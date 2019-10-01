COLUMBIA, Mo. - With the luxury of a bye week, Missouri got an early start on studying for Troy’s offense then watched the Trojans erupt for another 510 yards in Saturday’s shootout loss to Arkansas State.
It’s fair to say Troy’s explosive attack has the Tigers’ attention. The Trojans (2-2) have 11 passing plays that have covered 30 yards or more. Among teams that have played only four games this year, only Oklahoma and Louisiana State have more. Plenty of teams have gotten caught overlooking Troy over the years — including the Tigers back in 2004 — but Barry Odom’s team is well aware of the potent attack the Trojans will bring to Columbia on Saturday.
“They're so explosive offensively,” Odom said Tuesday. “They stretch every inch of the field. They're really good in the run game, a great pass game. A lot of really good players. We’ll have plenty of challenges. So our front seven needs to play really well and then our perimeter run support, when they do run the ball, we’ve got to be in great position to fit the way we need to.”
First-year Troy coach Chip Lindsey has some limited albeit successful history against Mizzou: He was an offensive analyst under Gus Malzahn at Auburn in 2013, the year Auburn and Mizzou staged the highest-scoring SEC championship game in the event’s history. Auburn won the game 59-42 Auburn with 677 yards of offense.
ODOM ON FAIR PAY TO PLAY
Odom has done some reading on the newly signed California bill that will allow college athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness, but he offered a measured response to a state law that could send shockwaves through college athletics. As expected, the NCAA and major conference commissioners offered sharp rebukes of the Fair Pay to Play Act after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill on Monday. Other college coaches have spouted off on the proposed legislation, most famously Washington State’s Mike Leach, who said California should focus on keeping its streets clean before engaging in college sports.
Odom was hardly that brazen.
“I don't have enough information yet and haven’t had the time to wrap my mind around how that is going to change, if it will change the current structure of what we have had for a long time,” Odom said. “I know that that our university and the Southeastern Conference always wants to provide our student-athletes with a great experience. I'm sure there'll be meaningful discussions upcoming with that I'm excited and anxious to be a part of. But I also know as soon as individual states start making decisions that affect the current set-up and structure of student-athletes and universities across everyone that's involved with it, then it's going to take a lot of time. It's going to take a lot of folks getting together to decide how we're going to proceed with this.
“So I probably better stop there until I have a chance to read a little bit more about it.”
MORE O-LINE SHUFFLES
Missouri expects to continue its game of musical chairs along the offensive line this week. Left tackle Yasir Durant expects to return after missing the South Carolina game with neck spasms, but the Tigers still might rotate two reserve linemen into the lineup. With Durant, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and right guard Tre’Vour Wallace Simms entrenched at their spots, Mizzou could give work to both Case Cook and Larry Borom at left guard and Hryin White and Bobby Lawrence at right tackle. Borom moved out to left tackle to replace Durant against the Gamecocks.
“We’re still playing a lot of guys up front, moving guys around and looking for the right five,” offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. “I’m not sure we have that yet. We might not have it all season. The guys who practice the best and play with the most consistency, they’re going to be in there playing the most.”
PRAISE FOR PINKEL
Odom opened his weekly news conference congratulating some of the soon-to-be enshrined members of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, including his predecessor, former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel, the program’s career wins leader. During the Nov. 3 ceremony in Columbia, Pinkel will also be named a Missouri Sports Legend, the highest honor of the state’s Hall of Fame. A bronze bust of Pinkel will be unveiled at the event. Odom worked on Pinkel’s staff from 2003-2011 and again during 2015.
“He had a great influence,” Odom said. “His attention to detail and his structure and his consistency of the way that he did it. If you walk into our staff meeting here at 2:30, I do it just like he did it. We start with the sports medicine report, we go to the academics, go to practice notes. It's just the way that I learned on how to run a program. … He believed in what he did. He believed in the structure of the program and the way that he ran it, and it's had such a huge impact on the things that we still do today.”
Former Mizzou All-American receiver Jeremy Maclin will also be inducted, along with longtime Columbia TV sports anchor and MU football radio sideline reporter Chris Gervino.
JORDAN RULES
D-Line ZOU appears to be making a comeback and the new leader of that group is junior tackle Jordan Elliott, who's been playing at an All-SEC level lately. Odom showered praise on the how the former University of Texas Longhorn, spent the 2016 season, when he had to sit out per NCAA transfer rules.
"He worked really hard in the weight room. He understood what he needed to do to get in position to play," Odom said. "I thought he was a little bit overweight at times when we first got here and maybe even his first year. He’s transformed his body. He's transformed more than anything his motor and his willingness to do it. He's a talented guy that's going to play ball for a long time. And he's so explosive. And those things have happened, in my opinion for a number of reasons. One, he’s completely changed his diet. Number two, he works extremely hard in the weight room. And then three, maybe most importantly, he takes coaching."