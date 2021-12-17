Troy's Jahkai Lang becomes Mizzou's second football pledge for 2023

Two days after signing 15 players for the 2022 recruiting class, Missouri added a second verbal commitment for the 2023 class, landing a pledge from Troy Buchanan defensive end Jahkai Lang.
Rated a three-star prospect, Lang made his announcement Friday at Troy Buchanan High. He's rated the nation's No. 24 weakside defensive end for the 2023 class by Rivals.com and No. 10 player in the state of Missouri. Lang chose the Tigers over Kentucky and Michigan State and also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others.
Lang finished his junior season this fall with 51 tackles, six sacks and an interception.
Last month, Mizzou landed its first 2023 commitment from four-star tight end Brett Norfleet from Francis Howell, the No. 7 player in the state per Rivals.com.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.