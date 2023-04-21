In this week's episode, Ben Frederickson recaps Thursday night's Mizzou fundraising event in St. Louis where he visited with football coach Eli Drinkwitz on the state of the program coming out of spring practices, as well as athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois on all things Mizzou sports.

Ben and Dave Matter then discuss the latest roster arrivals for Mizzou men's basketball (Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill) and Dennis Gates' latest pursuit of an ACC standout with ties to Mizzou's staff. Ben and Dave also share their thoughts on Drinkwitz's latest roster defections via the portal and the challenges facing Mizzou's program going forward.