Troy's Jahkai Lang becomes Mizzou's second football pledge for 2023
Texas A&M beats Missouri 35-14

Missouri Tiger Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz paces on the sidelines during a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter highlight some names to know from Eli Drinkwitz's most recent recruiting class, the highest-ranked one a Mizzou coach has landed in the recruiting-ranking era

Two days after signing 15 players for the 2022 recruiting class, Missouri added a second verbal commitment for the 2023 class, landing a pledge from Troy Buchanan defensive end Jahkai Lang.

Rated a three-star prospect, Lang made his announcement Friday at Troy Buchanan High. He's rated the nation's No. 24 weakside defensive end for the 2023 class by Rivals.com and No. 10 player in the state of Missouri. Lang chose the Tigers over Kentucky and Michigan State and also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others.

Lang finished his junior season this fall with 51 tackles, six sacks and an interception.

Last month, Mizzou landed its first 2023 commitment from four-star tight end Brett Norfleet from Francis Howell, the No. 7 player in the state per Rivals.com.

Billikens Beat: Clash with No. 13 Auburn gives SLU latest chance to beat ranked team

