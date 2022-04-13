Transfer QB JT Daniels picks West Virginia over Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. - If Eli Drinkwitz wants an experienced quarterback for the 2022 season, he'll have to keep shopping the transfer market. Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels made his choice Wednesday, choosing West Virginia over Missouri and Oregon State.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit who began his career at USC, visited Columbia for Mizzou's spring game last month and visited West Virginia this past weekend. Daniels was 7-0 as Georgia's starter the last two seasons but has been sidelined with multiple injuries over the last three years.

"Going up and down the (West Virginia) roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere," Daniels told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."

With in-house options Brady Cook and Tyler Macon competing for the job this offseason, Drinkwitz has pursued multiple transfer options in recent months and hosted two on unofficial visits. Former Arizona State starter Jayden Daniels saw campus in late February before later transferring to Louisiana State. JT Daniels, unrelated, came to Mizzou for the March 19 spring game. Both were two of the most high-profile QBs in the transfer portal this offseason with JT Daniels by far the best available until Wednesday's commitment to WVU. Players have less than three weeks to enter the portal by the May 1 deadline to be immediately eligible this fall. In June, the Tigers will add four-star recruit Sam Horn to the competition.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.