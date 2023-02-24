COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tre Gomillion thought he was getting pranked.

In August 2019, Gomillion was a basketball player at Gordon State College, not far from his home in Augusta, Georgia, just praying for a chance to play on a bigger stage. Earlier that summer he attended a junior college showcase to play in front of coaches from programs around the country.

Weeks later he got a call from one of those coaches. Said his name was Dennis Gates. He had just left Florida State to become the head coach at Cleveland State. It was his first day on the job.

“I thought he was playing, so I hung up on him,” Gomillion said. “I brushed him off like, ‘Yeah, man, I'll call you tomorrow.’”

Gates didn’t give up. The two spent the next day on the phone. Gates wanted Gomillion to visit Cleveland. He asked him to pass the phone around.

“He talked to my whole family,” Gomillion said. “I knew it was the one when my dad told me, ‘This is the place you need to go.’”

Corey Gomillion typically kept his distance from those decisions, but something about Gates’ sales pitch resonated. The family was soon off to Cleveland.

Gates didn’t have a coaching staff and not much of a roster. But he had a vision. The Gomillions were sold. Bonds were born.

“I just remember we were riding to dinner and I was sitting in the car in the backseat and it was dark,” Tammy Gomillion, Tre’s mother, said in a phone interview. “And I was just smiling so hard to myself and I finally said, ‘I realize you can't see me back here smiling, Coach Gates. And I need you to know me leaving Tre with you, my soul is at peace.’”

Nearly four years later, the Gomillions will take another drive Saturday, along with dozens of family and friends, to gather in Athens, Georgia, a quick 95-mile drive from Augusta, for Missouri’s tip-off against Georgia. Gates and his first Cleveland State recruit reunited in Columbia last summer, and now a homecoming for the player who in one season at Mizzou has become the heartbeat of Gates’ reborn program. The Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) and Georgia (16-12, 6-9) tip off at noon Central at Stegeman Coliseum.

In his first extended action since returning from injury, Gomillion put his value on display in Tuesday’s win over Mississippi State with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and tireless perimeter defense. Gomillion played a season-high 28 minutes, including every possession of overtime, but it was one subtle but pivotal action that embodied his role as the ultimate teammate.

When All-SEC forward Kobe Brown missed a basket at the rim that would have won the game in regulation, he buried his head on his lap on the sideline until his co-captain pulled him aside for a quick joke. Gates noticed. Brown's face lit up. It was on to overtime.

“That," Gates said, "is impactful.”

“Just a valuable player, probably the most valuable player we have,” point guard Nick Honor said. “He’s a glue guy. He just does everything nobody else wants to do. It may not show up on the stat sheet every time. It did tonight, obviously, but he just brings a lot of energy, a lot of leadership. He’s a veteran guy and one of the best teammates I've ever had.”

This hasn’t been the easiest year for Gomillion. After a November win, he choked up during a postgame interview and struggled to answer a question about his close relationship with Gates. Teammate DeAndre Gholston finished the question for him. Back home, the Gomillions had lost two close family friends, the son of their longtime neighbor and one of Tre’s youth coaches, who had just died by suicide.

“As men we are not ‘supposed’ to show our emotions in public,” Gomillion tweeted after the game, “but we are supposed to be there for each other in tough times. Can’t imagine where I’d be without (Gates). Rest in Paradise to those I lost recently.”

Tammy worried for her son but knew he was in safe hands.

“God put Coach Gates in Tre’s life, and I could not be more happy,” she said. “He coaches him very well in basketball, but you go through things as a young adult and in your college years that have nothing to do with basketball.”

The Tigers went 5-2 with Gomillion sidelined with a strained groin, but the day after last week’s 33-point loss at Auburn — a game the Gomillions drove four hours to see in person — Tre “respectfully challenged” Gates in his office, the coach said.

“He said, ‘Hey, Coach, I'm ready to play,’” Gates recalled. “I gotta listen at that point.”

This is Gomillion’s last year of college eligibility, but Gates believes he’ll play professionally, perhaps overseas. Gates also insists Gomillion will some day be on his coaching staff and eventually become a college head coach.

Since his high school days, Gomillion has always been goal-oriented, Tammy said. In the closet of his boyhood room — she’s since converted it to a home office — Tre posted sheets of paper with lists of individual goals.

Earn a Division I scholarship. Dunk on an opponent. Take care of Mom and Dad. Express sadness for someone we’ve lost.

“Every time he comes home,” Tammy said, “he checks off stuff he does.”

That connection to family has always been strong for Cameron Tre Gomillion. (He and his older brother, Corey II, have always gone by Tre and Deuce, respectively; Gates likes to needle his player and call him Cameron.)

As a junior in high school, Gomillion won MVP of a holiday tournament and gave the trophy to his maternal grandmother, Olga, who’s the reason he keeps his hair long, like his older brother. For a while he’d tuck it into a headband on the court, but Olga preferred a ponytail.

“My mom would always say, ‘When you get to the NBA, you cannot cut your hair, so when I'm watching on TV all I gotta do is look for the ponytail,’” Tammy said.

Olga carried Tre’s trophy with her all the time. When she died after a lengthy illness in 2017, she was buried with it.

“They were best friends,” Tammy said.

In Gomillion's short time at Mizzou, those natural bonds have taken root in Columbia. When Gates left Cleveland State for MU, Gomillion discussed his options with Gates and opted for the transfer portal — with only one destination in mind. He treasures this one-and-done year at the college game's highest level and sometimes struggles to fall asleep while thinking back to those days in junior college, where he slept in a twin bed no longer than his wingspan and practiced at the school's rec center.

"Just the little things I appreciate now," he said.

First, though, before Gomillion's Mizzou path could get started, Gates had to call Augusta.

“He said, ‘Can I take your son with me?’” Tammy recalled. “I was like, ‘Good Lord, do you even have to ask?’”