In this week's episode, Ben Frederickson recaps Thursday night's Mizzou fundraising event in St. Louis where he visited with football coach Eli Drinkwitz on the state of the program coming out of spring practices, as well as athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois on all things Mizzou sports.
Ben and Dave Matter then discuss the latest roster arrivals for Mizzou men's basketball (Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill) and Dennis Gates' latest pursuit of an ACC standout with ties to Mizzou's staff. Ben and Dave also share their thoughts on Drinkwitz's latest roster defections via the portal and the challenges facing Mizzou's program going forward.
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Followed notifications
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Followed notifications
Gary Hairlson
Gary Hairlson is the multimedia director for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
