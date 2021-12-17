Troy's Jahkai Lang becomes Mizzou's second football pledge for 2023

Two days after signing 15 players for the 2022 recruiting class , Missouri added a second verbal commitment for the 2023 class, landing a pledge from Troy Buchanan defensive end Jahkai Lang.

Rated a three-star prospect, Lang made his announcement Friday at Troy Buchanan High. He's rated the nation's No. 24 weakside defensive end for the 2023 class by Rivals.com and No. 10 player in the state of Missouri. Lang chose the Tigers over Kentucky and Michigan State and also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others.