entering a pivotal contract year. He posted 11 sacks last season — he’s got 45 for his career — and triggered a bonus clause that pays him $500,000 for collecting 10 or more sacks.
Los Angeles Rams
Kendall Blanton, tight end
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $895,000
Injuries forced Blanton into a bigger role for the Super Bowl champs last season and he made good on the opportunity with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. After becoming just the fifth former Mizzou player to start and win the Super Bowl, he’ll face more competition in a contract year.
San Francisco 49ers
None
Seattle Seahawks
Drew Lock, quarterback
2019 draft pick, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $1,451,021
Lock’s turbulent time in Denver ended in March when the Broncos shipped him to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson package, giving him a chance to earn a job with the rebuilding Seahawks in his contract year. Lock, who threw 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 21 career starts, will compete with Geno Smith for the starting job.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Beau Brinkley, long snapper
2019 draft pick, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $595,000
The longtime Tennessee Titan spent time last year in Arizona then signed with the Falcons but was placed on injured reserve for the 2022 season.
Carolina Panthers
None
New Orleans Saints
None
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Blaine Gabbert, quarterback
2011 draft pick, signed through 2022
2022 cap hit: $2,250,000
The veteran QB re-upped with the Bucs to serve as Tom Brady’s backup in Tampa. Gabbert hasn’t had the kind of career you might expect from a first-round pick, but give him credit for lasting this long while racking up more than $23 million in career earnings.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Larry Borom, offensive tackle
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $908,270
As a rookie, Borom opened eyes in eight starts at right tackle and opens camp as the favorite to hold down that job under new coach Matt Eberflus.
Allie Green IV, cornerback
Undrafted in 2022, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $986,834
The undrafted rookie earned more playing time late in his lone season in Columbia and gets a clean slate with a new Bears staff while trying to secure a roster spot.
Detroit Lions
Charles Harris, defensive end
2017 draft pick, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $1,988,334
After a slow start in Miami, the former first-rounder enjoyed his best season in 2021: 7.5 sacks, 65 tackles in 872 snaps, all career-high figures. His reward was a two-year $13 million extension. He’ll start opposite No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.
Green Bay Packers
Akial Byers, defensive lineman
Undrafted in 2022, signed through 2024
2022 cap hit: $707,666
The undrafted rookie will have to enjoy a strong camp to earn a roster spot in Green Bay.
Minnesota Vikings
Akayleb Evans, cornerback
Drafted in 2022, signed through 2025
2022 cap hit: $895,269
The fourth-round draft pick should have a chance to earn playing time behind aging All-Pro Patrick Peterson.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
None
New York Giants
None
Philadelphia Eagles
None
Washington Commanders
None
Unsigned free agents
Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle: The former Pro-Bowler spent last year in Cleveland but wasn’t re-signed.
J’Mon Moore, receiver
Kentrell Brothers, linebacker
DeMarkus Acy, cornerback
Keke Chism, receiver
Aldon Smith, defensive end/linebacker
Sean Culkin, tight end
Terez Hall, linebacker
Michael Maietti, center
• Most former Mizzou players on NFL rosters by position: Center (four), quarterback (three), running backs (three)
• Highest career earnings: Daniel, $39,828,471; Morse, $38,538,369; Britt, $24,100,671; Gabbert, $23,714,351; McGovern, $22,354,323